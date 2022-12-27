For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden's Christmas goat survives, high-profile gang criminal shot dead, slippery roads, and this year's new Swedish words: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 December 2022 07:38 CET
Police technicians survey the scene after gangster Mehdi Sachit was shot dead on Christmas Day. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday
New Covid vaccination guidelines, back to drawing board on electricity subsidies, an inquiry into safer ID and mouse reporters: find out what's happening in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 23 December 2022 10:11 CET
