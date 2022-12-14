Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Sweden saw highest inflation in over 30 years in November

Prices in Sweden are now at the highest level in over 30 years in a sign that interest rate hikes have so far failed to control inflation.

Published: 14 December 2022 09:38 CET
Sweden saw highest inflation in over 30 years in November
The price of food and drink has risen in Sweden for the twelfth month in a row. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

In November, inflation went up to 11.5 percent compared with 10.9 in October, according to new statistics from Statistics Sweden.

Rising energy prices remain the main driver of high prices in Sweden, the agency’s consumer price statistician, Carl Mårtensson, said in a press statement.

Inflation in Sweden is now at the highest level in over 30 years, following three consecutive months of rising electricity prices, and 12 consecutive months of rising food prices. 

Milk, cheese and eggs are the foods which have risen the most in price over the period.

According to the CPIF measurement – that is to say, inflation adjusted for mortgage interest – inflation increased in November to 9.5 percent, up from 9.3 percent in October.

Analysts had on average calculated that prices would increase 1.2 percent in November on the previous month, and that inflation would increase to 11.6 percent, according to a comparison of prognoses carried out by Bloomberg.

The average prognosis for CPIF inflation, which is the measurement Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, uses in its financial policy, was 9.6 percent in November.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

How much more expensive will Swedish Christmas food be this year?

An independent comparison of around a hundred Christmas food and drink items showed an increase of 14 percent on last year. If you throw in rising energy prices and inflation, it looks like it could be an expensive Christmas in Sweden this year.

Published: 12 December 2022 10:08 CET
How much more expensive will Swedish Christmas food be this year?

Matpriskollen, an independent supermarket price comparison site, carried out the research on behalf of Swedbank, a Swedish bank.

It examined how the price of a standard basket of Christmas goods had changed compared to last year, on the basis of the price of a hundred items popular at Christmas, which included ham, cheese and boxes of chocolates, but also items such as cream and clementines.

The comparison showed that the goods selected had increased in price by around 14 percent compared with last year. The entire basket of items cost around 4,000 kronor this year, up from around 3,500 kronor in 2021.

It wasn’t the traditional Swedish Christmas foods – such as Christmas ham or herring – which had gone up in price the most, but more other items, such as cream and milk.

“It’s things like dairy products which have seen the biggest increase,” Ulf Mazur, CEO and founder of Matpriskollen said. “Sweets haven’t gone up very much, and neither has pork.”

Not just food which has gone up

Swedbank also cited market research by Kantar Sifo, which showed that one in three Swedes planned to be cutting back on the celebrations this Christmas. 

“Many are saying now that they’re going to cut back on the festivities this Christmas, but let’s see how it turns out,” Swedbank economist Arturo Arques said of the survey, which had about 3,000 respondents. 

He pointed out that as well as food, energy prices, interest rates, fuel and much else besides had got more expensive.

“People often say that before Christmas.”

Arques said that Swedbank could already see in its data of card transactions that Swedes had started to buy less. The amount of money changing hands is the same as last year, but inflation means that prices have gone up, bringing a decline in the number of card transactions. 

“It looks like many are cutting down on other expenses to spend money on the Christmas celebrations”, he said.

Despite prices going up and Christmas getting more expensive, most people can still afford it, even if it’s painful, he said.

“Four out of five households have a good buffer. They have money, but are having to prioritise.”

One in five have small buffer

For those who are the worst off financially, the situation is less positive.

“One fifth of households are living with a small buffer or no buffer at all,” Arques said.

This includes pensioners, the long-term ill and single parents, many of whom are women earning less than men, he explained.

“They’re in a really tough situation. Many are saying that they’ll have to cut down on things like holidays. But what can these people cut down on? They’ve never been able to go on holiday.”

Christmas might not be quite so luxurious this year, but the same can be said for almost everything else, given the pressure on the average person’s finances. With the country going into a period of low growth, things are only going to get tighter, according to Arques. 

But he said there were also reasons to look on the bright side. 

“Many households have a buffer. That’s good. We can also see that unemployment is alright, for now. And the state has good finances. That’s good,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS