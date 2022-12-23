For members
DISCRIMINATION
The conversations with Swedes about race that broke my brain
Since arriving in what she thought was liberal Sweden, Shandana Mufti has been surprised to find conversations she has had with Swedes about race often reveal a surprising ignorance.
Published: 23 December 2022 16:46 CET
A window was smashed at Lund University student organisation Hallands Nation after they held a "slave auction" at a student party. Photo: Johan Nilsson/SCANPIX
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Thank you Shandana for a thoughtful article. I often struggle to communicate the importance of some of these issues to my non-American friends. Some understand, others often tell me that “Americans are always so unecessarily focused on race, we don’t have your problems here”. I think the subtlety of Swedish racisim and the lack of complex language for it really does damage in the same way that unintentional racism among white progressives in the United States does. People can say, “I’m not racist, I voted for Obama!”/”We’re not racist we brought in people from Syria!” ~ Wonderful, great job~ but you can’t use this as a free ticket to ignore history, everyone’s role in instiutionalized racism, or to feign being an activist. I am proud of Sweden for so many things and I have faith this nation may yet come together to address these issues in a good way.