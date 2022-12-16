Read news from:
Q&A: What can Brits who missed the Brexit deadline do to stay in Sweden?

This time last year, The Local was warning British people in Sweden of the need to apply for post-Brexit residence before the December 31st deadline. We asked Franceska Leichert, a lawyer at the Migration Agency specialising in Brexit, what the options are for people have missed it.

Published: 16 December 2022 11:02 CET
The Local asked members of the Brits in Sweden Facebook page to submit questions they would like Leichert to answer, some of which are included below, together with Leichert’s answers. 

The Local: What is Sweden’s process for late applications for post-Brexit residence? 

Franceska Leichert: If you are not a member of one of the groups who have the right to apply for residence status after the deadline, then according to the withdrawal agreement, late applications can be processed if the applicant show that they have reasonable grounds for failing to respect the deadline. This assessment is fairly restrictive. In the assessment of “reasonable grounds”, consideration will be given to the reasons for the delay and the length of the delay.

Examples of situations that could possibly be accepted as reasonable grounds for applying late are serious medical conditions, or if the person lodged an improper application and the Swedish Migration Agency failed by omission to encourage the applicant to submit the correct application in time.

Obviously these examples are non-exhaustive and every case is considered in light of its particular circumstances. 

READ ALSO:

TL: What can you do if you do not have reasonable grounds for applying late? 

FL: If you missed the deadline and do not have reasonable grounds for applying late, then you can apply for a national residence permit. Since British citizens, following the withdrawal agreement, are not considered EU/EES-citizens after December 31st 2021, they need to apply for a permit from outside of Sweden.

There are certain exceptions to this rule, and should they submit an application from Sweden, the Swedish Migration Agency is to make an assessment as to whether or not they can be considered for an exception from the cardinal rule (chapter 5 section 18 of the Swedish Aliens Act) of obtaining a permit before entering Sweden.

[One important exception might be that “the consequences of separating a child from their parents must be taken into account”]. 

TL: What family reunion rights do you have with post-Brexit residency? Can you bring your parents from the UK? 

FL: There are two main groups that can apply for residence status after the deadline: children born or adopted after the deadline, with at least one British parent who holds residence status, or other family members of British residence status holders.

Article 10.1.e.ii states that family members who fulfil the requirements in Article 2.2 of the Citizen Rights Directive but who have not been residing in the host Member State before the end of the transition period also have the right to apply for residence status at any time after the transition period.

One condition is that they submit their application within three months upon arrival in Sweden. The answer to your question is, ‘yes, if you are a British citizen with residence status in Sweden, then your parents can apply for residence status after the deadline’, if they are dependent direct relatives in the ascending line.

TL: At the moment it seems like it’s still possible for returning Swedes, who exercised their freedom of movement in the UK before Brexit, to bring their British partner as a third country national with them to Sweden, applying for a residence card for them (based on Surinder Singh rules). Is this still the case?

FL:  Currently this isn’t an issue. Unfortunately I can’t answer how a prospective assessment would be without being speculative. We will be appointing an inquiry on this matter.

TL: Given that Sweden has a population register with details of every British person listed on it, why did they not proactively target those British citizens who did not apply in time with a letter informing them they needed to apply?

FL: The Swedish Migration Agency is not the holder of the national population register. The Swedish Tax Office is responsible for this system. Brexit resulted in a massive information flow, where the Swedish authorities reached out to all municipalities, health care regions, the Prison and Probation Service and the National Board of Institutional Care, asking them to inform all UK nationals in their care about their need to apply for residence status and the timeline concerning the same. The Migration Agency does not have the resources to specifically contact each individual. The authority believes in people’s ability to process the information available, and take their own responsibility to act according to the given information.

TL: If a Brit is refused post-Brexit residency and then leaves the country, is it still possible to challenge the decision to refuse residency through the courts? 

FL: A negative decision regarding residence status can be appealed, usually within three weeks. However, the details on this may vary and you should carefully read the decision for detailed information on the right of appeal. An appeal does not have to be submitted from Sweden, although you have the right to stay in Sweden during the appeal process.

Do you have more questions about the situation for British people in Sweden post-Brexit? Please get in touch at [email protected] 

READER QUESTIONS

Do ‘self-sufficient’ Brits in Sweden need to buy health insurance?

Several readers have complained to The Local that the UK leaving the European Union means that they are being forced to keep paying for health insurance longer than they would have under EU rules. Sweden's Migration Agency told The Local this was unnecessary.

Published: 24 November 2022 13:36 CET
Do 'self-sufficient' Brits in Sweden need to buy health insurance?

EU citizens who do not work, study or have families in Sweden can still stay in the country longer than three months if they can demonstrate that they are self-supporting. This requires them to have a comprehensive health insurance as well as a guaranteed income from overseas or sufficient savings. 

Once an EU citizen gets registered, or folkbokförd, and obtains a Swedish personal number, they no longer have to pay health insurance.

But several Britons who have post-Brexit residence on the basis of being “self-supporting”, told The Local that they believed that they had to continue paying health insurance premiums of as much as 50,000 kronor a year if they wanted to fulfil the conditions for living in Sweden legally and so qualify for permanent right of residence (permanent uppehållsrätt), or citizenship. 

“As a sixty-one year old person categorised as self-supporting in Sweden, I must pay almost 50,000 kronor per annum for health insurance,” wrote Simon, a Briton living in Värmland. “A yearly increase of 10 percent for the years until I’m eligible for citizenship is unsustainable. If the proposal for an eight-year wait until one can apply for citizenship is implemented, it’s even more so. If Britain remained in the EU such insurance wouldn’t be required.” 

When The Local contacted Sweden’s Migration Agency about this, they said that Simon appeared to be misinformed. 

“People who are registered as living in Sweden (folkbokförd) are covered by the Swedish social insurance system and so as a result do not need to have their own comprehensive health insurance.” 

When Brits categorised as “self-supporting” and living in Sweden with post-Brexit residence status apply for certificates of permanent uppehållsrätt or Swedish citizenship in the coming years, the agency continued, they would not need to have had comprehensive health insurance over this period to qualify. 

“The requirement for comprehensive health insurance is fulfilled because the British citizen is registered as living in Sweden,” the agency wrote. 

We have also contacted the Swedish Tax Agency to ask them for their understanding of the requirements, and will update this article when we receive a response. 

