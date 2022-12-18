Read news from:
The American south, kids’ books and citizenship: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Why rural Swedes are obsessed with the American south, what you can expect to see in a cultural canon, Sweden's most famous children's book series, how to get citizenship, sick pay and how to apply for VAB: here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 18 December 2022 08:26 CET
Alfons Åberg/Alfie Atkins on a graffiti wall in Malmö in 2021. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Residents of Sweden’s major cities who have not spent much time in more rural areas of Sweden may not be aware of the raggare subculture, with key elements including American cars, Confederate flags and Swedish rockabilly music. Here’s our article explaining raggare:

There’s been a lot of talk of a future Swedish cultural canon, whether it should exist, and if so, what is likely to be included. Here are our best guesses to what could be on that list.

Speaking of books, any parents among you will definitely have come across Alfons Åberg, or Alfie Atkins as he’s known in English. Here’s an article all about Alfie/Alfons, and the woman who created him.

Are you wondering how to get permanent residency in Sweden, or think you might even qualify for citizenship? Check our article below for more information.

Sweden has a reputation for having generous sick pay laws, with employees getting 80 percent of their pay while off sick. But did you know there are some countries which demand you stay home, employing unannounced drop-in doctor visits to make sure you’re not trying to cheat the system? Read our explainer on sick pay in Europe here.

On that note, Sweden also has sick pay for parents looking after sick children. Here’s everything you need to know about vård av barn or VAB as it’s also known, how to apply for it, and who qualifies.

CV tips, home tours and BRF finances: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Best Christmas markets this year, how to analyse your BRF's finances, songs for learning Swedish, how to write a CV and cover letter, A-tractors and how to survive Sweden's home tour ritual... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 11 December 2022 07:38 CET
Admittedly not an essential article all year round, this list of Sweden’s best Christmas markets this season is essential reading for those of you who still have to pick up some Christmas gifts before December 24th. Most of these are held on weekends, so you might even be able to head to a Christmas market straight away if you’re reading this on Sunday.

Despite the property market being less-than-ideal right now, with inflation and interest rates rising, it is now more important than ever to make sure you understand the finances of a Swedish BRF housing association before you sign a contract on a new apartment. Watch out in particular for housing associations large loans due for a renegotiation of interest soon, as this could lead to your monthly fee skyrocketing.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t buy, though. Contact the board or styrelse of the housing association and ask whether they have factored interest rate hikes into their finances, as well as what they’re planning to do if the interest rate on their loan goes up.

On a lighter note, those of you learning Swedish who are tired of vocab lists and grammar books might appreciate this next article, with some tips of songs which can help you learn Swedish fast. Why not add some Christmas tunes to this list in honour of the festive season?

Are you on the lookout for a new job in Sweden or know someone who is planning to relocate? Even if you’re not, it’s always a good idea to keep your CV up-to-date just in case anything happens.

Here’s our guide on how to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter. Did you know, for example, that it’s relatively common for a Swedish CV to include a photo, unlike in other countries where it’s actively discouraged? Read on for more tips below.

Those of you living in rural areas will undoubtedly have come across A-tractors, the small cut-off cars driven by Swedish teenagers which, at a max speed of 35km/h, are often seen trundling down country roads. What’s the story behind them, and why are there so many of them? Find out here.

Finally, have you ever wondered why Swedes are sometimes reluctant to invite guests over to their homes? Part of it could be the husesyn, a tradition where guests are given a house tour of every room – yes, including that spare bedroom where you shove all of your junk – which inevitably means days of cleaning are in order before inviting anybody over for dinner.

Here’s more on that as well as some tips for how you can provide the perfect lagom compliments.

