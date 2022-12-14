Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for ‘unacceptable’ processing times

The time taken for Sweden’s Migration Agency to process asylum, work permit, and other requests is “unacceptable”, the country’s Parliamentary Ombudsman has concluded after a new investigation.

In a press statement, Parliamentary Ombudsman Per Lennerbrant said that the Migration Agency must make “special efforts” to address the long waiting times faced by those applying for asylum, permanent residency, or citizenship in Sweden.

He said he had decided to launch a new investigation into the issue after complaints continued to come in about long processing times, despite him highlighting the problem in a previous investigation, the conclusions of which were published in January 2021.

“In my previous assessment I spoke of a fear that the agency’s long processing times would become the norm if serious measures were not taken,” he said.

“I am now forced to confirm that my fears appear to have been valid. The Migration Agency must make special efforts to address the long processing times.”

Swedish vocab: orimligt långa – unreasonably long

Swedish cement giant gets permission to keep mining lime on Gotland

Sweden’s sole cement producer, Cementa, has won the right to keep mining lime at its site in Slite, Gotland, for another four years. Sweden’s last government rushed through a temporary law last year to allow the company to continue mining, after it was refused an environmental permit.

“It’s a great day today and a welcome message,” Karin Comstedt Webb, vice CEO of Heidelberg Materials Sweden, the owners of cement producers Cementa in Slite, Gotland, told Sveriges Radio.

Yesterday’s judgement in the Land and Environmental Courts gives the company the right to keep mining lime for four more years.

“This message creates a certain peace of mind and means that a stable supply is secured for the next four years,” Comstedt Webb said.

At the same time, the company has applied for permission to keep mining lime for much longer – 20 to 30 years.

The company has said that hundreds of thousands of jobs within the construction industry risk being lost if they lose the right to mine lime in the area.

The water situation in Gotland is an argument against Cementa’s use of lime in the area, but the courts have come to the conclusion “that the extraction activity will not affect the possibility of continued reliable public water supply, nor the possibility of water extraction from individual wells”.

The courts also believe that the investigation regarding sensitive natural natural areas close to the extraction site is sufficient.

“The documentation shows that continued groundwater diversion over a period of four years will not damage the habitats in the Natura 2000 areas, nor endanger the drinking water supply,” court chairman councillor Karin Röckert wrote in a press release.

Swedish vocab: kalkbrytning – lime mining

The season for Sweden’s winter vomiting bug is officially here

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has announced that the season for ‘vinterkräksjuka’, literally ‘Winter vomiting bug’, is upon us.

The Agency, which tracks the spread of virus every year through laboratory statistics and searches on healthcare website 1177.se, reports that the season has now officially started, meaning that healthcare providers and society in general can assume there will be an increased number of infections in coming weeks.

Norovirus, the virus causing the illness, is highly contagious, but can be stopped by practicing good hand hygiene.

However, the Agency warns, most kinds of hand disinfectants are not sufficient, so those wanting to stop the spread of the virus are better off carefully washing their hands with soap and water.

There is no vaccine or medicine for the bug and disinfectant hand gel doesn’t work against it.

“You should wash your hands carefully with soap and water to protect yourself against the infection,” said Ydring. Hand gel can be used after hand-washing to protect against other bacteria and viruses.

Swedish vocab: vinterkräksjuka – winter vomiting bug

Swedish municipalities have introduced language requirements for elderly care

Seven percent of Sweden’s municipalities have introduced language tests for staff working in the elderly care sector, Kommunalarbetaren reports.

Another six percent have approved proposals to introduce tests, but have not yet implemented them.

Language tests in the elderly care sector are a hot topic. This spring, the then-Social Democrat government tasked the National Board of Social Affairs and Health with proposing a new system which would allow healthcare providers to carry out language tests on their employees.

Plans to investigate the possibility of introducing a language test are also included in the new government’s Tidö coalition agreement.

Some of the municipalities which have introduced language tests include Gällivare, Skellefteå, Sandviken, Filipstad, Lidingö, Kungälv, Katrineholm and Malmö.

In total, a quarter of municipalities stated that the question had been up for discussion.

79 percent of Sweden’s municipalities answered Kommunalarbetarens questionnaire.

Swedish vocab: språkkrav – language requirement

Sweden sees highest inflation in over 30 years

Prices continue to rise, and they are now at the highest level in over 30 years. In November, inflation went up to 11.5 percent compared with 10.9 in October, according to fresh statistics from Statistics Sweden.

One factor, rising energy prices, is the main driver of inflation, price statistician Carl Mårtensson said in a Statistics Sweden press statement.

This is now the third month in a row with rising electricity prices and inflation in Sweden is thereby at the highest level in over 30 years, as food prices have also increased for the twelfth month in a row.

Regarding food, price increases on milk, cheese and eggs are the main drivers of inflation.

According to the CPIF measurement, that is to say, inflation adjusted for mortgage interest, inflation increased in November to 9.5 percent, up from 9.3 percent in October.

Analysts had on average calculated that prices would increase 1.2 percent in November on the previous month, and that inflation would increase to 11.6 percent, according to a comparison of prognoses carried out by Bloomberg.

The average prognosis for CPIF inflation, which is the measurement Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, uses in it’s financial policy, was 9.6 percent in November.

Swedish vocab: ökad inflationstakt – increased rate of inflation