Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DIGITAL ID

Sweden’s government launches inquiry into safer online ID

Sweden's government has launched an inquiry into how to bolster online ID in Sweden to the EU’s highest security level, and also to combat digital exclusion.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:58 CET
Sweden's government launches inquiry into safer online ID
Erik Slottner, Sweden's Minister for Civil Affairs, launched an inquiry on Thursday into strengthening the security of digital ID. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

“It’s obvious that the state should take command and take over control for guaranteeing safe identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, told the TT newswire. “You can compare it with a passport or driving license, both of which are today state responsibilities. I think everyone sees that as fairly self-evident.”

The government has appointed an inquiry to look into how to bring the fourth, highest level of online security in the EU’s Eidas scheme to Sweden.

Sweden is currently one of only four countries, alongside Greece, Cyprus and Romania, whose online ID systems, BankID and Freja Plus, only reach level three in the EU system.

The inquiry will also look into ‘digital exclusion’, and whether special solutions are needed for the elderly and people with developmental disorders.

Slottner said that a future European mobile payments system, such as Swish, would probably require all member states to have the fourth level of online security, and he said his aim was for everyone in Sweden to have access to such identification. 

“As many people as possible, ideally everyone in Sweden, should be able to have electronic identification,” he told TT.

The new government, he added, supported the previous government’s moves towards developing a state-provided digital ID, but said this need not replace the two main existing systems, BankID, which is owned by Sweden’s major banks, and Freja, which is run by a listed company. 

“The other forms of online identification also have their role. This should not be a replacement for BankID and Freja, but rather something that completes the digital ID which exists today.” 

The government has appointed the judge Henrik Ardhede to lead the inquiry. He will submit his first report, looking at the costs and financing of such a system in October 2023, and submit his final report in May 2024.

In his interview with TT, Slottner did not mention the problems faced by foreigners living in Sweden at getting access to BankID and other digital identification.
 
The Local has contacted Slottner’s press spokesperson to clarify whether the inquiry will also look at making it easier for people without personal numbers to access BankID or the new government ID service.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DIGITAL ID

Government inquiry calls for state-run e-identification system

Sweden is one of the world's most digitalised countries, but also one of few EU countries lacking a government-run form of e-ID. Anna Kinberg Batra, the leader of a government inquiry on the payment system, is calling for that to change.

Published: 16 November 2022 10:34 CET
Government inquiry calls for state-run e-identification system

Batra, who is also the former leader of the Moderate Party, called for a state-run e-ID in a column in Dagens Nyheter.

“We need e-ID with the highest level of security to strengthen our digital security and resilience,” she said. “And it is a key task of the state to issue this.”

Currently, BankID, which is issued by the major banks, dominates the e-ID landscape in Sweden (although alternatives like Freja e-ID do exist).

Kinberg Batra wrote in her article that it was not acceptable that people in Sweden “need to be a customer in one of the major banks and have an account to identify themselves, even when contacting healthcare services or various authorities.”

The payments markets inquiry led by Kinberg Batra is due to submit its final conclusions next March. It has already submitted four reports on various aspects of Sweden’s payments system. 

The issue of state-issued e-ID has been investigated and DIGG, the Agency for Digital Government, has been tasked with presenting a proposal on how this could be created and maintained.

DIGG’s proposal must be presented to parliament no later than January 31st 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS