For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
'Unacceptable' waits at Migration Agency, highest inflation for 30 years, language requirements for elderly care, the winter vomiting bug, and Cementa gets green light in Gotland: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 December 2022 08:55 CET
The Cementa site in Slite, Gotland. Photo: Karl Melander/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Police appointments scandal, environmental approvals on hydropower suspended, vabbing record, and more support for Ukraine: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 December 2022 08:19 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments