Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday
Trial of spy brothers to end, estate agents fear prices will fall next year, chimps calm after zoo tragedy, and court to rule on Malmö school attacker.
Published: 19 December 2022 08:44 CET
Flowers outside the Malmö Latin school after two teachers were killed by a student in March 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Government orders residence permit crackdown and push to get women born outside EU into work, chimpanzees still on the loose, and signs government may break new fuel price pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 December 2022 08:32 CET
