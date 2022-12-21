For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stop and search zones, house price decline, Sweden Democrats face ejection, and new Covid wave: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 December 2022 08:41 CET
The railway station in Klippan, Sweden. Photo: David Castor/Wikimedia Commons
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Life sentence for Malmö attacker, Sweden blocks extradition of Erdogan critic, SD councillor stops teaching after Nazi revelations, and John Oliver discovers sexy bins: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 December 2022 07:59 CET
