Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden's Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Stockholm's Nato membership.

Published: 19 December 2022 15:12 CET
Bulent Kenes, a Turkish journalist who fled from his country to Sweden due to his criticism of the Turkish President. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition  impossible, the court added.

“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can therefore not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government… is not able to grant the extradition request.”

Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of  people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden’s Nato membership.

Following decades — or in Sweden’s case centuries — of staying out of a military alliance, the two countries made the historic decision to apply to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Apart from Hungary, which is due to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in early 2023, Turkey is the only country to threaten to prevent
the two countries from joining Nato.

Turkey, which has accused Sweden especially of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” has held back on ratifying their Nato applications despite reaching an agreement with Sweden and Finland in June.

Ankara says it expects Stockholm in particular to take tougher action on several issues, including the extradition of criminals.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson travelled to Turkey in November to meet Erdogan to discuss the issues.

When pressed about “terrorists” he wants extradited from Sweden during a joint press conference, Erdogan only named Kenes as one on the list.

Growing list

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extraditions.

In early December, Sweden extradited a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey, who had fled to Sweden in 2015 but 
had his asylum request denied.

Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom — an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile — told AFP Monday that he was  “happy” with the decision, saying the allegations against him were “fabricated by the Erdogan regime.”

“I’m sure that the Erdogan regime will produce some other methods against me here in Sweden and make my life difficult as it can be,” he added.

Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants extradited: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government.

Speaking to AFP in November, Kenes said he believed he was singled out by Erdogan “because he has known me for decades” due to his long career as a journalist, and because it was the first name he came up with off the top of his head.

US pressures Turkey to approve Swedish Nato bid ‘soon’

Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join Nato, saying they have been fulfilling promises to Turkey to extradite PKK militants.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:44 CET
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers, meeting jointly in Washington, steered clear of airing any frustration or threatening Turkey, the one nation holding up the Nordic nations’ bids to join the transatlantic alliance.

“I’m confident that Nato will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon,” Blinken told a joint news conference.

“Both countries have taken significant concrete actions to fulfill their commitments, including those related to the security concerns on the part of our ally Turkey,” he said.

Turkey has demanded that the two countries take tougher stances on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists in exchange for backing their Nato bids.

Sweden last week extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Turkey for membership in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that commitments made earlier this year to Turkey by both countries were being “very much fulfilled.”

He voiced hope that Sweden and Finland would join by February, the date when the other initial holdout, Hungary, has pledged to approve their accession.

“Of course what we are still missing is a clear date and clear plan of the Turkish parliament to deal with this issue,” Haavisto said.

“We know that Turkey is going to elections. Of course our hope is that this decision should come from Turkey rather sooner than later,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is up for reelection in June and some experts have speculated that he will show an uncompromising attitude until then. 

Sweden and Finland both have close ties with Western militaries but have historically stopped short of open alliances for fear of angering nearby Russia.

Their hesitation changed after Russia invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfuly sought for years to join Nato, which commits to mutual defense of all its members.

