Sweden struggles with spike in deadly shootings

When an important person in the criminal world is fatally shot, the crime can trigger a spiral of violence.

Published: 26 December 2022 14:05 CET
Updated: 26 December 2022 22:36 CET
Stockholm
The shooting that occurred on Christmas Day in Rinkeby was the 62nd fatal shooting in Denmark in 2022. Photo by Rene Sun / Unsplash

“A shooting means a great risk of new shootings in the coming weeks, as there is probably a counterpart who wants revenge,” Manne Gerell, a gang violence researcher at Malmö University, told TT.

The fatal shooting in Rinkeby on Christmas Day was the sixty-second in the country this year. The increase in deadly conflicts is at a historically high level, Gerell said.

“We have an increase of 38 percent compared to last year and 30 percent compared to the worst year we have registered. It is rare to see such big changes. Although these are low numbers, from 45 to 62, it is a very large increase,” he added.

“Something has happened”

There is no clear answer to why so many people have been shot dead this year. One hypothesis is that the gangs have been pressured by the large crackdowns that the police have carried out against the drug trade in the country.

“Something has happened. It has gotten worse, but it is hard to say why,” Gerell added.

According to media reports, the man who was killed on Christmas Day was a key person in a criminal gang group in Rinkeby.

The murder of such a person can lead to a vacuum and a question about who will take over the position in the gang.

“The more important a person is in the criminal world, the greater the risk of consequences when they disappear. In the Järva area, a couple of people who were very active in conflicts have ended up in prison, and that may be one of the reasons why it has been quite calm there in the past year,” Gerell noted.

Difficult for the police

But the fact that a gang leader ends up in prison can also lead to bigger conflicts, Gerell pointed out.

He accentuated that the police have had a difficult time arresting criminals for violent crimes. Instead, they used the drug trade as a way to get the people prosecuted and thus off the street.

This, in turn, can lead to more battles between people who want to take over.

Sweden starts work on stop-and-search zones and anonymous witnesses

Sweden's government on Tuesday launched inquiries into stop-and-search zones and a new system of anonymous witnesses in what far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson called 'the biggest offensive against organised crime in modern times'.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:04 CET
The so-called ‘safety package’, or trygghetspaket, was announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson together with Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, and marks the first major policy announcement on combatting gun crime since the new government took power in October. 

“We have worked intensively to carry out the reforms which we have promised the Swedish people,” Kristersson said as he announced the series of measures, pointing out that Sweden has this year set a new record for the number of deadly shootings, with 60 people killed. 

“This is a dominant social problem in Sweden and something we must do something about.”

Åkesson said that Sweden’s problems with gang crime were the result of “decades of irresponsible politics” and said that use of stop-and-search zones in Denmark had helped police confiscate weapons from gang criminals and to find drugs, and could have a “decisive impact” in Sweden. 

Bringing in stop-and-search zones would allow police to search people without a warrant for a limited period of time in a certain area of a city. 

“The analysis shows that insecurity is at its greatest in areas [of our cities] classed as ‘vulnerable’, and its our judgement that stop-and-search zones have worked in Denmark, which is why we are ready to try them, together with other measures,” he said. 

The government hopes that allowing anonymous witnesses in court will help police overcome the code of silence that exists among gang members, and the fear of reprisals felt by the witnesses in areas with problems with gang crime. 

¨The inquiry will look at how witnesses would be able to testify anonymously in court, a system for admitting anonymous evidence from police interviews in court, and also a system of crown witnesses, which would allow courts to give lower sentences to criminals who testify against their peers. 

The government has also put out two further proposals for consultation. The first is on reducing the age at which social services can intervene and take action on a child without parental approval from 15 years old to 12 years old.

The second will make Sweden’s regional and municipal governments responsible for carrying out work to identify young people at risk of being drawn into gang crime and for taking action to prevent this from happening. 

The government has appointed Karin Erlingsson, the legal chief of the Swedish Customs Service, to lead the inquiry into stop-and-search zones and Fredrik Wersäll, the current chief of the Royal Court of Sweden and a former head of Sweden’s Supreme Court, to investigate the possibility of introducing anonymous witnesses. 

Erlingsson will start work after the New Year and submit her conclusions in early 2024, while Wersäll will submit his conclusions on anonymous witnesses in October 2023, and on crown witnesses and admitting evidence from police interviews in the spring of 2024. 

