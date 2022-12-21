Read news from:
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stop and search zones, house price decline, Sweden Democrats face ejection, and new Covid wave: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 21 December 2022 08:41 CET
The railway station in Klippan, Sweden. Photo: David Castor/Wikimedia Commons

Sweden starts work on stop-and-search zones and anonymous witnesses

Sweden’s government on Tuesday launched inquiries into stop-and-search zones and a new system of anonymous witnesses in what far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson called ‘the biggest offensive against organised crime in modern times’

The so-called ‘safety package’, or trygghetspaket, was announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson together with Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, and marks the first major policy announcement on combatting gun crime since the new government took power in October.

“We have worked intensively to carry out the reforms which we have promised the Swedish people,” Kristersson said as he announced the series of measures, pointing out that Sweden has this year set a new record for the number of deadly shootings, with 60 people killed.

“This is a dominant social problem in Sweden and something we must do something about.”

Åkesson said that the stop and search zones could have a “decisive effect”. 

Swedish vocab: avgörande – decisive

House and flat prices continue to decline in Sweden

The price of flats and houses in Sweden fell a further 1.4 percent across Sweden in November, according to Valueguard’s Hox-index. Adjusting for seasonal effects, the fall was 0.6 percent. 

Prices of cooperative apartments (bostadsrätter) fell by 1.1 percent, while those for detached houses fell by 1.6 percent. 

Andreas Moritz, chief executive of the Skandiamäklarna estate agents said in a press release that there were signs that prices of cooperative apartments were stabilising in the big cities. 

The price of cooperative apartments fell just 0.1 percent in Stockholm, while the price of apartments in Gothenburg was flat. 

Swedish vocab: att stabilisera – to stabilise

Sweden’s new Covid wave could rival last year’s: public health agency

Sweden’s public health agency has warned that a new winter wave of Covid infections could end up with a similar number of patients being treated in hospital as there were at the peak of the Omicron wave last winter.

In a the higher of the two scenarios published on Tuesday, in which the infection rate increases by 10 percent from current levels, the agency expects over 250 patients would end up being admitted to hospitals across the country each day at the peak of infections in mid-January.

“If we look at the pressure on hospitals from these two scenarios, what we are seeing is that this is in line with how it looked in January and February last year,” Sara Byfors, chief of division at the agency, told the TT newswire.

Around 13 patients of those new patients would be sufficiently ill each day to require admittance to intensive care, a lower number than was the case in 2021 and early 2022, however.

“As the number of infected rises, so does the number of people who need intensive care, but not to the same level as earlier in the pandemic,” Byfors said.

Swedish vocab: liknande nivåer – similar levels

Sweden Democrats threaten to eject local politicians after Nazi vote 

 As many as 12 Sweden Democrat politicians in the town of Klippan in Skåne risk being ejected from the party after they elected two known neo-Nazi sympathisers to positions in the municipal government. 

In 2018, the anti-extremist magazine Expo revealed that three SD politicians in Klippan were active neo-Nazis, with all three later ejected from the party. 

On Monday, two of those politicians, Andreas Olofsson and Thomas Jelinek, were voted into positions in the municipality, despite the Sweden Democrats nationally and at a district level warning the local group not to do so. 

“We can confirm that the people from SD Klippan involved are now the subject of a case in the party’s membership committee, which can end in their ejection from the party,” the party’s press division told SVT. 

Swedish vocab: uteslutning – exclusion/ejection

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Life sentence for Malmö attacker, Sweden blocks extradition of Erdogan critic, SD councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations, and John Oliver discovers sexy bins: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 20 December 2022 07:59 CET
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

High Court backs life sentence for Malmö school attacker 

A high court in Sweden has upheld the life prison sentence given to the 18-year-old who murdered two teachers at Malmö Latin school in March, arguing that his autism diagnosis was not sufficient to mean that he, “as a result of a psychiatric problem had lacked the ability to realise the meaning of his actions or adapt his actions as a result of such an insight”. 

The boy had locked himself in a toilet at the school armed with two knives, an axe and a hammer, and then attacked two women who came out of another toilet door. 

Swedish vocab: en innebörd – a meaning

Former Sweden Democrat councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations 

The former Sweden Democrat politician Rebecca Ädel has stopped working as a teacher in Nynäshamn municipality after striking a deal with the municipality that gives her a payoff of 800,000 kronor. 

In October, the Expressen newspaper and Expo magazine revealed that Ädel at the start of the 2010s had written for the neo-Nazi propaganda site Nordfront, describing herself as a National Socialist, warning against the dangers of racial mixing, and frequently using the word “neger” to describe black people. 

Ädel no longer represents the Sweden Democrats but has decided to keep her seat in the Nynäshamn council as an independent. 

Swedish vocab: en vilde – an independent (literally ‘wild’). 

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Stockholm’s Nato membership.

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added.

“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can therefore not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government… is not able to grant the extradition request.”

Swedish vocab: en utvisningen – an extradition 

John Oliver discovers Malmö’s sexy bins: ‘Just let us enjoy this’

Describing Malmö as “the Ohio of Sweden”, John Oliver, the British host of American talkshow Last Week Tonight, has discovered the coastal city’s sexy bins, which he reprogrammed with a new message.

According to John Oliver, the most interesting thing about Malmö is that it is home to Nina Persson, lead singer of The Cardigans, who became famous in the 90s due to hit track Lovefool.

“If you don’t know anything about Malmö,” Oliver says, “Don’t be discouraged, nobody does.”

Oliver then goes on to discuss Malmö’s dirty-talking rubbish bins, which The Local were the first to report on in English back in summer this year.

Last Week Tonight then reprogram the bins to say “goodbye rubbish babies” and other strange, spooky things, as Persson casts some terrifying dolls that washed up on the beach in Texas into the bins. 

Swedish vocab: avfallsbarn – rubbish babies

