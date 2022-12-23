Read news from:
Sweden to look at better access to e-ID for foreign residents

An inquiry launched this week into strengthening security on digital ID services in Sweden will also look at improving access for foreigners temporarily working and studying in Sweden, the minister responsible has told The Local.

Published: 23 December 2022 13:26 CET
A man holds a phone with Sweden's BankID app on the screen. Photo: TT

“The inquiry will..,amongst other things, investigate and suggest how as many people as possible can gain access to a secure e-identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, said in an email sent to The Local. “This also includes individuals from other countries who are residing in Sweden temporarily, such as when studying or working here.” 

Many foreigners living in Sweden who are not eligible for a personal number, or personnummer, are unable to get access to BankID or Freja Plus, the two more secure digital ID services in the country, meaning they are barred from a long list of services from government websites to online shopping. 

Refugees from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, for instance, are not eligible for personal numbers, and as a result, are still living in Sweden without access to many key online services. 

Slottner on Thursday launched an inquiry into developing a more secure system of e-identification in Sweden, which would meet the fourth, highest level of online in outlined the EU’s eIDAS scheme, with the new ID most likely to be provided by the government rather than by the private sector, as is the case with BankID and Freja. 

He said that setting up a system where those seeking a digital-ID needed to identify themselves in person and verify their physical ID documents would make it easier for foreigners. 

“Increased digitization makes it increasingly difficult to get by in society without access to an e-identification. This also applies to people who are only temporarily staying in Sweden,” he said in his email.

“With a secure basic identification made by an authority during a personal visit, similar to what applies to when, for example, applying for a passport, the possibility for people to get access to an e-identification increases.”

While Slottner spoke about combatting the digital exclusion of the elderly and those with developmental disorders on Thursday, he did not mention foreigners living in Sweden. 

In the government order setting up the inquiry, there is also no mention of the problems faced by those without personal numbers. 

Instead, it says that the person leading the inquiry should “analyse if there is a need for special solutions for certain groups to be able to identify themselves digitally”. 

Sweden’s government launches inquiry into safer online ID

Sweden's government has launched an inquiry into how to bolster online ID in Sweden to the EU’s highest security level, and also to combat digital exclusion.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:58 CET
Sweden's government launches inquiry into safer online ID

“It’s obvious that the state should take command and take over control for guaranteeing safe identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, told the TT newswire. “You can compare it with a passport or driving license, both of which are today state responsibilities. I think everyone sees that as fairly self-evident.”

The government has appointed an inquiry to look into how to bring the fourth, highest level of online security in the EU’s Eidas scheme to Sweden.

Sweden is currently one of only four countries, alongside Greece, Cyprus and Romania, whose online ID systems, BankID and Freja Plus, only reach level three in the EU system.

The inquiry will also look into ‘digital exclusion’, and whether special solutions are needed for the elderly and people with developmental disorders.

Slottner said that a future European mobile payments system, such as Swish, would probably require all member states to have the fourth level of online security, and he said his aim was for everyone in Sweden to have access to such identification. 

“As many people as possible, ideally everyone in Sweden, should be able to have electronic identification,” he told TT.

The new government, he added, supported the previous government’s moves towards developing a state-provided digital ID, but said this need not replace the two main existing systems, BankID, which is owned by Sweden’s major banks, and Freja, which is run by a listed company. 

“The other forms of online identification also have their role. This should not be a replacement for BankID and Freja, but rather something that completes the digital ID which exists today.” 

The government has appointed the judge Henrik Ardhede to lead the inquiry. He will submit his first report, looking at the costs and financing of such a system in October 2023, and submit his final report in May 2024.

In his interview with TT, Slottner did not mention the problems faced by foreigners living in Sweden at getting access to BankID and other digital identification.
 
The Local has contacted Slottner’s press spokesperson to clarify whether the inquiry will also look at making it easier for people without personal numbers to access BankID or the new government ID service.  
