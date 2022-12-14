Sweden’s presidency aims to ‘keep the EU together’: PM

Sweden will take over the six month presidency on January 1st next year, staying in the role until June 23rd.

At a press conference presenting Sweden’s plans, Kristersson said the ongoing war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency”.

He warned that we “have no idea” what challenges the war could bring over the coming six months, but stressed that Sweden was prepared to act “quickly and resolutely”.

He explained that possible actions could include new sanctions against Russia, new support packages to Ukraine or new ways of solving the energy crisis caused by the war.

‘Monumental unity’

Kristersson said that the EU has shown a “monumental unity” against Russia and in support of Ukraine.

“Keeping that great unity together on the issue of Ukraine, no matter what happens, I think everyone understands that that could be difficult,” he said.

“You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist,” he added, to believe that Russia have an interest in trying to cause division among EU countries.

In its presidency, Kristersson said Sweden would prioritise continued economic and military support to Ukraine as well as support for Ukraine joining the EU. He also pointed to other factors which could pose a threat to unity within the EU, such as the USA’s Inflationary Reduction Act, the IRA.

Despite Kristersson welcoming the IRA as an indication that the US is rejoining the global fight against climate change, he said he also believed it carried with it a risk of increased trade protectionism.

“You could imagine here that different EU countries could act in their own benefit rather than for a shared EU benefit,” he said.

Migration policy is another area where opinion in the EU has varied to a large degree. A slew of heavyweight migration policy proposals are on the table, but negotiations are not expected to be concluded during Sweden’s presidency.

‘Greener, safer and more free’

The motto for Sweden’s presidency is “greener, safer and more free,” Kristersson said, explaining how his government would be responsible for leading and finding a compromise within the EU Council on a number of issues.

One of these issues is climate policy, where the main goal is to conclude the negotiations on the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate package. Much of that has been completed under the current Czech premiership, although EU minister Jessika Roswall predicted that the Renewable Energy Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive would still be under negotiation after January 1st.

Another issue Kristersson highlighted was respect for democracy, individual rights and freedoms and the principles of the rule of law.

“Worrying reports are showing now how democracy is weakening in some EU countries,” Kristersson said.

He said that Sweden would stand up for the EU’s right to limit payouts of EU support to member states following the rule of law.

Kristersson also underlined the importance of putting national interests to one side in order to prioritise the benefit of the EU as a whole. “It’s not the right time to start waving the largest Swedish flag,” he said.

Sweden has previously held the presidency in 2001 and 2009. Swedish ministers and officials will lead over a thousand meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg this spring, with around 150 meetings taking place in Sweden.

In January, the entire EU Commission will visit Sweden, where it will visit Jukkasjärvi in Kiruna, northern Sweden, together with the Swedish government and Sweden’s King and Queen.