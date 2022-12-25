Read news from:
LIVING IN SWEDEN

Housing, citizenship and parental leave: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sweden's housing queue, podcasts to learn Swedish, residence permit extension rights, citizenship for kids, how to use parental leave and what happens if you don't pay a bill... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 25 December 2022 09:53 CET
A small boy walking down the stairs with his mother. Photo: Martina Holmberg/TT

Sweden’s housing queues for reasonably-priced rental housing are infamous for their length, with it taking years or even decades to be offered an apartment in the most popular areas of the country. Here’s our guide on how Sweden’s housing queues work and whether you should bother joining.

You may already be an avid listener of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, but one thing we do not do on our podcast is teach you Swedish. However, we do have a list of our best tips for Swedish podcasts you can use to brush up on your svenska. Here it is.

This article has been one of our most popular throughout the year, so there are clearly a lot of you who have been affected by it. Are you waiting for your residence permit to be extended, and not sure if you can leave the country or not? Here’s what the Migration Agency told us.

In some countries, citizenship is granted to every child upon birth in the country. Does this apply to Sweden? Find out below.

On the topic of children, Sweden has famously generous parental leave for both parents. Here’s a guide on how you can make sure to use it all up before it expires.

Finally, have you ever wondered what happens if you don’t pay a bill in Sweden? Here’s the answer.

LIVING IN SWEDEN

Residency, pastries and Swedish style: Essential articles for life in Sweden

How can you save money on your energy bill, the different types of permanent residency, how to dress like a Swede and how to talk to strangers without annoying them... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:33 CET
You’d have to have been living under a rock not to notice the rising cost of energy in Sweden over the past year.

However, there are some ways you can save money on your energy bills. Here are our tips.

Many of you reading this have some form of permanent residence document in Sweden, be it under EU rules, non-EU rules, or a UK post-Brexit permit. What you might not realise is that each of these documents are actually slightly different. Here’s a guide.

Swedish style is known for being minimalistic and monotone, with greys, whites and blacks popular, especially in the winter months. Those of you interested in taking inspiration from Swedish fashion (or knowing what to avoid if you want to stand out) can check out our eight tips on how to dress like a Swede below.

You’ve probably heard of fika, Sweden’s traditional mid-afternoon coffee break to eat a pastry or cake and take a break with colleagues. However, do you know your biskvi from your Budapestbakelse? Your chokladboll from your kanelbulle? If not, read on below.

For those of you who have mastered the Swedish language (or are well on your way to doing so), you might be wondering how to take the next step and learn more about Swedish society from the experts: Swedes.

Here’s The Local’s guide to the best TV shows to watch if you want to understand Swedish society (and which shows you can bring up in conversation with your colleagues if you want to impress them with your knowledge).

Finally, you may have heard the phrase ‘don’t talk to strangers’, as a child, but what you may not have realised is that this is a key cornerstone of Swedish society, with small talk frowned upon and mindless chat between strangers considered extremely odd.

Here are the few situations where it’s socially acceptable to talk to Swedes you don’t already know without freaking them out.

