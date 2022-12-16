Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government orders residence permit crackdown and push to get women born outside EU into work, chimpanzees still on the loose, and signs government may break new fuel price pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 16 December 2022 08:32 CET
An open window at the ape and monkey house at Furuviksparken Zoo Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Government may break promise to reduce biofuels mandate 

Sweden’s government is considering breaking its promise to reduce the biofuels mandate, or reduktionsplikten, to the minimum EU level to avoid having to pay up to 20 billion kronor to the EU to cover the extra carbon emissions, the Dagens Nyheter has reported citing an anonymous source. 

According to the newspaper, the government offices on Wednesday asked the Swedish Energy Agency to analyse how much the biofuels mandate could be reduced without breaking the emissions limits imposed by the European Union. 

Noak Westerberg, an investigator at the energy agency, said he believed that the government could end up setting a mandate level a little lower than the lowest possibility — 34.5 percent from 2024 — it presented in the summer. 

“We’ll probably end up at a slightly lower level than that, but it’s hard to say right now how much lower,” he told DN.

But he said the government was unlikely to be able to meet its promises of having the lowest permitted EU level. 

“No, you wouldn’t get as much as a cost reduction as has been promised.”

Swedish vocab: att utlova – to pledge

Chimpanzees still on the loose at Sweden’s Furuviksparken Zoo 

Furuviksparken Zoo, outside Gävle, is now using drones to keep watch on the four chimpanzees which have escaped from their enclosure, after three were shot dead and another wounded on Wednesday. 

They zoo officials are also laying out food in an attempt to lure the chimpanzees back into their cages. 

“We are extremely concerned about the situation for the chimpanzees and feel it is very urgent to be able to get into the building, but at the same time we need to carry out all actions in a way which is safe for our colleagues,” the zoo said in a statement. 

Swedish vocab: måna – keen/concerned 

Swedish government orders crackdown on work and residence permit abuses

Sweden’s government has ordered the Migration Agency to withdraw more work and residence permits obtained on false premises, calling on it to appoint new specialists, and develop automatic processes to identify abuses.

The directive to the Migration Agency was announced at a press conference hosted jointly by Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Sweden Democrat group leader Henrik Vinge.

This made it the first announcement with the format agreed under the Tidö Agreement, which gives the far-right Sweden Democrats the right to front policies developed together with Sweden’s three-party coalition government.

“Today our work begins, with the first important step in the direction of a responsible migration policy,” Vinge said, complaining that there was “relatively widespread” abuse, particularly when it came down to foreigners who receive permits to come to Sweden to study at university.

“An example of the sort of abuses [we are targeting] could be that the permit is used for other reasons than for education,” he said.

Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the directive to the Migration Agency could be carried out within the existing legal framework.

“It’s important for the legitimacy of the system that we make it more difficult to abuse, and that residence and work permits are recalled if there are grounds to do so,” she said in a press release. “For this reason, the government has issued an order to the Migration Agency to take action here and now within the current regulatory framework.”

Swedish vocab: omfattande – widespread

Sweden launches new push to get ‘women born outside Europe’ into work

Sweden’s labour minister has launched a “special focus” on getting women born outside of Europe into work, ordering a government inquiry to look more broadly at how to better integrate such women socially, culturally, economically, linguistically and democratically.

According to new labour statistics, 13 percent of women born outside Europe are long-term unemployed in Sweden, compared to just 1.3 percent of women born in Sweden, and 9.2 percent of men born outside Europe. 

“All children should get to see their mother go to work,” labour and integration minister Johan Pehrson said in a press statement. “Today there are far too many women born outside Europe who do not have a job to go to. That’s why the government is reforming labour market and integration policy so that more get into work and contribute to our common life.” 

As part of this, the government has ordered an inquiry launched by the previous Social Democrat government into “improved integration into the labour market for women born abroad” to take a broader look at integrating. 

The supplementary directive requires Marika Lindgren Åsbrink, the Social Democrat politician leading the inquiry, to look at “more clearly including social, cultural, economic, linguistic and democratic integration and adaption”, and include these elements in her final report, which is due on May 31st next year. 

