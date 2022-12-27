For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: What changes in Sweden in January 2023?
Taxes are going down on petrol and solar panels, but up on alcohol and tobacco. There will be new laws on espionage and the age of retirement, and Sweden will take over the Council of the European Union. Here’s what’s changing in Sweden this January.
Published: 27 December 2022 15:09 CET
A detached house with solar panels installed on it. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
Everything that changes in Sweden in 2023
The economy, work permit laws, citizenship application waiting times, electricity payouts, a new budget, EU presidency, BankID, Nato, a royal jubilee and expiring Covid passes. Here's what's changing in Sweden in 2023.
Published: 16 December 2022 15:50 CET
Updated: 21 December 2022 15:12 CET
Updated: 21 December 2022 15:12 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments