Everything you ever wanted to know about Swedish Christmas
On last week's episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, we asked Jonas Engman from Stockholm's Nordiska Museet to answer your questions on Swedish Christmas.
Published: 21 December 2022 08:30 CET
Santa, or tomten as he's known in Sweden, comes into our homes on Christmas Eve. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
CHRISTMAS
Six ways to tell if Sweden is the place for you at Christmas
Do you want Christmas to last as long as possible? Are you an introvert who likes predictability or an spontaneous extrovert? Here are our six criteria to check whether Sweden is the best country for you to celebrate in.
Published: 19 December 2022 16:01 CET
