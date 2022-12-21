SAS airline launches direct flights from Gothenburg to New York

Three new weekly flights will connect Gothenburg with Newark Liberty International Airport, SAS said in a press statement, with outbound flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline is launching a similar service, also using its new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, from the city of Aalborg in the north of Denmark’s Jutland peninsular.

“As part of SAS’ strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world,” SAS EVP and CCO for network and revenue management Erik Westman said.

“Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travellers,” he said.

The flights will use SAS’s new Airbus A321 Long Range jets. Photo: SAS

The flights will start from April 27th next year, will operate throughout the summer 2023 season, and will then return for the summer 2024 programme, the airline said.

SAS already offers direct flight to New York from Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Oslo, and the airline will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York once the routes are operational.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.