Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Government orders residence permit crackdown and push to get women born outside EU into work, chimpanzees still on the loose, and signs government may break new fuel price pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 December 2022 08:32 CET
An open window at the ape and monkey house at Furuviksparken Zoo Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Escaped chimpanzees shot, inflation, unemployment and PM speaks out on police scandal and EU presidency: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 December 2022 08:20 CET
