Reader Question: How can Brits in Sweden apply for proof of permanent residence?

The Local: What is Sweden’s process for late applications for post-Brexit residence?

Franceska Leichert: If you are not a member of one of the groups who have the right to apply for residence status after the deadline, then according to the withdrawal agreement, late applications can be processed if the applicant show that they have reasonable grounds for failing to respect the deadline. This assessment is fairly restrictive. In the assessment of “reasonable grounds”, consideration will be given to the reasons for the delay and the length of the delay.

Examples of situations that could possibly be accepted as reasonable grounds for applying late are serious medical conditions, or if the person lodged an improper application and the Swedish Migration Agency failed by omission to encourage the applicant to submit the correct application in time.

Obviously these examples are non-exhaustive and every case is considered in light of its particular circumstances.

TL: What can you do if you do not have reasonable grounds for applying late?

FL: If you missed the deadline and do not have reasonable grounds for applying late, then you can apply for a national residence permit. Since British citizens, following the withdrawal agreement, are not considered EU/EES-citizens after December 31st 2021, they need to apply for a permit from outside of Sweden.

There are certain exceptions to this rule, and should they submit an application from Sweden, the Swedish Migration Agency is to make an assessment as to whether or not they can be considered for an exception from the cardinal rule (chapter 5 section 18 of the Swedish Aliens Act) of obtaining a permit before entering Sweden.

[One important exception might be that “the consequences of separating a child from their parents must be taken into account”].

TL: What family reunion rights do you have with post-Brexit residency? Can you bring your parents from the UK?

FL: There are two main groups that can apply for residence status after the deadline: children born or adopted after the deadline, with at least one British parent who holds residence status, or other family members of British residence status holders.

Article 10.1.e.ii states that family members who fulfil the requirements in Article 2.2 of the Citizen Rights Directive but who have not been residing in the host Member State before the end of the transition period also have the right to apply for residence status at any time after the transition period.

One condition is that they submit their application within three months upon arrival in Sweden. The answer to your question is, ‘yes, if you are a British citizen with residence status in Sweden, then your parents can apply for residence status after the deadline’, if they are dependent direct relatives in the ascending line.

TL: At the moment it seems like it’s still possible for returning Swedes, who exercised their freedom of movement in the UK before Brexit, to bring their British partner as a third country national with them to Sweden, applying for a residence card for them (based on Surinder Singh rules). Is this still the case?

FL: Currently this isn’t an issue. Unfortunately I can’t answer how a prospective assessment would be without being speculative. We will be appointing an inquiry on this matter.

TL: Given that Sweden has a population register with details of every British person listed on it, why did they not proactively target those British citizens who did not apply in time with a letter informing them they needed to apply?

FL: The Swedish Migration Agency is not the holder of the national population register. The Swedish Tax Office is responsible for this system. Brexit resulted in a massive information flow, where the Swedish authorities reached out to all municipalities, health care regions, the Prison and Probation Service and the National Board of Institutional Care, asking them to inform all UK nationals in their care about their need to apply for residence status and the timeline concerning the same. The Migration Agency does not have the resources to specifically contact each individual. The authority believes in people’s ability to process the information available, and take their own responsibility to act according to the given information.

TL: If a Brit is refused post-Brexit residency and then leaves the country, is it still possible to challenge the decision to refuse residency through the courts?

FL: A negative decision regarding residence status can be appealed, usually within three weeks. However, the details on this may vary and you should carefully read the decision for detailed information on the right of appeal. An appeal does not have to be submitted from Sweden, although you have the right to stay in Sweden during the appeal process.

