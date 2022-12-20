For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Life sentence for Malmö attacker, Sweden blocks extradition of Erdogan critic, SD councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations, and John Oliver discovers sexy bins: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 December 2022 07:59 CET
The lead judge of the high court in Malmö, Norling Jönsson, and the judges Katarina Persson and Petter Anefur as the court rules on the Latin school murder. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
