Nose for a story: Malmö mouse artists open newspaper office

“We’ve made an editorial office and printing press,” the street-art collective Anonymouse wrote on the Instagram account, posting an image of the office, which is on Nikalaigatan near Malmö’s Triangeln station.
“Freedom of the press is important, even in tiny democracies, and Lindenkronans newshawks have sharpened their pens, kept their ears to the ground and are lifting every pebble in search for a scoop.”
View this post on Instagram
Anonymouse won worldwide coverage when the Noix de Vie mouse-sized restaurant opened its doors in Malmö in 2016, with the collective going on to build and release a bookshop, a funfair, a caravan, and a hipster barber, before launching its crowning glory, an interactive crime mystery.
READ ALSO: Step inside Sweden’s mini street art world for mice
The mystery, which participants could seek to solve if they emailed an address on mouse-sized posters, featured recorded mouse messages, four locations (three of whom featured new mouse establishments), two maps, and two newspaper front pages.
This was the first appearance for the Folkbladet Lindenkronan, whose dogged reporters made the theft of the cheese owned by the surprising feline-looking mayor Felix C. Atus’s cheese front page news.
Member comments