Sweden to look at better access to e-ID for foreign residents

“The inquiry will..,amongst other things, investigate and suggest how as many people as possible can gain access to a secure e-identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, said in an email sent to The Local. “This also includes individuals from other countries who are residing in Sweden temporarily, such as when studying or working here.”

Many foreigners living in Sweden who are not eligible for a personal number, or personnummer, are unable to get access to BankID or Freja Plus, the two more secure digital ID services in the country, meaning they are barred from a long list of services from government websites to online shopping.

Refugees from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, for instance, are not eligible for personal numbers, and as a result, are still living in Sweden without access to many key online services.

Slottner on Thursday launched an inquiry into developing a more secure system of e-identification in Sweden, which would meet the fourth, highest level of online in outlined the EU’s eIDAS scheme, with the new ID most likely to be provided by the government rather than by the private sector, as is the case with BankID and Freja.

He said that setting up a system where those seeking a digital-ID needed to identify themselves in person and verify their physical ID documents would make it easier for foreigners.

“Increased digitization makes it increasingly difficult to get by in society without access to an e-identification. This also applies to people who are only temporarily staying in Sweden,” he said in his email.

“With a secure basic identification made by an authority during a personal visit, similar to what applies to when, for example, applying for a passport, the possibility for people to get access to an e-identification increases.”

While Slottner spoke about combatting the digital exclusion of the elderly and those with developmental disorders on Thursday, he did not mention foreigners living in Sweden.

In the government order setting up the inquiry, there is also no mention of the problems faced by those without personal numbers.

Instead, it says that the person leading the inquiry should “analyse if there is a need for special solutions for certain groups to be able to identify themselves digitally”.

