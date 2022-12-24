Churches in Sweden to continue with digital services

According to figures from the Church of Sweden, quite a few of them have continued digital broadcasts even after the restrictions were lifted.
“It was related to the pandemic at first, but now there has been a boom in digital presence in the Church of Sweden,” Sara Fransson, a researcher at the Church of Sweden’s unit for research and analysis, told SVT Nyheter Uppsala.
According to the Church of Sweden, around 12 percent of congregations had tried holding a digital service or similar digital offer before the pandemic.
When COVID-19 hit, that figure increased to 84 percent, SVT reports.
After the restrictions began to ease in 2022, 47 percent of congregations continued to have digital services at some point during the year.
Furthermore, just over 20 percent of the congregations have had digital services at least once a week.
“We see that we are reaching new target groups,” Fransson told SVT.
