Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

High Court backs life sentence for Malmö school attacker

A high court in Sweden has upheld the life prison sentence given to the 18-year-old who murdered two teachers at Malmö Latin school in March, arguing that his autism diagnosis was not sufficient to mean that he, “as a result of a psychiatric problem had lacked the ability to realise the meaning of his actions or adapt his actions as a result of such an insight”.

The boy had locked himself in a toilet at the school armed with two knives, an axe and a hammer, and then attacked two women who came out of another toilet door.

Swedish vocab: en innebörd – a meaning

Former Sweden Democrat councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations

The former Sweden Democrat politician Rebecca Ädel has stopped working as a teacher in Nynäshamn municipality after striking a deal with the municipality that gives her a payoff of 800,000 kronor.

In October, the Expressen newspaper and Expo magazine revealed that Ädel at the start of the 2010s had written for the neo-Nazi propaganda site Nordfront, describing herself as a National Socialist, warning against the dangers of racial mixing, and frequently using the word “neger” to describe black people.

Ädel no longer represents the Sweden Democrats but has decided to keep her seat in the Nynäshamn council as an independent.

Swedish vocab: en vilde – an independent (literally ‘wild’).

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Stockholm’s Nato membership.

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added.

“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can therefore not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government… is not able to grant the extradition request.”

Swedish vocab: en utvisningen – an extradition

John Oliver discovers Malmö’s sexy bins: ‘Just let us enjoy this’

Describing Malmö as “the Ohio of Sweden”, John Oliver, the British host of American talkshow Last Week Tonight, has discovered the coastal city’s sexy bins, which he reprogrammed with a new message.

According to John Oliver, the most interesting thing about Malmö is that it is home to Nina Persson, lead singer of The Cardigans, who became famous in the 90s due to hit track Lovefool.

“If you don’t know anything about Malmö,” Oliver says, “Don’t be discouraged, nobody does.”

Oliver then goes on to discuss Malmö’s dirty-talking rubbish bins, which The Local were the first to report on in English back in summer this year.

Last Week Tonight then reprogram the bins to say “goodbye rubbish babies” and other strange, spooky things, as Persson casts some terrifying dolls that washed up on the beach in Texas into the bins.

Swedish vocab: avfallsbarn – rubbish babies