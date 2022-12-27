Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden's Christmas goat survives, high-profile gang criminal shot dead, slippery roads, and this year's new Swedish words: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 27 December 2022 07:38 CET
Police technicians survey the scene after gangster Mehdi Sachit was shot dead on Christmas Day. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Christmas goat beats arsonists 

The giant straw Christmas goat in the city of Gävle, which is every year the subject of a battle by the authorities to prevent it being burnt down by arsonists, has survived for the 19th time in its 56-year history. 

The 13-metre high goat, called Gävlebocken, has been temporarily moved this year from Slottstorget, or the castle square, to the Rådhusesplanaden, or town hall esplanade, something goat watchers said could give the authorities an advantage. 

The goat’s own Twitter account announced its victory in a tweet issued on Christmas Day

“I made it. Merry Christmas,” it posted in English. 

Last year the goat was burnt down by a 40-year-old from Kalmar, who was later jailed for six months for aggravated vandalism and forced to pay a fine of 109,000 kronor, a deterrent that may also have increased the odds of the goat’s survival. 

In its 56 years, the goat has been burned down 30 times and damaged in other ways seven times. 

Swedish vocab: skadegörelse – vandalism

Swedish gang member Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit shot dead in Rinkeby

Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit, the 27-year-old gang member suspected of luring the rapper Nils ‘Einár’ Grönberg to the place where he was murdered, has himself been shot dead in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, the Expressen newspaper has reported.

Sachit, a member of the Dödspatrullen or “Death Patrol” gang, last year dropped his anonymity for a filmed interview about gang life with the Expressen newspaper. 

“Let people shoot eachother, don’t disturb them,” he said. “It’s not a Kalle or a Fredrik who dies. It’s the people who themselves have started the problem and carry out all this craziness. Allow us all to eat eachother up, until there are none of us left. That’s the best way.”

Swedish vocab: knas – craziness 

‘Epadunk’, ‘klimatbiljett’ and ‘smygflation’ among 2022’s new Swedish words

The list of the 35 new Swedish words published on Tuesday by the Swedish Language Council has been described as “a list of evils”, by the editor at the Språktidningen language magazine which publishes them every year. 

Many of the words are connected to war, the climate crisis, and out-of-control inflation. 

“Thematically, you could probably describe it as something of a list of evils,” Anders Svensson told TT. “Vocabulary does not develop in a vacuum but in response to changes in society and we think that the new words list should in some way reflect the year gone by, like a chronicle in very short form.” 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides words like kamikazedrönare (“kamikaze drone“), energikrig (“energy war”), and Putinpriser (“Putin prices”), and the climate crisis words like “avkarbonisering (“Decarbonisation”), klimatskadestånd (“compensation for damages from climate change”), and klimatbiljetter (“climate tickets”), which are subsidised tickets designed to make people use public transport more. 

The more lighthearted words include epadunk, literally “A-traktor barrel”, which describes the sort of music which booms from the speakers of A-tractors (known colloquially as EPAs), the cars fitted with tractor engines which can be driven by 15-year-olds in Sweden.

Swedish state forecaster warns of slippery roads on Tuesday

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI is warning of slippery ice or ishalka on the roads in central Sweden, with the E4 motorway between Södertälje and Jönköping, stretches between the coast of Bohuslän north of Gothenburg, and the E18 between Örebro and Stockholm likely to be affected. 

Dalarna meanwhile will see heavy snowfall, with about 15cm of new snow falling on Monday night. 

Swedish vocab: natten mot tisdag – Monday night (literally, “the night towards Tuesday”). 

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

New Covid vaccination guidelines, back to drawing board on electricity subsidies, an inquiry into safer ID and mouse reporters: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:11 CET
Swedish government forced to redo power subsidy plan for businesses

Sweden’s government has scrapped its ill-fated proposal to reimburse companies for last year’s sky-high power prices because it broke EU rules, forcing it to order the grid authority to draw up an alternative.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sweden’s business and energy minister Ebba Busch said that the a proposal from the country’s grid operator Svenska kraftnät to use so-called ‘bottle neck charges’ to fund compensation to businesses had been rejected by the regulator.

