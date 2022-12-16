Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government may break promise to reduce biofuels mandate

Sweden’s government is considering breaking its promise to reduce the biofuels mandate, or reduktionsplikten, to the minimum EU level to avoid having to pay up to 20 billion kronor to the EU to cover the extra carbon emissions, the Dagens Nyheter has reported citing an anonymous source.

According to the newspaper, the government offices on Wednesday asked the Swedish Energy Agency to analyse how much the biofuels mandate could be reduced without breaking the emissions limits imposed by the European Union.

Noak Westerberg, an investigator at the energy agency, said he believed that the government could end up setting a mandate level a little lower than the lowest possibility — 34.5 percent from 2024 — it presented in the summer.

“We’ll probably end up at a slightly lower level than that, but it’s hard to say right now how much lower,” he told DN.

But he said the government was unlikely to be able to meet its promises of having the lowest permitted EU level.

“No, you wouldn’t get as much as a cost reduction as has been promised.”

Swedish vocab: att utlova – to pledge

Chimpanzees still on the loose at Sweden’s Furuviksparken Zoo

Furuviksparken Zoo, outside Gävle, is now using drones to keep watch on the four chimpanzees which have escaped from their enclosure, after three were shot dead and another wounded on Wednesday.

They zoo officials are also laying out food in an attempt to lure the chimpanzees back into their cages.

“We are extremely concerned about the situation for the chimpanzees and feel it is very urgent to be able to get into the building, but at the same time we need to carry out all actions in a way which is safe for our colleagues,” the zoo said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: måna – keen/concerned

Swedish government orders crackdown on work and residence permit abuses

Sweden’s government has ordered the Migration Agency to withdraw more work and residence permits obtained on false premises, calling on it to appoint new specialists, and develop automatic processes to identify abuses.

The directive to the Migration Agency was announced at a press conference hosted jointly by Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Sweden Democrat group leader Henrik Vinge.

This made it the first announcement with the format agreed under the Tidö Agreement, which gives the far-right Sweden Democrats the right to front policies developed together with Sweden’s three-party coalition government.

“Today our work begins, with the first important step in the direction of a responsible migration policy,” Vinge said, complaining that there was “relatively widespread” abuse, particularly when it came down to foreigners who receive permits to come to Sweden to study at university.

“An example of the sort of abuses [we are targeting] could be that the permit is used for other reasons than for education,” he said.

Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the directive to the Migration Agency could be carried out within the existing legal framework.

“It’s important for the legitimacy of the system that we make it more difficult to abuse, and that residence and work permits are recalled if there are grounds to do so,” she said in a press release. “For this reason, the government has issued an order to the Migration Agency to take action here and now within the current regulatory framework.”

Swedish vocab: omfattande – widespread

Sweden launches new push to get ‘women born outside Europe’ into work

Sweden’s labour minister has launched a “special focus” on getting women born outside of Europe into work, ordering a government inquiry to look more broadly at how to better integrate such women socially, culturally, economically, linguistically and democratically.

According to new labour statistics, 13 percent of women born outside Europe are long-term unemployed in Sweden, compared to just 1.3 percent of women born in Sweden, and 9.2 percent of men born outside Europe.

“All children should get to see their mother go to work,” labour and integration minister Johan Pehrson said in a press statement. “Today there are far too many women born outside Europe who do not have a job to go to. That’s why the government is reforming labour market and integration policy so that more get into work and contribute to our common life.”

As part of this, the government has ordered an inquiry launched by the previous Social Democrat government into “improved integration into the labour market for women born abroad” to take a broader look at integrating.

The supplementary directive requires Marika Lindgren Åsbrink, the Social Democrat politician leading the inquiry, to look at “more clearly including social, cultural, economic, linguistic and democratic integration and adaption”, and include these elements in her final report, which is due on May 31st next year.

Swedish vocab: det gemensamma – our common life/the common good