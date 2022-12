Älskling is usually translated as ‘darling’ or ‘honey’. It mostly corresponds, but älskling is particularly used to address a significant other, like a girlfriend or boyfriend, wife or husband, or even to your kids or nephews, though that use is often reactive to a situation where a kid might have hurt themselves or you could ask your kid, Nämen älskling,vad har du gjort? (‘Oh darling, what have you done?’).

Calling a friend ‘darling’, like some would in English, ‘Could you be a darling and grab me one too?’, is not as common with älskling in Swedish, though it does happen. Älskling is also often used to express favouritism in relation to things, as with älsklingblomma (‘favourite flower’), älsklingrätt (‘favourite dish’), and similar constructions. Try out indicating your favourite something by saying it is your äsklings-[something].

Just like ‘darling’ which consists of adding together ‘dear’ and ‘ling’, älskling is made up of älska (‘to love’) and -ling, a diminutive indicating suffix. Älskling has been attested to in writing since 1773, but älska, of course, has a much older Germanic origin, so the word is nearly the same in all the Scandinavian languages: Icelandic elska; Faroese elska; Norwegian Nynorsk elska; Norwegian Bokmål: elske; and the Danish elske.

Just like in Swedish, in English the addition of -ling usually means that something is ‘small or immature. But in English it can also indicate that someone is a ‘follower’ or ‘resident’ of something or a certain place.

This is not the case in Swedish, though it can make a noun out of a certain thing, such as brottsling, composed of brott (‘crime’) and -ling, meaning ‘a criminal’, or gunstling, composed of gunst (‘favour’) and -ling, meaning ‘someone who retains favour’, or lärling, composed of lära (‘to learn’) and -ling, meaning ‘an apprentice’. Not all words will take a -ling to make a noun, but Swedish is very open to creating new words, so try your luck!

A little warning should be issued about identifying the -ling ending. It can be deceptive. Just as there are English words ending in -ling that are really -ing endings, so too in Swedish. So beware, not all -lings are small or a nounification of something.

We suggest you practise using this word with your älskling.

Example sentences:

Älskling, har du sett fjärrkontrollen?

Honey, have you seen the remote?

Vem är min lilla älskling? Är det du? [Beware, this one is more for a pet or a kid]

Who is my little darling? Are you?

