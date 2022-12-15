Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MIGRATION

Swedish government orders crackdown on work and residence permit abuses

Sweden's government has ordered the Migration Agency to withdraw more work and residence permits obtained on false premises, calling on it to appoint new specialists, and develop automatic processes to identify abuses.

Published: 15 December 2022 13:50 CET
Swedish government orders crackdown on work and residence permit abuses
Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard (left) holds a press conference together with Sweden Democrat Group Leader Henrik Vinge on increasing checks on work and residence permit abuses, and also improving the system for recalling them. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The directive to the Migration Agency was announced at a press conference hosted jointly by Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Sweden Democrat group leader Henrik Vinge. 

This made it the first announcement with the format agreed under the Tidö Agreement, which gives the far-right Sweden Democrats the right to front policies developed together with Sweden’s three-party coalition government. 

“Today our work begins, with the first important step in the direction of a responsible migration policy,” Vinge said, complaining that there was “relatively widespread” abuse, particularly when it came down to foreigners who receive permits to come to Sweden to study at university. 

“An example of the sort of abuses [we are targeting] could be that the permit is used for other reasons than for education,” he said.

Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the directive to the Migration Agency could be carried out within the existing legal framework. 

“It’s important for the legitimacy of the system that we make it more difficult to abuse, and that residence and work permits are recalled if there are grounds to do so,” she said in a press release. “For this reason, the government has issued an order to the Migration Agency to take action here and now within the current regulatory framework.”

In the press release, it says that the Migration Agency should “develop its handling processes”, “create a clear division of responsibility for recalling work and residence permits”, and carry out an analysis into whether an “automated system and other types of case-handling support” could be used to a greater extent.  

The agency has been tasked with looking into the possibilities of creating a system which will allow it to systematically check up on people who have been awarded residency to make sure that their residency permits are not being misused. 

In addition, the press release calls on the agency to “step up its work on recalling residency for studies in higher education, where there are indications that residency permits are being misused”. 

Stenergard stressed that fulfilling these tasks “should not be allowed to impact on the work being done to stop so-called talent deportations”. 

The agency has been asked to submit a written account on how it is enacting the government’s requests on June 30th, 2023. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

RESIDENCE PERMITS

Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for ‘unacceptable’ processing times

The time taken for Sweden's Migration Agency to process asylum, work permit, and other requests is "unacceptable", the country's Parliamentary Ombudsman has concluded after a new investigation.

Published: 13 December 2022 11:53 CET
Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for 'unacceptable' processing times

In a press statement, Parliamentary Ombudsman Per Lennerbrant said that the Migration Agency must make “special efforts” to address the long waiting times faced by those applying for asylum, permanent residency, or citizenship in Sweden.

He said he had decided to launch a new investigation into the issue after complaints continued to come in about long processing times, despite him highlighting the problem in a previous investigation, the conclusions of which were published in January 2021. 

“In my previous assessment I spoke of a fear that the agency’s long processing times would become the norm if serious measures were not taken,” he said.

“I am now forced to confirm that my fears appear to have been valid. The Migration Agency must make special efforts to address the long processing times.”

According to the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s statement, it is “unacceptable” that the Migration Agency, year after year, has unreasonably long processing times for a large range of cases.

SEE ALSO:

The Ombudsman criticised the Migration Agency for “slow and passive” processing in all cases which were a subject of the investigation.

A copy of the decision has been sent to Sweden’s governmental offices, as the long waiting times are also in part due to lacking resources.

Lennerbrant will continue to follow the issue of waiting times at the Migration Agency, he said.

SHOW COMMENTS