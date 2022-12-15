Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Four chimpanzees shot after escape from Swedish wildlife park

A group of four chimpanzees were shot, three fatally, on Wednesday afternoon after they escaped from Furuviksparken amusement park just outside Gävle in eastern Sweden.

“This whole situation is tragic in every possible way,” Annika Troselius, a press officer at the company owning the park told the TV4 channel. “It shouldn’t happen. We need to take full responsibility and investigate this,” she continued.

The shootings came after five of the park’s seven chimps escaped from their enclosure, sparking a drone-assisted search effort.

The fifth escaped chimpanzee was unharmed, as it returned to its enclosure of its own accord, while one of the chimpanzees which was shot is only wounded and is back in the enclosure. The three remaining chimpanzees never left the enclosure.

Swedish vocab: ihjälskuten – shot to death

Sweden had its highest inflation in over 30 years in November

Prices in Sweden are now at the highest level in over 30 years in a sign that interest rate hikes have so far failed to control inflation.

In November, inflation went up to 11.5 percent compared with 10.9 in October, according to new statistics from Statistics Sweden.

“Rising energy prices remain the main driver of high prices in Sweden,” the agency’s consumer price statistician, Carl Mårtensson, said in a press statement.

Inflation in Sweden is now at the highest level in over 30 years, following three consecutive months of rising electricity prices, and 12 consecutive months of rising food prices.

Milk, cheese and eggs are the foods which have risen the most in price over the period.

Swedish vocab: stigande – rising

Swedish PM warns that police scandal is ‘damaging confidence’

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson has described himself as “extremely concerned” over accusations of corruption and stalking levelled at Stockholm police chief Mats Löfving. “It’s damaging confidence,” he told the broadcaster TV4. “It’s extremely important that the [public has] really strong confidence in the police when they have to do what might be the most difficult thing they’ve had to do in decades.” The scandal comes down to whether Löfving was in a relationship with Linda Staaf when he appointed her the intelligence chief of the police National Operative Unit. Swedish vocab: förtroende – confidence

‘Historic labour shortage will curb job losses in Sweden’: agency

Sweden is facing a “historic” labour shortage in several critical industries, at the same time as unemployment continues to rise, the country’s Public Employment Service has warned in its latest forecast.

“The shortage of labour experienced by employers in the autumn is continuing to grow from already high levels,” the agency said in a press release. “The significant shortage of competence will contribute to employers to a greater extent making efforts to retain personnel, which will mean that the increase in unemployment will be slowed down.” The agency predicts that the unemployment rate will rise next year to 6.9 percent in 2023 from 6.8 percent in 2022, as Sweden enters a period of low growth. However, Anders Ljungberg, a division chief at the agency said that there would still be “a big demand for high-skilled labour, particularly in health and elderly care”. According to the agency, the labour shortage is likely to mean that Sweden will not see such a large increase in unemployment as might be expected in an economic downturn, as employers refrain from firing valuable personnel who might be difficult to replace. Swedish vocab: en brist – a shortage

Sweden’s presidency aims to ‘keep the EU together’: PM

Sweden hopes to use its EU Presidency to bring together members states so they present a united front in support of Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said in a press conference on the country’s coming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Sweden will take over the six month presidency on January 1st next year, staying in the role until June 23rd.

At a press conference presenting Sweden’s plans, Kristersson said the ongoing war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency”.

He warned that we “have no idea” what challenges the war could bring over the coming six months, but stressed that Sweden was prepared to act “quickly and resolutely”.

He explained that possible actions could include new sanctions against Russia, new support packages to Ukraine or new ways of solving the energy crisis caused by the war.

Swedish vocab: resolut – resolutely