“I understand that this is difficult message to stomach,” Busch said at a press conference. “Sweden cannot move forward with the support which Svenska kraftnät proposed.”

She declined to give any indication of when the payments – which all of the three parties in Sweden’s government had promised in the election would be in place in November – would finally arrive.

Swedish vocab: ett tufft besked – a difficult message 

Public Health Agency recommends two Covid doses a year for elderly

The Public Health Agency has issued a recommendation that those above the age of 80 and those who live in care homes should take two doses of Covid-19 vaccine a year, once in the spring and once in the autumn. 

People between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and young people with risk factors are recommended to take one additional dose per year. 

The new vaccination recommendation, which will start to apply from March 1st next year, is only for 2023. Johanna Rubin, the investigator in the agency’s vaccination programme unit, said too much was still unclear about how long protection from vaccination lasted to institute a permanent programme. 

But she said it was likely that elderly people would end up being given an annual dose to protect them from any new variants, as has long been the case with influenza. 

Swedish vocab: riktlinjer – guidelines

Sweden’s government warns of three-year economic slump

Sweden’s finance minister warned on Thursday that the government now expects the current economic slump to last as long as three years before growth starts to pick up again.

“It’s clear that a significantly worse period in the business cycle is now waiting at our door and that it’s going to be tough for many households,” Elisabeth Svantesson said in a press statement. “The economic slump is expected to be longer lasting than we predicted in our budget proposal and looks like it won’t start to bottom out until 2024.”

In the government’s new prognosis, it expects GDP to fall by 0.7 percent in 2023 (down from -0.4 in its former prognosis) and to grow just one percent in 2024 (down from 2 percent) and 2.7 percent in 2025 (down from 3.2 percent).

At the same time, it expects inflation to stay at a stubbornly high 8.9 percent next year, only falling back close to the Riksbank’s 2 percent target in 2024 and 2025 (when it will hit 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Swedish vocab: något mer utdragen – somewhat longer-lasting

Sweden’s government launches inquiry into safer online ID

Sweden’s government has launched an inquiry into how to bolster online ID in Sweden to the EU’s highest security level, and also to combat digital exclusion.

“It’s obvious that the state should take command and take over control for guaranteeing safe identification,” Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Civil Affairs minister, told the TT newswire. “You can compare it with a passport or driving license, both of which are today state responsibilities. I think everyone sees that as fairly self-evident.”

The government has appointed an inquiry to look into how to bring the fourth, highest level of online security in the EU’s Eidas scheme to Sweden.

Sweden is currently one of only four countries, alongside Greece, Cyprus and Romania, whose online ID systems, BankID and Freja Plus, only reach level three in the EU system.

The inquiry will also look into ‘digital exclusion’, and whether special solutions are needed for the elderly and people with developmental disorders.

Swedish vocab: en grundtjänsta fundamental service

Nose for a story: Malmö mouse artists open newspaper office

Ever on the scent for the next big scoop (of fondue?), Malmö’s mouse journalists have opened a bureau for the Folkbladet Lindenkronan newspaper.

The seedy-looking bureau has its own printing press, and a poster outside of a front page, which among other stories, includes one informing readers on “how to avoid Christmas’s many traps” (illustrated with a mouse trap).

“We’ve made an editorial office and printing press,” the street-art collective Anonymouse wrote on the Instagram account, posting an image of the office, which is viewable at mouse-level on Nikalaigatan near Malmö’s Triangeln station.

“Freedom of the press is important, even in tiny democracies, and Lindenkronans newshawks have sharpened their pens, kept their ears to the ground and are lifting every pebble in search for a scoop.”

Swedish vocab: spetsat öronen – kept their ears to the ground (literally, “sharpened their ears”) 

