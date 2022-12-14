Sweden saw highest inflation in over 30 years in November

In November, inflation went up to 11.5 percent compared with 10.9 in October, according to new statistics from Statistics Sweden.
Rising energy prices remain the main driver of high prices in Sweden, the agency’s consumer price statistician, Carl Mårtensson, said in a press statement.
Inflation in Sweden is now at the highest level in over 30 years, following three consecutive months of rising electricity prices, and 12 consecutive months of rising food prices.
Milk, cheese and eggs are the foods which have risen the most in price over the period.
According to the CPIF measurement – that is to say, inflation adjusted for mortgage interest – inflation increased in November to 9.5 percent, up from 9.3 percent in October.
Analysts had on average calculated that prices would increase 1.2 percent in November on the previous month, and that inflation would increase to 11.6 percent, according to a comparison of prognoses carried out by Bloomberg.
The average prognosis for CPIF inflation, which is the measurement Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, uses in its financial policy, was 9.6 percent in November.
Member comments