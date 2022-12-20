Read news from:
Sweden starts work on stop-and-search zones and anonymous witnesses

Sweden's government on Tuesday launched inquiries into stop-and-search zones and a new system of anonymous witnesses in what far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson called 'the biggest offensive against organised crime in modern times'.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:04 CET
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holds a press conference alongside Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The so-called ‘safety package’, or trygghetspaket, was announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson together with Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, and marks the first major policy announcement on combatting gun crime since the new government took power in October. 

“We have worked intensively to carry out the reforms which we have promised the Swedish people,” Kristersson said as he announced the series of measures, pointing out that Sweden has this year set a new record for the number of deadly shootings, with 60 people killed. 

“This is a dominant social problem in Sweden and something we must do something about.”

Åkesson said that Sweden’s problems with gang crime were the result of “decades of irresponsible politics” and said that use of stop-and-search zones in Denmark had helped police confiscate weapons from gang criminals and to find drugs, and could have a “decisive impact” in Sweden. 

Bringing in stop-and-search zones would allow police to search people without a warrant for a limited period of time in a certain area of a city. 

“The analysis shows that insecurity is at its greatest in areas [of our cities] classed as ‘vulnerable’, and its our judgement that stop-and-search zones have worked in Denmark, which is why we are ready to try them, together with other measures,” he said. 

The government hopes that allowing anonymous witnesses in court will help police overcome the code of silence that exists among gang members, and the fear of reprisals felt by the witnesses in areas with problems with gang crime. 

¨The inquiry will look at how witnesses would be able to testify anonymously in court, a system for admitting anonymous evidence from police interviews in court, and also a system of crown witnesses, which would allow courts to give lower sentences to criminals who testify against their peers. 

The government has also put out two further proposals for consultation. The first is on reducing the age at which social services can intervene and take action on a child without parental approval from 15 years old to 12 years old.

The second will make Sweden’s regional and municipal governments responsible for carrying out work to identify young people at risk of being drawn into gang crime and for taking action to prevent this from happening. 

The government has appointed Karin Erlingsson, the legal chief of the Swedish Customs Service, to lead the inquiry into stop-and-search zones and Fredrik Wersäll, the current chief of the Royal Court of Sweden and a former head of Sweden’s Supreme Court, to investigate the possibility of introducing anonymous witnesses. 

Erlingsson will start work after the New Year and submit her conclusions in early 2024, while Wersäll will submit his conclusions on anonymous witnesses in October 2023, and on crown witnesses and admitting evidence from police interviews in the spring of 2024. 

KEY POINTS: What you need to know about Sweden’s police scandal

Sweden's front pages have been filled this month with stories about corruption and stalking allegations against one of the country's most senior police officers. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 13 December 2022 11:23 CET
When did the story break? 

On December 5th, The Expressen newspaper reported that Stockholm’s regional police chief Mats Löfving had in December 2021 been reported to the police for a “violation of integrity”, “stalking”, and “molestation” carried out between January 2015 and November 2021 against Linda Staaf, who was the intelligence chief in Sweden’s national police. 

What’s the background? 

The report had been made by the Police Authority’s national security manager, Ari Stenman, after Staaf in September 2021 contacted him and expressed concern that documents about her and her work had been repeatedly requested from the Police Authority. 

She had told Stenman that Löfving on several occasions had appeared at places where she was: at the sauna, at a bakery, and on the running track. 

The prosecutor Anders Jakobsson on December 15th, decided not to pursue charges or launch an investigation, judging that Löfving’s behaviour was “more a question of jealousy”. 

Staaf later told Expressen that she had asserted to Stenman that she did not think she was a victim of any crime, or consider Mats Löfving to have committed one, and had not known about his decision to file a police report. 

“I haven’t been a victim of any sort of crime, but instead there has been disrespectful behaviour that I was worried about and which I decided in the end to talk to the security chief about,” she told Dagens Nyheter (DN). 

On December 9th, Expressen reported that Löfving had also been reported for assaulting Staaf, with Ebba Sverne Arvill, the head of the police’s special operations division, reporting him on September 2020. 

Again, chief prosecutor Anders Jakobsson decided not to investigate the case. Arvill told DN that the female police chief who had alerted her to the claimed assault had later changed her story and refused to make a police report. 

Linda Staaf has also said that she did not believe herself to have been the victim of a crime in that case either. 

In January this year, Bengt Åsbäck, deputy prosecutor of the special prosecutor’s office, which investigates crime committed by police, started a preliminary investigation into how Staaf was appointed and whether that was affected by the relationship she had with Löfving. 

What relationship did Staaf have with Löfving?

Staaf was appointed intelligence chief at the Swedish police National Operative Unit (NOA) in 2015 at a time when Löfving was NOA’s chief. This preliminary work never led to a full investigation as the prosecutor judged there was no reason to consider that a crime had been committed. 

Staaf has told TV4 that she had only had a “superficial relationship” with Löfving at the time. 

“And by that I mean a superficial relationship. Full stop,” she said. “It wasn’t any sort of a relationship and it never became a relationship. It has not been a secret relationship, and it has absolutely not been a close one.”

She has told Dagens Nyheter that she had had a “private but superficial relationship”, which had not yet begun at the time Löfving appointed her to the role. 

What has happened over the last few days? 

On Sunday, Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish police, appointed an external investigator to carry out an in-depth study of the scandal, who will report on April 28th next year. 

Then on Monday, the prosecutor’s office announced that they had launched a formal investigation into Löfving for suspected “grave misuse of office”. 

“It’s because of the new information in the reports, in the media, and also things which we already knew about which are taking on a slightly different meaning in the light of the other information which has come forward,” said Bengt Åsbäck, who is leading the investigation. 

As a result, Thornberg announced on Monday afternoon that Löfving was being suspended as Stockholm police chief, with his deputy, Mattias Andersson, taking over the role. 

In a statement to TT, Löfving said he welcomed the investigation so that “everyone can get the answers that they are looking for”.

