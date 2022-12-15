For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Escaped chimpanzees shot, inflation, unemployment and PM speaks out on police scandal and EU presidency: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 December 2022 08:20 CET
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and EU Minister Jessika Roswall at the launch of Sweden's EU Presidency. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
'Unacceptable' waits at Migration Agency, highest inflation for 30 years, language requirements for elderly care, the winter vomiting bug, and Cementa gets green light in Gotland: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 December 2022 08:55 CET
