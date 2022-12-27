Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s Christmas goat beats arsonists

The giant straw Christmas goat in the city of Gävle, which is every year the subject of a battle by the authorities to prevent it being burnt down by arsonists, has survived for the 19th time in its 56-year history.

The 13-metre high goat, called Gävlebocken, has been temporarily moved this year from Slottstorget, or the castle square, to the Rådhusesplanaden, or town hall esplanade, something goat watchers said could give the authorities an advantage.

The goat’s own Twitter account announced its victory in a tweet issued on Christmas Day.

“I made it. Merry Christmas,” it posted in English.

Last year the goat was burnt down by a 40-year-old from Kalmar, who was later jailed for six months for aggravated vandalism and forced to pay a fine of 109,000 kronor, a deterrent that may also have increased the odds of the goat’s survival.

In its 56 years, the goat has been burned down 30 times and damaged in other ways seven times.

Swedish vocab: skadegörelse – vandalism

Swedish gang member Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit shot dead in Rinkeby

Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit, the 27-year-old gang member suspected of luring the rapper Nils ‘Einár’ Grönberg to the place where he was murdered, has himself been shot dead in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, the Expressen newspaper has reported.

Sachit, a member of the Dödspatrullen or “Death Patrol” gang, last year dropped his anonymity for a filmed interview about gang life with the Expressen newspaper.

“Let people shoot eachother, don’t disturb them,” he said. “It’s not a Kalle or a Fredrik who dies. It’s the people who themselves have started the problem and carry out all this craziness. Allow us all to eat eachother up, until there are none of us left. That’s the best way.”

Swedish vocab: knas – craziness

‘Epadunk’, ‘klimatbiljett’ and ‘smygflation’ among 2022’s new Swedish words

The list of the 35 new Swedish words published on Tuesday by the Swedish Language Council has been described as “a list of evils”, by the editor at the Språktidningen language magazine which publishes them every year.

Many of the words are connected to war, the climate crisis, and out-of-control inflation.

“Thematically, you could probably describe it as something of a list of evils,” Anders Svensson told TT. “Vocabulary does not develop in a vacuum but in response to changes in society and we think that the new words list should in some way reflect the year gone by, like a chronicle in very short form.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides words like kamikazedrönare (“kamikaze drone“), energikrig (“energy war”), and Putinpriser (“Putin prices”), and the climate crisis words like “avkarbonisering (“Decarbonisation”), klimatskadestånd (“compensation for damages from climate change”), and klimatbiljetter (“climate tickets”), which are subsidised tickets designed to make people use public transport more.

The more lighthearted words include epadunk, literally “A-traktor barrel”, which describes the sort of music which booms from the speakers of A-tractors (known colloquially as EPAs), the cars fitted with tractor engines which can be driven by 15-year-olds in Sweden.

Swedish state forecaster warns of slippery roads on Tuesday

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI is warning of slippery ice or ishalka on the roads in central Sweden, with the E4 motorway between Södertälje and Jönköping, stretches between the coast of Bohuslän north of Gothenburg, and the E18 between Örebro and Stockholm likely to be affected.

Dalarna meanwhile will see heavy snowfall, with about 15cm of new snow falling on Monday night.

Swedish vocab: natten mot tisdag – Monday night (literally, “the night towards Tuesday”).