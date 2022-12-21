Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden starts work on stop-and-search zones and anonymous witnesses

Sweden’s government on Tuesday launched inquiries into stop-and-search zones and a new system of anonymous witnesses in what far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson called ‘the biggest offensive against organised crime in modern times’

The so-called ‘safety package’, or trygghetspaket, was announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson together with Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, and marks the first major policy announcement on combatting gun crime since the new government took power in October.

“We have worked intensively to carry out the reforms which we have promised the Swedish people,” Kristersson said as he announced the series of measures, pointing out that Sweden has this year set a new record for the number of deadly shootings, with 60 people killed.

“This is a dominant social problem in Sweden and something we must do something about.”

Åkesson said that the stop and search zones could have a “decisive effect”.

Swedish vocab: avgörande – decisive

House and flat prices continue to decline in Sweden

The price of flats and houses in Sweden fell a further 1.4 percent across Sweden in November, according to Valueguard’s Hox-index. Adjusting for seasonal effects, the fall was 0.6 percent.

Prices of cooperative apartments (bostadsrätter) fell by 1.1 percent, while those for detached houses fell by 1.6 percent.

Andreas Moritz, chief executive of the Skandiamäklarna estate agents said in a press release that there were signs that prices of cooperative apartments were stabilising in the big cities.

The price of cooperative apartments fell just 0.1 percent in Stockholm, while the price of apartments in Gothenburg was flat.

Swedish vocab: att stabilisera – to stabilise

Sweden’s new Covid wave could rival last year’s: public health agency

Sweden’s public health agency has warned that a new winter wave of Covid infections could end up with a similar number of patients being treated in hospital as there were at the peak of the Omicron wave last winter.

In a the higher of the two scenarios published on Tuesday, in which the infection rate increases by 10 percent from current levels, the agency expects over 250 patients would end up being admitted to hospitals across the country each day at the peak of infections in mid-January.

“If we look at the pressure on hospitals from these two scenarios, what we are seeing is that this is in line with how it looked in January and February last year,” Sara Byfors, chief of division at the agency, told the TT newswire.

Around 13 patients of those new patients would be sufficiently ill each day to require admittance to intensive care, a lower number than was the case in 2021 and early 2022, however.

“As the number of infected rises, so does the number of people who need intensive care, but not to the same level as earlier in the pandemic,” Byfors said.

Swedish vocab: liknande nivåer – similar levels

Sweden Democrats threaten to eject local politicians after Nazi vote

As many as 12 Sweden Democrat politicians in the town of Klippan in Skåne risk being ejected from the party after they elected two known neo-Nazi sympathisers to positions in the municipal government.

In 2018, the anti-extremist magazine Expo revealed that three SD politicians in Klippan were active neo-Nazis, with all three later ejected from the party.

On Monday, two of those politicians, Andreas Olofsson and Thomas Jelinek, were voted into positions in the municipality, despite the Sweden Democrats nationally and at a district level warning the local group not to do so.

“We can confirm that the people from SD Klippan involved are now the subject of a case in the party’s membership committee, which can end in their ejection from the party,” the party’s press division told SVT.

Swedish vocab: uteslutning – exclusion/ejection