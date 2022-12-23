Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Sweden submits order for more Patriot missiles from the US

Sweden's Defence Material Administration has ordered another set of Patriot surface-to-air missiles from the US.

Published: 23 December 2022 16:40 CET
Sweden submits order for more Patriot missiles from the US
A patriot missile system on display at a military exhibition in Nyhamnen in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden previously requested the Patriot system, known in Sweden as Air Defence System 103, in November 2017, and reached a procurement agreement with the US government in 2018.

This month, the last of four deliveries of Patriot batteries was completed, marking the end of the first part of the Patriot deal.

Now, with this final delivery completed, Sweden has placed another order.

“Patriot has been developed to be able to target helicopters, airplanes, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, pretty much all air targets,” Christer Mellgren,  project manager for Air Defense System 103, told SVT. “I cannot go into the number of missiles that we ordered, but it is within the limit approved by the American Congress.”

According to the Defence Material Administration, the first part of the deal cost 9-10 billion kronor, and the Swedish Armed Forces have allocated some 3.2 billion dollars for the deal in total.

According to SVT, the missiles themselves are the most expensive part of the Patriot system. While Sweden has been granted permission by the US government to purchase up to 300 missiles, it is unknown how many have been ordered. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato

Sweden's new prime minister said on Tuesday that he was open to allowing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil once the country becomes a Nato member, a turnaround from the previous government's stance.

Published: 2 November 2022 12:56 CET
New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took over the reins in Sweden two weeks ago, was speaking in Helsinki at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, whose country is applying for membership in the Atlantic alliance together with Sweden.

When asked if the two nations would accept nuclear weapons on their soil, Marin replied: “We shouldn’t put any preconditions… We have decided that we don’t want to close any doors for the future.”

Kristersson agreed. “You will receive exactly the same answer from me as from the Finnish prime minister”, he said.

“It’s very natural for Sweden and Finland to act very jointly in these matters and have exactly the same formalisation. So I have no other intention than going hand-in-hand also in this sense with Finland”, Kristersson told reporters.

Both Marin and Kristersson however acknowledged that reservations could be negotiated “later”.

Sweden’s Social Democratic party, which was in power when Sweden submitted its membership application in May, said that it would work to express “unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory”.

In Finland, the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives is prohibited by law.

Nordic neighbours Denmark and Norway, which are already NATO members, have both refused to allow foreign countries to establish permanent military bases or nuclear weapons on their soil in peacetime.

SHOW COMMENTS