LISTEN: Swedish news quiz 2022 – How well do you remember the year?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we start with a quick chat about why Malmö’s sexy bins are back in the news.

We talk about a decision not to extradite a Turkish journalist and what impact it’s likely to have.

We discuss three government press conferences in quick succession and what they mean for Sweden’s approach to integration, immigration and crime.

We look at the upsetting story of a how a Swedish zoo reacted when its chimpanzees escaped.

And finally, in this last episode before Christmas, we wrap up with an end of year quiz. Do you remember these stories? And can you beat our panelists?

