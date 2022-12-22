Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden’s government to update on electricity price compensation for businesses

Sweden’s energy and business minister Ebba Busch will give details on how businesses will receive the promised compensation for high electricity prices at a press conference at 1pm on Thursday.

Busch said she would give “an update on how the process was going and when electricity compensation for businesses would be delivered”.

Swedish vocab: en uppdatering – an update

Government launches inquiry into safer online ID

The government has appointed an inquiry to look into how to bring the fourth, highest level of online security in the EU’s Eidas scheme to Sweden.

Sweden is currently one of only four countries, alongside Greece, Cyprus and Romania, whose online ID systems, BankID and Freja Plus, only reach level three in the EU system.

The inquiry will also look into ‘digital exclusion’, and whether special solutions are needed for the elderly and people with developmental disorders.

A future European mobile payments system, such as Swish, will probably require all member states to have the fourth level of online security, Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, told TT.

Swedish vocab: värdebevis -– certificate of value

Government shuts down inquiry into energy efficiency

Sweden’s government has shut down an inquiry launched last autumn into setting up a market-based incentives system for energy efficiency, launched by the then energy minister Anders Ygeman.

In the autumn, the inquiry suggested that energy efficiency could save over 20 TWh of energy, and it was due to present its final findings in March.

Göran Enanader, who was leading the inquiry said he was “surprised” by the decision but would not be giving details of what his conclusions were going to be.

Busch told the Altinget politics site in a statement that the government was shutting down the inquiry because it “intends to work with other measures for increasing energy efficiency”.

Swedish vocab: en åtgärd – a measure

Turkey fumes at Sweden in Nato membership dispute

Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden’s refusal to extradite a top reporter that the country has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Sweden’s Nato membership bid.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants Sweden to return dozens of people that he suspects either of involvement in a failed 2016 coup or of membership of a banned Kurdish militia that Washington and the European Union designate as “terrorists”.

But the now-closed Today’s Zaman newspaper’s editor-in-chief Bülent Kenes was the only person Erdoğan has singled out by name.

Sweden’s Supreme Court cited the risk of Turkey’s “persecution based on this person’s political beliefs” when it blocked the request on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the ruling threatened to derail hard-fought progress that the sides have made through months of delicate talks.

“The rejection of our request for the extradition of Bülent Kenes is a very negative development,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters.

SAS airline launches direct flights from Gothenburg to New York

Scandinavia’s SAS airline has announced a new connection between Sweden’s second city, Gothenburg, and New York city, taking advantage of its new long range jet.

Three new weekly flights will connect Gothenburg with Newark Liberty International Airport, SAS said in a press statement, with outbound flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline is launching a similar service, also using its new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, from the city of Aalborg in the north of Denmark’s Jutland peninsular.