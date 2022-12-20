Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Life sentence for Malmö attacker, Sweden blocks extradition of Erdogan critic, SD councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations, and John Oliver discovers sexy bins: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 20 December 2022 07:59 CET
The lead judge of the high court in Malmö, Norling Jönsson, and the judges Katarina Persson and Petter Anefur as the court rules on the Latin school murder. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

High Court backs life sentence for Malmö school attacker 

A high court in Sweden has upheld the life prison sentence given to the 18-year-old who murdered two teachers at Malmö Latin school in March, arguing that his autism diagnosis was not sufficient to mean that he, “as a result of a psychiatric problem had lacked the ability to realise the meaning of his actions or adapt his actions as a result of such an insight”. 

The boy had locked himself in a toilet at the school armed with two knives, an axe and a hammer, and then attacked two women who came out of another toilet door. 

Swedish vocab: en innebörd – a meaning

Former Sweden Democrat councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations 

The former Sweden Democrat politician Rebecca Ädel has stopped working as a teacher in Nynäshamn municipality after striking a deal with the municipality that gives her a payoff of 800,000 kronor. 

In October, the Expressen newspaper and Expo magazine revealed that Ädel at the start of the 2010s had written for the neo-Nazi propaganda site Nordfront, describing herself as a National Socialist, warning against the dangers of racial mixing, and frequently using the word “neger” to describe black people. 

Ädel no longer represents the Sweden Democrats but has decided to keep her seat in the Nynäshamn council as an independent. 

Swedish vocab: en vilde – an independent (literally ‘wild’). 

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Stockholm’s Nato membership.

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added.

“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can therefore not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government… is not able to grant the extradition request.”

Swedish vocab: en utvisningen – an extradition 

John Oliver discovers Malmö’s sexy bins: ‘Just let us enjoy this’

Describing Malmö as “the Ohio of Sweden”, John Oliver, the British host of American talkshow Last Week Tonight, has discovered the coastal city’s sexy bins, which he reprogrammed with a new message.

According to John Oliver, the most interesting thing about Malmö is that it is home to Nina Persson, lead singer of The Cardigans, who became famous in the 90s due to hit track Lovefool.

“If you don’t know anything about Malmö,” Oliver says, “Don’t be discouraged, nobody does.”

Oliver then goes on to discuss Malmö’s dirty-talking rubbish bins, which The Local were the first to report on in English back in summer this year.

Last Week Tonight then reprogram the bins to say “goodbye rubbish babies” and other strange, spooky things, as Persson casts some terrifying dolls that washed up on the beach in Texas into the bins. 

Swedish vocab: avfallsbarn – rubbish babies

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday

Trial of spy brothers to end, estate agents fear prices will fall next year, chimps calm after zoo tragedy, and court to rule on Malmö school attacker.

Published: 19 December 2022 08:44 CET
Trial of Swedish-Iranian spy brothers finishes on Monday 

The trial of Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, the two brothers accused of spying on Sweden for Russia, ends on Monday. 

The prosecutor will, behind closed doors, sum up the case and declare what punishment he believes the two men should receive. The two men continue to deny guilt. The court will also say on Monday whether the two should remain in pre-trial detention or be released .

Swedish vocab: släppas på fri fot – released from custody (literally “released on free foot”). 

Judgement in trial of Malmö school attacker 

A court in Malmö will rule on Monday in the case of the 18-year-old who murdered two teachers at the Malmö Latin school in the spring. 

The boy faces a lifetime in prison, a record in Sweden for someone of his age, as a result of two recent changes in the law. 

The defence has argued that the court should have taken the boy’s autism into account when making its judgement. 

Swedish vocab: att meddela sin dom – to rule on the case (to literally ‘message its judgement’). 

Less than one in 14 estate agents believe house prices will rise next year

Only seven percent of the estate agents on the panel run by the Fastighetsbyrån broking agency believe that house prices will recover and start to rise in 2023, with 57 percent believing prices will remain flat and 36 percent expecting further falls. 

The survey asks 1,100 estate agents around the country. 

Swedish vocab: stigande – rising

Three living chimpanzees receive treatment after zoo tragedy

The three chimpanzees who survived last week’s tragedy at the Furuviksparken zoo are now being treated in the monkey house, with the arm wound sustained by Selma, one of the chimps, now deemed less severe than at first feared. 

The two other chimpanzees, Maggan and Tjobbe, never left their enclosure and are unwounded. 

Traces in the snow now show that two of the chimpanzees managed to get more than a hundred metres from their monkey house to the zoo’s funfair area before they were shot. 

Santino, favourite of Crown Princess Victoria, who owns one of his paintings, died on Saturday.

Swedish vocab: lindrig – light (for injuries)

