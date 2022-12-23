Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish government forced to redo power subsidy plan for businesses

Sweden’s government has scrapped its ill-fated proposal to reimburse companies for last year’s sky-high power prices because it broke EU rules, forcing it to order the grid authority to draw up an alternative.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sweden’s business and energy minister Ebba Busch said that the a proposal from the country’s grid operator Svenska kraftnät to use so-called ‘bottle neck charges’ to fund compensation to businesses had been rejected by the regulator.

“I understand that this is difficult message to stomach,” Busch said at a press conference. “Sweden cannot move forward with the support which Svenska kraftnät proposed.”

She declined to give any indication of when the payments – which all of the three parties in Sweden’s government had promised in the election would be in place in November – would finally arrive.

Swedish vocab: ett tufft besked – a difficult message

Public Health Agency recommends two Covid doses a year for elderly

The Public Health Agency has issued a recommendation that those above the age of 80 and those who live in care homes should take two doses of Covid-19 vaccine a year, once in the spring and once in the autumn.

People between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and young people with risk factors are recommended to take one additional dose per year.

The new vaccination recommendation, which will start to apply from March 1st next year, is only for 2023. Johanna Rubin, the investigator in the agency’s vaccination programme unit, said too much was still unclear about how long protection from vaccination lasted to institute a permanent programme.

But she said it was likely that elderly people would end up being given an annual dose to protect them from any new variants, as has long been the case with influenza.

Swedish vocab: riktlinjer – guidelines

Sweden’s government warns of three-year economic slump

Sweden’s finance minister warned on Thursday that the government now expects the current economic slump to last as long as three years before growth starts to pick up again.

“It’s clear that a significantly worse period in the business cycle is now waiting at our door and that it’s going to be tough for many households,” Elisabeth Svantesson said in a press statement. “The economic slump is expected to be longer lasting than we predicted in our budget proposal and looks like it won’t start to bottom out until 2024.”

In the government’s new prognosis, it expects GDP to fall by 0.7 percent in 2023 (down from -0.4 in its former prognosis) and to grow just one percent in 2024 (down from 2 percent) and 2.7 percent in 2025 (down from 3.2 percent).

At the same time, it expects inflation to stay at a stubbornly high 8.9 percent next year, only falling back close to the Riksbank’s 2 percent target in 2024 and 2025 (when it will hit 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Swedish vocab: något mer utdragen – somewhat longer-lasting

Sweden’s government launches inquiry into safer online ID

Sweden’s government has launched an inquiry into how to bolster online ID in Sweden to the EU’s highest security level, and also to combat digital exclusion.

“It’s obvious that the state should take command and take over control for guaranteeing safe identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, told the TT newswire. “You can compare it with a passport or driving license, both of which are today state responsibilities. I think everyone sees that as fairly self-evident.”

The government has appointed an inquiry to look into how to bring the fourth, highest level of online security in the EU’s Eidas scheme to Sweden.

Sweden is currently one of only four countries, alongside Greece, Cyprus and Romania, whose online ID systems, BankID and Freja Plus, only reach level three in the EU system.

The inquiry will also look into ‘digital exclusion’, and whether special solutions are needed for the elderly and people with developmental disorders.

Swedish vocab: en grundtjänst – a fundamental service

Nose for a story: Malmö mouse artists open newspaper office

Ever on the scent for the next big scoop (of fondue?), Malmö’s mouse journalists have opened a bureau for the Folkbladet Lindenkronan newspaper.

The seedy-looking bureau has its own printing press, and a poster outside of a front page, which among other stories, includes one informing readers on “how to avoid Christmas’s many traps” (illustrated with a mouse trap).

“We’ve made an editorial office and printing press,” the street-art collective Anonymouse wrote on the Instagram account, posting an image of the office, which is viewable at mouse-level on Nikalaigatan near Malmö’s Triangeln station.

“Freedom of the press is important, even in tiny democracies, and Lindenkronans newshawks have sharpened their pens, kept their ears to the ground and are lifting every pebble in search for a scoop.”

Swedish vocab: spetsat öronen – kept their ears to the ground (literally, “sharpened their ears”)