What is Sweden doing to celebrate the King’s 50th year on the throne?

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf marks his 50-year jubilee next year, while the nation will mark the 500th anniversary of the year Gustav Vasa ascended to the throne after liberating Sweden from Danish rule. So, how is Sweden celebrating?

Published: 23 December 2022 11:37 CET
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates his birthday with his grandchildren Prince Gabriel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Carl XVI Gustaf was only 27 when he became king following the death of his grandfather, Gustaf VI Adolf in 1973, and he had been Crown Prince since his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, died in a plane crash when he was just four years old. 

In 2018, he became Sweden’s longest reigning monarch ever, and he’s currently showing few signs of slowing down. 

Here are the main events planned for 2023 to celebrate his rule. 

January 27th: the Sweden Dinner

Jubilee celebrations will begin shortly after the New Year’s celebration, with a Sverigemiddag, or “Sweden Dinner”, planned in Stockholm at the Kungliga slottet, or Royal Palace, for January 27.

Leaders from each of Sweden’s 21 counties are invited, and those leaders will also select significant people from their counties to “set the tone” (tongivande människor) for the event.

February-September: Tour of Swedish counties

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will travel to all of Sweden’s counties, riding in a horse-drawn carriage wherever possible. These visits will take place between February and September.

June 6th: National Day celebrations

As mentioned above, on June 6, the royal couple will be in Strängnäs to mark the anniversary of the founding of modern Sweden under Gustav Vasa.

After visiting Strängnäs, the King will give a National Day speech at the Nordic Museum in Stockholm, which has its own statue of Gustav Vasa, and which will itself be celebrating its 150-year anniversary next year. A National Day reception will also be held at the museum.

September 15th and September 16th: Main jubilee celebrations

September 15, 2023, officially marks 50 years from the day when Carl XVI Gustaf became Sweden’s king. 

A Jubilee dinner with international heads of state and royals will be held that evening in the Rikssalen at the Royal Palace.

The next day, on September 16th, the King and Queen will travel through Stockholm in a Jubilee Cortege. This will be followed by a Jubilee Concert, which will be open to the public and may also be broadcast live on TV and radio.

While not all these events will be open to the public, there are plenty of opportunities for regular civilians to get caught up in Jubilee celebrations. In March, an exhibition titled “Vasa to Bernadotte – Culture in the service of the kingdom 1523 – 1973 – 2023”, tracking the history of the Swedish monarchy, will open at the Royal Palace. And in June, an outdoor photography retrospective on Carl XVI Gustaf’s time as King will open at Slottsbacken, by the Royal Palace. 

Gustaf Vasa led a rebellion against the Danish King Kristian II, led Sweden’s reformation, and established Sweden as a unitary kingdom. Photo: National Museum of Sweden

So what’s planned to celebrate the the Vasa anniversary? 

Next year isn’t all about contemporary royalty, there’s also a historical king to celebrate. 

Gustav Vasa, or Gustav 1st, is seen by many Swedes as the country’s greatest ever ruler. During his rule, Vasa did away with the tradition of elected monarchs, replacing the system with a hereditary monarchy, then ruled by the House of Vasa.

The day he was elected king, June 6th, 1523, is now celebrated as Sweden’s national day.

So on June 6th, a full day of festivities is planned in Strängnäs, the city where Vasa’s election was held, with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia presiding over the day’s events.

The Royal Castles will mark Gustav Vasa’s election with a variety of events, including lectures, concerts, and park walks planned throughout the year at Vasaborgen Gripsholm, or Gripsholm Castle, in Mariefred. The castle itself is an important historical site, dating back to the era of Sweden’s Vasa rulers

You can apply for tickets here from March for the events at Gripsholm Castle. 

ANONYMOUSE

Nose for a story: Malmö mouse artists open newspaper office

Ever on the scent for the next big scoop (of fondue?), Malmö's mouse journalists have opened a bureau for the Folkbladet Lindenkronan newspaper.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:34 CET
The seedy-looking bureau has its own printing press, and a poster outside of a front page, which among other stories, includes one informing readers on “how to avoid Christmas’s many traps” (illustrated with a mouse trap). 

“We’ve made an editorial office and printing press,” the street-art collective Anonymouse wrote on the Instagram account, posting an image of the office, which is viewable at mouse-level on Nikalaigatan near Malmö’s Triangeln station.  

“Freedom of the press is important, even in tiny democracies, and Lindenkronans newshawks have sharpened their pens, kept their ears to the ground and are lifting every pebble in search for a scoop.” 

They are also presumably digging up the dirt on city dignitaries and celebrities.  

 
 
 
 
 
Anonymouse have won worldwide coverage for their intricate, witty street-art modelling, starting in 2016 when Noix de Vie, a mouse-sized café bistro opened its doors in Malmö, with the collective going on to build and release a bookshop, a funfair, a caravan, and a hipster barber, before launching its crowning glory, an interactive crime mystery.

READ ALSO: Step inside Sweden’s mini street art world for mice

The mystery, which participants could seek to solve if they emailed an address on mouse-sized posters, featured recorded mouse messages, four locations (three of whom featured new mouse establishments), two maps, and two newspaper front pages. 

It also marked the first appearance for the Folkbladet Lindenkronan, whose dogged reporters made the theft of the cheese owned by the suspiciously feline-looking mayor Felix C. Atus’s cheese front page news. 

