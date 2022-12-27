For members
SWEDISH LANGUAGE
Here is the full list of new Swedish words which defined a difficult 2022
The list of 35 new Swedish words published on Tuesday by the Swedish Language Council has been described as “a list of evils”, by the editor of the Språktidningen language magazine, which publishes them every year.
Published: 27 December 2022 10:31 CET
Putinpriser (Putin prices), energifattigdom/energikrig (energy poverty/energy war), Kamikazedrönare (kamikaze droves, 3. Hungersten (hunger stone) 4. Barbiecore. Photo: TT/AP/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments