Turkey fumes at Sweden in Nato membership dispute

Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden's refusal to extradite a top reporter that the country has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Sweden's Nato membership bid.

Published: 21 December 2022 13:13 CET
Turkey fumes at Sweden in Nato membership dispute
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström shakes hands with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu ahead a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on November 29, 2022. Photo: Andrei Pungovschi/AFP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants Sweden to return dozens of people that he suspects either of involvement in a failed 2016 coup or of membership of a banned Kurdish militia that Washington and the European Union designate as “terrorists”.

But the now-closed Today’s Zaman newspaper’s editor-in-chief Bülent Kenes was the only person Erdoğan has singled out by name.

Sweden’s Supreme Court cited the risk of Turkey’s “persecution based on this person’s political beliefs” when it blocked the request on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the ruling threatened to derail hard-fought progress that the sides have made through months of delicate talks.

“The rejection of our request for the extradition of Bülent Kenes is a very negative development,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that Sweden’s extradition earlier this month of one man suspected of membership of a banned Kurdish insurgency group was insufficient to win Turkey’s approval. 

“If they expect that they can return one person and then close this affair, this is not realistic,” Çavuşoğlu said. “We no longer want to hear good words from Sweden and Finland, we want to see concrete steps.”

Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment and decided to apply for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only NATO member states to have failed to ratify the Nordic neighbours’ applications. Çavuşoğlu said he would have more discussions about the dispute during a visit to Ankara on Thursday by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

Bargaining chip

Most of Turkey’s demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.

Sweden keeps no official ethnicity statistics but is believed to have 100,000 Kurds living in the nation of 10 million people.

Some analysts believe Erdoğan is holding up the ratification as a bargaining chip in a broader diplomatic standoff with the United States.

Erdoğan is pushing US President Joe Biden to follow through on his pledge to supply Turkey’s ageing air force with new fighter jets.

The deliveries are being held up by resistance from US senators who worry about Erdoğan’s tough rhetoric on Turkey’s historic rival Greece.

The Turkish leader also wants Washington to end its alliance with a Kurdish group that the United States relied on in its battle against Islamic State group insurgents in Syria.

Ankara is demanding that both Sweden and Finland recognise the Syrian Kurdish fighters as allies of banned PKK militants who have been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told Erdoğan in Ankara last month that Stockholm “will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat”.

The reporter Kenes headed a newspaper backed by Fethullah Gülen — a US-based preacher Erdoğan blames for the failed military putsch in 2016.

Kenes told AFP last month that he suspects Erdoğan mentioned his name “because he has known me for decades” due to his long career as a journalist. “The other explanation is much more pessimistic and serious and that’s that he really hates me,” he said.

Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Sweden's Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Stockholm's Nato membership.

Published: 19 December 2022 15:12 CET
Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition  impossible, the court added.

“There is also a risk of persecution based on this person’s political beliefs. An extradition can therefore not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government… is not able to grant the extradition request.”

Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of  people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden’s Nato membership.

Following decades — or in Sweden’s case centuries — of staying out of a military alliance, the two countries made the historic decision to apply to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Apart from Hungary, which is due to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in early 2023, Turkey is the only country to threaten to prevent
the two countries from joining Nato.

Turkey, which has accused Sweden especially of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” has held back on ratifying their Nato applications despite reaching an agreement with Sweden and Finland in June.

Ankara says it expects Stockholm in particular to take tougher action on several issues, including the extradition of criminals.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson travelled to Turkey in November to meet Erdogan to discuss the issues.

When pressed about “terrorists” he wants extradited from Sweden during a joint press conference, Erdogan only named Kenes as one on the list.

Growing list

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extraditions.

In early December, Sweden extradited a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey, who had fled to Sweden in 2015 but 
had his asylum request denied.

Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom — an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile — told AFP Monday that he was  “happy” with the decision, saying the allegations against him were “fabricated by the Erdogan regime.”

“I’m sure that the Erdogan regime will produce some other methods against me here in Sweden and make my life difficult as it can be,” he added.

Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants extradited: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government.

Speaking to AFP in November, Kenes said he believed he was singled out by Erdogan “because he has known me for decades” due to his long career as a journalist, and because it was the first name he came up with off the top of his head.

