COST OF LIVING
How much money do you need to earn to be well off in Sweden?
In general, Swedes earn comfortably above the European average, but high earners from abroad often express surprise that the top salaries are not more generous.
Published: 21 December 2022 14:56 CET
A table is prepared at PM & Vänner, a Michelin star restaurant in Växjö. Photo: Tina Stafrén/imagebank.sweden.se
How much money do you need to earn to survive in Sweden?
From day-to-day expenses such as food to monthly costs such as accommodation, life in Sweden doesn't come cheap. So, how much do you need to earn to make ends meet?
Published: 14 December 2022 11:49 CET
