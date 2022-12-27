For members
PROPERTY
Will Swedish housing prices bottom out in early 2023?
According to three experts interviewed by the TT newswire, the worst of the downturn in the Swedish housing market may now be over. But we still shouldn’t expect any major price increases.
Published: 27 December 2022 16:54 CET
Detached houses (villor) in Enskede, Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
PROPERTY
Hold on tight: Sweden’s housing bubble has burst
House prices are falling like a stone. David Crouch asks what this means for householders and for the Swedish economy.
Published: 12 December 2022 08:37 CET
Updated: 18 December 2022 17:36 CET
Updated: 18 December 2022 17:36 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments