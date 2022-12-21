Read news from:
Everything you ever wanted to know about Swedish Christmas

On last week's episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, we asked Jonas Engman from Stockholm's Nordiska Museet to answer your questions on Swedish Christmas.

Published: 21 December 2022 08:30 CET
Everything you ever wanted to know about Swedish Christmas
Santa, or tomten as he's known in Sweden, comes into our homes on Christmas Eve. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Jonas Engman, curator, ethnologist and folklife researcher at Stockholms Nordiska Museet, joined The Local’s Paul O’Mahony and James Savage in Stockholm last week for the lastest episode of Sweden in Focus, with Richard Orange and Becky Waterton calling in from Malmö.

“I specialise in rituals,” he explained, “everyday life, rituals, and holidays throughout the year, and the holidays or rituals of the lifecycle as well.”

Ahead of Engman’s appearance on the podcast, we asked podcast listeners on social media to send in their questions about Christmas in Sweden, which Engman was more than happy to answer.

Jonas Engman. Photo: Karolina Kristensson, Nordiska museet.

Why do Swedes celebrate the night before holidays?

Like most holidays in Sweden, the main day of celebrations is actually the evening or afton prior to the official holiday. For this reason, Swedes celebrate on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day, as is the norm in some other countries.

This tradition in fact goes back more than a millennium.

“In pre-Christian times – so, 1,200 years ago – we counted the hours of the day in a different way,” Engman explains.

“It actually didn’t match the Christian way of structuring the 24-hour day. It was eight hours early. So that’s that’s probably the reason why we always celebrate the day before you do in Britain, for instance, or in the Western world. That’s why we celebrate aftonaftnar, on the eve.”

The day would start at sunset, ending at sunset the next day, so Christmas Day actually started as soon as the sun set on Christmas Eve.

“That’s the reasonable explanation, at least,” he said.

Why do Swedes watch Donald Duck on Christmas Eve?

At this time of year, the sun usually sets around 3pm here in the south of Sweden, which coincidentally is the time the majority of Sweden’s population will be sitting down on Christmas Eve to watch Donald Duck, or more specifically Kalle Anka och hans vänner önskar God Jul, the Swedish version of the 1958 Walt Disney Christmas special From All of Us to All of You.

Engman (who added that yes, he will be watching Donald Duck on Christmas Eve this year) explained that Swedes do this “because it’s part of the definition of Christmas!”

“It’s what you do, and that’s very typical of rituals. That’s just what you do, in order to create a kind of ritual structure. I have to watch Donald Duck every Christmas. In my case, I’m the only one who does it because the rest of the family hates it.”

A family sits down to watch Donald Duck on Christmas Eve. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

What is the ‘day before dipping day’?

Another tradition discussed in the podcast is uppesittarkväll, or celebrating the day before Christmas Eve.

“It’s sometimes called lillajulafton or ‘little Christmas Eve’,” Engman explained. “We eat a bit of the ham and the Christmas food.”

Engman also said that this day can also be referred to as dan före dopparedan, or “the day before dipping day”.

“We have this idea that people used to eat bread and dip it in the juice from the boiled ham. Which is quite terrible. My father loved it, but I think it’s awful,” he said. “It’s very salty.”

What is the jultomte and where does this tradition come from?

Another way in which Swedish Christmas differs from how Christmas is celebrated in other countries is the fact that Santa doesn’t come down the chimney and leave presents under the Christmas tree.

“He comes into our homes, he comes into our private zone,” Engman said, “which I’m not sure is unique, but is very typical for Sweden and the Nordic countries.”

He isn’t called Santa in Sweden, either, Engman explained.

“As folklorists, we say he differs a lot from the Anglo-Saxon Santa Claus, he’s called tomten, which is like a gnome.”

“The gnomes were supernatural beings that protected the farm from poverty and took responsibility for animals, and made sure that people really took care of the animals. If they didn’t they would get a slap from him.”

This is one of the reasons Swedes leave a bowl of porridge out for tomten the night before Christmas Eve, to thank him for looking after the animals.

This porridge was probably made of rye though, not rice, like the ris a la Malta often served at Christmas buffets nowadays.

In the late 19th century, this tomte was mixed with traditions surrounding Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas to be more specific, resulting in the tomte seen today.

Engman explained that the father of the house will always leave to buy a newspaper, just before the jultomte knocks on the door, which he describes as “magical”.

“We always wondered, why does he need to buy a newspaper on Christmas Eve?”

On a more serious note, this aspect of the jultomte – the paradox – is one that can be seen in almost all ritual symbols.

“It starts with a paradox. You have to learn that your mode of thinking at Christmas is that you’re entering a paradox, this paradoxical symbol enters your home and does funny things that people don’t usually do.”

The Gävle Christmas goat in 2022. Photo: Mats Åstrand/TT

What about the Christmas goat?

Another ritual symbol is Sweden’s Christmas goat, the most famous example being Gävle’s Christmas goat which often meets a fiery end before Christmas Eve.

“If you go back to Germany, on the sixth of December, and throughout Europe in the 15th-16th century, you can see St. Nicholas in plays,” Engman said.

“He was a saint. He gave things to children. And he could come on stage holding the goat in a rope, and the goat was a representation of the devil. So what that tells us, is that this good saint, Christianity, had tamed the goat – tamed the devil.”

The goat therefore represents an idea of evil, or even more specifically a representation of the devil, he explained.

“In ritual scholarship terms, this is a good illustration of how ambivalent symbols are. We don’t remember this, we don’t know it.”

“Maybe the answer lies in the question, why do we put it there? Well, because we put it there. It’s an anomaly. That’s why we think, ‘oh, a goat’, then we start to interpret things. We’d never ask ourselves, ‘why do we bring in a tree into our apartment’? That’s kind of paradoxical, but that’s the same thing.”

“Well, actually what is the tree doing there? Well, of course, it’s because it’s Christmas. Historically, we can have some kind of explanation. But why do people do it today? It’s because it’s it’s impregnated with a kind of cultural meaning.”

Why do Swedes give Christmas ‘klappar’ instead of ‘presenter’?

Another strange quirk of a Swedish Christmas is that, despite the Swedish word for a present being a present, Swedes don’t give julpresenter, rather they give julklappar

“The word julklapp, ‘Christmas clap’, probably goes back to a tradition in the pre-industrial society,” Engman said. “Kids ran around villages ‘clapping’ or knocking on doors and throwing in a piece of wood or a little doll or something in order to tease the people who live there. And they were supposed to quickly throw it out again. The word for that was klapp, so julklapp goes back to this tradition.”

Interview from The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast. Article by Becky Waterton.

CHRISTMAS

Six ways to tell if Sweden is the place for you at Christmas

Do you want Christmas to last as long as possible? Are you an introvert who likes predictability or an spontaneous extrovert? Here are our six criteria to check whether Sweden is the best country for you to celebrate in.

Published: 19 December 2022 16:01 CET
Six ways to tell if Sweden is the place for you at Christmas

You want Christmas to last as long as possible

Are you the kind of person who starts decorating for Christmas as soon as Halloween is over? Do you start prepping your Christmas playlist in November, and spend weeks planning the ideal Christmas menu?

Then Swedish Christmas is for you. Christmas in Sweden starts on the first Sunday of Advent, which this year fell on November 27th, and lasts until January 13th, meaning that the Swedish Christmas season lasts for a whopping 47 days this year, or the equivalent of one tenth of a year (12.87 percent to be exact).

Although your Christmas tree might start looking a bit sorry for itself by the time you reach January 13th, it is still very much socially acceptable to keep your Christmas decorations up and take the opportunity to overindulge on Christmas food for the entirety of this period.

You don’t like surprises

On the topic of food, it’s good if you’re a creature of habit who likes things to be predictable. This doesn’t necessarily mean boring, just that you have no issues with eating the same festive food as you do at every other major celebration.

That’s because Christmas food – the julbord – is the same as Midsummer food and Easter food, with some minor tweaks. Sure, there are regional variations, not to mention the fact that every family does things slightly differently, but you can expect to see dishes such as pickled herring, salmon, potatoes and Janssons frestelse potato gratin, eggs, meatballs, sausages, cold cuts and cheese on most julbord up and down the country.

For the same reason, if you don’t like or eat fish, Swedish Christmas is probably not for you (although good veggie alternatives are available, or you could just go heavy on the meats instead).

Swedish Christmas food isn’t the only thing that’s predictable. Again, the exact plan for the day will look different depending on who you’re celebrating with, but one thing is for sure: expect to sit down at 3pm on Christmas Eve (because Swedes celebrate on the 24th December, not the 25th), to watch Kalle Anka (Donald Duck).

This isn’t negotiable, either. You might not want to watch it, but don’t even try to get hold of a Swede or drop in on your relatives while Kalle is playing.

You enjoy the preparation almost as much as the main event

A natural side-effect of a Christmas season lasting over a month is the time dedicated in the run-up to Christmas Eve prepping for the main event.

This includes dedicating the four Sundays in the run-up to Christmas to julpyssel or Christmas arts and crafts, be it baking pepparkakor gingerbread or bright yellow saffron buns, hosting a glöggmingel for friends and family, or making homemade Christmas decorations (which you will definitely be doing at some point if you have young children).

If you find preparation tedious and find yourself waiting impatiently for the big day to come around, a Christmas season in Sweden might end up being a painful test of your patience.

A typical Swedish Christmas activity is building and decorating a Gingerbread house. Photo: Mathilda Ahlberg/Scandinav/Imagebank Sweden

You’re a bit of an introvert

In a similar vein, if you’re the kind of person who enjoys staying at home in warm woolly socks baking up Christmas treats or doing crafts by candlelight rather than heading out on the town, you’ll probably enjoy a Christmas in Sweden.

That’s not to say that there won’t be any partying or nights out – julbord Christmas parties and the copious amounts of snaps they often feature should scratch this itch nicely – just that for much of the sleepy days between Christmas and New Year, known as mellandagarna in Swedish, there won’t be that much to do.

Having said that, if you do want to plan a night out over Christmas, make it December 25th, which is often referred to as årets största festdag or the biggest party day of the year.

You might expect this to be New Years Eve, but Swedes are much more likely to host (or attend) a dinner party at home with friends on December 31st than spend it on the dance floor at a nightclub.

Swedes can also have fun and be social at Christmas. Photo: Hero Images/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se

You can switch off from work

In a similar way to which everything grinds to a halt in Sweden during the school holidays in spring, summer, and autumn, don’t expect to get anything done if you are one of the few people still working over the Christmas period.

Swedes have a famously healthy work-life balance, meaning that when they’re off work, they’re really off work. That means emails and phone calls will go unanswered, work laptops will remain firmly closed, and all urgent matters are expected to have been handled before the Christmas holidays roll around.

It’s not unusual for Swedes (particularly those with children) to take as many as two weeks off over Christmas, starting the weekend before and lasting until at least the second week of January. So make sure you don’t have any big project deadlines due that will need the input of other people over this period.

You don’t mind the dark… or the cold

Finally, Christmas in Sweden isn’t for the uninitiated, especially if you come from somewhere warmer. December 24th falls only a few days after the winter solstice, meaning that days are extremely short, and it’s not uncommon for you to be travelling to and from work in the dark, even in the far south of the country, at this time of year.

Obviously, the further north you go, the less sunlight you’ll get, so be prepared to embrace the darkness if you’re not used to it and see it as an opportunity to hang up lots of pretty lights and light a lot of candles. And try to get outside at some point during the day, if only to get some sunlight on the tiny part of your face left exposed to the elements.

On a similar note, prepare for it to be cold. Really cold. Again, you can expect milder weather in the south of the country (where current forecasts are predicting the temperature to at least remain above freezing over the next week), but the further south you go, the colder it will get.

On the plus side, in some areas of the country, you’re pretty much guaranteed a white Christmas. And who could be against that?

