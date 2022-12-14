Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EUROPEAN UNION

Sweden’s presidency aims to ‘keep the EU together’: PM

Sweden hopes to use its EU Presidency to bring together members states so they present a united front in support of Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said in a press conference on the country's coming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Published: 14 December 2022 14:57 CET
Sweden's presidency aims to 'keep the EU together': PM
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks in a press conference discussing Sweden's presidency of the Council of the European Union. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Sweden will take over the six month presidency on January 1st next year, staying in the role until June 23rd. 

At a press conference presenting Sweden’s plans, Kristersson said the ongoing war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency”. 

He warned that we “have no idea” what challenges the war could bring over the coming six months, but stressed that Sweden was prepared to act “quickly and resolutely”.

He explained that possible actions could include new sanctions against Russia, new support packages to Ukraine or new ways of solving the energy crisis caused by the war.

‘Monumental unity’

Kristersson said that the EU has shown a “monumental unity” against Russia and in support of Ukraine.

“Keeping that great unity together on the issue of Ukraine, no matter what happens, I think everyone understands that that could be difficult,” he said.

“You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist,” he added, to believe that Russia have an interest in trying to cause division among EU countries.

In its presidency, Kristersson said Sweden would prioritise continued economic and military support to Ukraine as well as support for Ukraine joining the EU. He also pointed to other factors which could pose a threat to unity within the EU, such as the USA’s Inflationary Reduction Act, the IRA.

Despite Kristersson welcoming the IRA as an indication that the US is rejoining the global fight against climate change, he said he also believed it carried with it a risk of increased trade protectionism.

“You could imagine here that different EU countries could act in their own benefit rather than for a shared EU benefit,” he said.

Migration policy is another area where opinion in the EU has varied to a large degree. A slew of heavyweight migration policy proposals are on the table, but negotiations are not expected to be concluded during Sweden’s presidency.

‘Greener, safer and more free’

The motto for Sweden’s presidency is “greener, safer and more free,” Kristersson said, explaining how his government would be responsible for leading and finding a compromise within the EU Council on a number of issues.

One of these issues is climate policy, where the main goal is to conclude the negotiations on the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate package. Much of that has been completed under the current Czech premiership, although EU minister Jessika Roswall predicted that the Renewable Energy Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive would still be under negotiation after January 1st.

Another issue Kristersson highlighted was respect for democracy, individual rights and freedoms and the principles of the rule of law.

“Worrying reports are showing now how democracy is weakening in some EU countries,” Kristersson said.

He said that Sweden would stand up for the EU’s right to limit payouts of EU support to member states following the rule of law.

Kristersson also underlined the importance of putting national interests to one side in order to prioritise the benefit of the EU as a whole. “It’s not the right time to start waving the largest Swedish flag,” he said.

Sweden has previously held the presidency in 2001 and 2009. Swedish ministers and officials will lead over a thousand meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg this spring, with around 150 meetings taking place in Sweden.

In January, the entire EU Commission will visit Sweden, where it will visit Jukkasjärvi in Kiruna, northern Sweden, together with the Swedish government and Sweden’s King and Queen.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

‘European parliament under attack’: What we know about the Qatar bribery claims

The EU has been hit by a growing scandal that alleges Members of the European Parliament accepted huge cash bribes from figures working on behalf of World Cup host Qatar. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 12 December 2022 23:03 CET
'European parliament under attack': What we know about the Qatar bribery claims

What’s the story?

Leaders of the EU Parliament have accused foreign powers of trying to corrupt European democracy, as a
probe into alleged bribes from World Cup host Qatar widened.

Belgian investigators, meanwhile raided offices in the parliament‘s Brussels base, seeking to seize computer data to track the alleged web of corruption.

Searches were carried out at the homes of MEPs and their associates in Belgium and around a million euros in cash has been recovered after allegations that Qatar has been seeking to burnish its image.

Belgian prosecutors said 600,000 euros ($630,000) were found at the home of one suspect, 150,000 euros at the flat of an MEP and several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a hotel room.

Who is in trouble so far?

One of the European parliament’s vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, has been charged with corruption by Belgian prosecutors and her assets have been frozen by her homeland.

On Tuesday the European parliament’s MEPs voted 625 to one to strip Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili of her vice presidential role, despite her lawyer declaring that she was innocent and “has nothing to do with Qatar’s bribes”.

As the 44-year-old former TV news presenter sat in a Brussels jail cell, her colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament are scrambling to distance themselves from the taint of scandal.

On Wednesday, a Belgian judge will decide whether to maintain Kaili and three co-accused in custody pending trial.

Three of Kaili’s associates have also been charged, after bags of cash were found in her home shortly after she returned from an official visit to Qatar, and a second MEP’s house has been searched.

Kaili visited Qatar just ahead of the World Cup and praised the country as a “frontrunner in labour rights”, a sentiment she has repeated on the floor of the parliament.

Kaili has been remanded in custody by an investigating magistrate in Belgium and has not travelled down to Strasbourg, the parliament‘s official seat, for the plenary session.

She received a new legal blow on Monday, when Greek authorities froze the 44-year-old former television presenter and her relatives’ assets.

Belgian prosecutors revealed on Sunday that four suspects had been charged “with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption”.

The arrests followed raids in Brussels which prosecutors said turned up €600,000 ($630,000) in cash. Police also seized computers and mobile phones.

A group source told AFP that three MEPs have stepped down from committee positions pending the investigation and a fourth, Belgian socialist Marc Tarabella, has “suspended himself”.

Tarabella’s home was searched on Saturday, but he has not been formally charged.

What does this mean for the EU?

The Parliament‘s president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, vowed to members meeting at their seat in Strasbourg on Monday that the body’s integrity would be restored.

“Make no mistake,” Metsola said. “The European Parliament, dear colleagues, is under attack. European democracy is under attack and our free and democratic societies are under attack.”

EU foreign ministers, arriving in Brussels to discuss sanctions against Iran and Russia, warned that the scandal threatens the credibility of European institutions.

“The allegations against the vice president of the European Parliament are of utmost concern, very serious,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“It is a question of confidence of people into our institutions, and this confidence and trust into our institutions needs higher standards.”

EU member state ministers meeting in Brussels, like Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, warned that the scandal was “damaging”.

“This is really an unbelievable incident that must now be cleared up, without ifs and buts, with the full force of the law,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

“Because this is also and especially about Europe’s credibility and consequences must follow.”

What’s the response from Qatar?

The Gulf monarchy, which is currently hosting the football World Cup, denies any involvement. “Any claims of misconduct by the State of Qatar are gravely misinformed,” a Qatar official told AFP.

Qatar had been hoping that its diplomatic outreach, and the glow of hosting of the World Cup, would secure EU visa liberalisation for its citizens.

Qatar is a key energy supplier to Europe, and plays an important intermediary role in several diplomatic tangles, but it has also been criticised for the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers, most notoriously those who built the World Cup stadiums.

SHOW COMMENTS