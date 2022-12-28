Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Can you beat the Sweden in Focus panel in our 2022 news quiz?

In this week's Sweden in Focus podcast Paul O'Mahony set the panel a set of 12 fiendish questions on the year's events. Can you beat The Local's team?

Published: 28 December 2022 16:05 CET
Paul did not hold back, putting together questions that tested the recall and background knowledge even of Swedish news veterans like James and Richard. 

 
You can subscribe to the podcast and listen to us fumble after the correct answers by pressing this link here.
 
 
But first, see how you manage on your own! 
 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Swedish news quiz 2022 – How well do you remember the year?

This week on Sweden in Focus: End of year quiz; Malmö's sensual bins; Sweden refuses to extradite journalist to Turkey; Government sets priorities on immigration, integration and crime; chimpanzees shot and killed after zoo escape.

Published: 23 December 2022 08:20 CET
LISTEN: Swedish news quiz 2022 - How well do you remember the year?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we start with a quick chat about why Malmö’s sexy bins are back in the news. 

We talk about a decision not to extradite a Turkish journalist and what impact it’s likely to have.

We discuss three government press conferences in quick succession and what they mean for Sweden’s approach to integration, immigration and crime.

We look at the upsetting story of a how a Swedish zoo reacted when its chimpanzees escaped.

And finally, in this last episode before Christmas, we wrap up with an end of year quiz. Do you remember these stories? And can you beat our panelists?

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 
