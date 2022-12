Meddelarfrihet is a Swedish legal term concerning the ability to whistleblow to the media.

The verb meddela means ‘convey information about something assumed to be unfamiliar to the recipient.’ Meddela is made up of med and dela, meaning ‘with’ and ‘share’, and so the word has the root meaning of ‘sharing with’. A meddelande, for example, is ‘a message’, or ‘some information being shared’. Frihet is simply a nounification of fri, which means ‘free’, and therefore means ‘freedom’.

Meddelarfrihet then means something like ‘the freedom to message’. But being that the term is from the legal realm, what or whom does it apply to? The very short answer is public servants.

Lagen.nu, a website which covers the Swedish law and legal system in detail, explains meddelarfrihet as a term used to describe the rules in tryckfrihetsförordningen, the Swedish Freedom of the Press Act, and yttrandefrihetsgrundlagen, the Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression.

Meddelarfrihet is the legal protection allowing an individual to provide normally classified information for publication in the mass media with impunity, provided that the media in question has a utgivningsbevis, a ‘publication certificate’. This certificate grants certain constitutional protections and some obligations.

Meddelarfriheten grants public servants certain exemptions from the duty of verbal confidentiality in regards to communicating information to those who can publish the information in the media. It does, however, not grant exceptions to the confidentiality of files, you are therefore not allowed to hand over any files.

Along with that there is what is called efterforskningsförbudet, which bans the authorities or public bodies in question from investigating who the person responsible for sharing information under meddelarfrihet is. So no trying to find the guilty party.

And if you have received information on behalf of a publication, for publication under meddelarfrihet, you are also bound by law to protect the confidentiality regarding the identity of the communicator.

Lagen.nu, further explains that not all information is covered by meddelarfrihet, or it may have restricted meddelarfrihet. If you are interested in that you can find it at the end of each chapter of the offentlighets- och sekretesslagen. Chapter 44 further outlines certain types of information not covered by meddelarfrihet.

Meddelarfrihet is considered important to the transparency of Swedish society and has generated quite a bit of debate throughout the years, most recently in regards to the ‘Spy Act’ amendment to the Swedish constitution, which was recently voted through.

According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, several media companies have called it ‘a threat to freedom of expression and democracy,’ and some have even argued it could potentially put journalists who write pieces that damage the relations between Sweden and another state in prison.

Please debate amongst yourselves responsibly, and by making heavy reference to the actual law, preferably in the company of someone with a law degree, not someone who screams loudly that they know the law (we all know someone like that).

And be sure to be well informed if you are ever in a position where you feel the need to use your meddelarfrihet, just so you are not actually committing espionage.

Example sentences:

Det här är topphemligt! Omfattas det av meddelarfrihet?

This is top secret! Is it covered by the Freedom to Communicate Information?

Blir man spion nu om man använder sin meddelarfrihet fel?

Does one become a spy now if one uses the Freedom to Communicate Information wrongly?

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.