Chimpanzees in safe enclosure, Furuviksparken confirms

“We can announce that we have now succeeded in getting the chimpanzees into a completely safe enclosure. This means that there is no longer any risk of them being able to get out of the chimpanzee house,” the zoo writes in a press release.

In connection with the escape on Wednesday, three were shot dead, the monkeys Linda and Torsten outside the enclosure and Santino inside. A fourth, Manda, who was long feared to have died from his injuries, is dead, Furuviksparken now confirms.

“As we have secured the chimpanzees in their enclosure, we have also been able to get to Manda, and it is with great sadness that we can now confirm that she is deceased”.

Of the three in the monkey house, one, the chimpanzee Selma, is also seriously injured.

“Full focus will be on taking care of the chimpanzees, evaluating their well-being and giving them all the care they need. We will especially focus on Selma’s injuries and well-being,” they added.

The chimpanzees Maria-Magdalena and Tjobbe are physically unharmed.

It is unclear how the monkeys got out, but tracks in the snow show, according to the park’s CEO Sandra Wilke, that one or more chimpanzees first got out of the enclosure and then further into the park through a door to the monkey house.

“There are more animals living outside the chimpanzee house, for example cotton-headed tamarins and reptiles. We have now managed to secure their area so that our employees can get in and take care of them and we are now awaiting a status report from the veterinarians regarding the well-being of these animals,” the zoo wrote in a statement earlier on Saturday morning.