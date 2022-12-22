For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Electricity compensation update, safer online ID, energy efficiency inquiry shelved, and new SAS route: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 December 2022 08:09 CET
An elderly man uses BankID on a tablet computer. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stop and search zones, house price decline, Sweden Democrats face ejection, and new Covid wave: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 December 2022 08:41 CET
