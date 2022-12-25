Housing, citizenship and parental leave: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sweden’s housing queues for reasonably-priced rental housing are infamous for their length, with it taking years or even decades to be offered an apartment in the most popular areas of the country. Here’s our guide on how Sweden’s housing queues work and whether you should bother joining.

You may already be an avid listener of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, but one thing we do not do on our podcast is teach you Swedish. However, we do have a list of our best tips for Swedish podcasts you can use to brush up on your svenska. Here it is.

This article has been one of our most popular throughout the year, so there are clearly a lot of you who have been affected by it. Are you waiting for your residence permit to be extended, and not sure if you can leave the country or not? Here’s what the Migration Agency told us.

In some countries, citizenship is granted to every child upon birth in the country. Does this apply to Sweden? Find out below.

On the topic of children, Sweden has famously generous parental leave for both parents. Here’s a guide on how you can make sure to use it all up before it expires.

Finally, have you ever wondered what happens if you don’t pay a bill in Sweden? Here’s the answer.