Swedish vocab: det gemensammaour common life/the common good

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Escaped chimpanzees shot, inflation, unemployment and PM speaks out on police scandal and EU presidency: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 15 December 2022 08:20 CET
Four chimpanzees shot after escape from Swedish wildlife park

A group of four chimpanzees were shot, three fatally, on Wednesday afternoon after they escaped from Furuviksparken amusement park just outside Gävle in eastern Sweden.

“This whole situation is tragic in every possible way,” Annika Troselius, a press officer at the company owning the park told the TV4 channel. “It shouldn’t happen. We need to take full responsibility and investigate this,” she continued.

The shootings came after five of the park’s seven chimps escaped from their enclosure, sparking a drone-assisted search effort.

The fifth escaped chimpanzee was unharmed, as it returned to its enclosure of its own accord, while one of the chimpanzees which was shot is only wounded and is back in the enclosure. The three remaining chimpanzees never left the enclosure. 

Swedish vocab: ihjälskuten – shot to death
 

Sweden had its highest inflation in over 30 years in November

Prices in Sweden are now at the highest level in over 30 years in a sign that interest rate hikes have so far failed to control inflation.

In November, inflation went up to 11.5 percent compared with 10.9 in October, according to new statistics from Statistics Sweden.

“Rising energy prices remain the main driver of high prices in Sweden,” the agency’s consumer price statistician, Carl Mårtensson, said in a press statement.

Inflation in Sweden is now at the highest level in over 30 years, following three consecutive months of rising electricity prices, and 12 consecutive months of rising food prices. 

Milk, cheese and eggs are the foods which have risen the most in price over the period. 

Swedish vocab: stigande – rising

 
Swedish PM warns that police scandal is ‘damaging confidence’  

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson has described himself as “extremely concerned” over accusations of corruption and stalking levelled at Stockholm police chief Mats Löfving. 

“It’s damaging confidence,” he told the broadcaster TV4. “It’s extremely important that the [public has] really strong confidence in the police when they have to do what might be the most difficult thing they’ve had to do in decades.” 

The scandal comes down to whether Löfving was in a relationship with Linda Staaf when he appointed her the intelligence chief of the police National Operative Unit. 

Swedish vocab: förtroende – confidence

‘Historic labour shortage will curb job losses in Sweden’: agency

Sweden is facing a “historic” labour shortage in several critical industries, at the same time as unemployment continues to rise, the country’s Public Employment Service has warned in its latest forecast.

“The shortage of labour experienced by employers in the autumn is continuing to grow from already high levels,” the agency said in a press release. “The significant shortage of competence will contribute to employers to a greater extent making efforts to retain personnel, which will mean that the increase in unemployment will be slowed down.”

The agency predicts that the unemployment rate will rise next year to 6.9 percent in 2023 from 6.8 percent in 2022, as Sweden enters a period of low growth.

However, Anders Ljungberg, a division chief at the agency said that there would still be “a big demand for high-skilled labour, particularly in health and elderly care”.

According to the agency, the labour shortage is likely to mean that Sweden will not see such a large increase in unemployment as might be expected in an economic downturn, as employers refrain from firing valuable personnel who might be difficult to replace.

Swedish vocab: en brist – a shortage

Sweden’s presidency aims to ‘keep the EU together’: PM

Sweden hopes to use its EU Presidency to bring together members states so they present a united front in support of Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said in a press conference on the country’s coming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Sweden will take over the six month presidency on January 1st next year, staying in the role until June 23rd. 

At a press conference presenting Sweden’s plans, Kristersson said the ongoing war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency”. 

He warned that we “have no idea” what challenges the war could bring over the coming six months, but stressed that Sweden was prepared to act “quickly and resolutely”.

He explained that possible actions could include new sanctions against Russia, new support packages to Ukraine or new ways of solving the energy crisis caused by the war.

Swedish vocab: resolut – resolutely

