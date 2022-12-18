The American south, kids’ books and citizenship: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Admittedly not an essential article all year round, this list of Sweden’s best Christmas markets this season is essential reading for those of you who still have to pick up some Christmas gifts before December 24th. Most of these are held on weekends, so you might even be able to head to a Christmas market straight away if you’re reading this on Sunday.

Despite the property market being less-than-ideal right now, with inflation and interest rates rising, it is now more important than ever to make sure you understand the finances of a Swedish BRF housing association before you sign a contract on a new apartment. Watch out in particular for housing associations large loans due for a renegotiation of interest soon, as this could lead to your monthly fee skyrocketing.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t buy, though. Contact the board or styrelse of the housing association and ask whether they have factored interest rate hikes into their finances, as well as what they’re planning to do if the interest rate on their loan goes up.

On a lighter note, those of you learning Swedish who are tired of vocab lists and grammar books might appreciate this next article, with some tips of songs which can help you learn Swedish fast. Why not add some Christmas tunes to this list in honour of the festive season?

Are you on the lookout for a new job in Sweden or know someone who is planning to relocate? Even if you’re not, it’s always a good idea to keep your CV up-to-date just in case anything happens.

Here’s our guide on how to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter. Did you know, for example, that it’s relatively common for a Swedish CV to include a photo, unlike in other countries where it’s actively discouraged? Read on for more tips below.

Those of you living in rural areas will undoubtedly have come across A-tractors, the small cut-off cars driven by Swedish teenagers which, at a max speed of 35km/h, are often seen trundling down country roads. What’s the story behind them, and why are there so many of them? Find out here.

Finally, have you ever wondered why Swedes are sometimes reluctant to invite guests over to their homes? Part of it could be the husesyn, a tradition where guests are given a house tour of every room – yes, including that spare bedroom where you shove all of your junk – which inevitably means days of cleaning are in order before inviting anybody over for dinner.

Here’s more on that as well as some tips for how you can provide the perfect lagom compliments.