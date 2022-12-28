Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle
SWEDEN IN FOCUS
Can you beat the Sweden in Focus panel in our 2022 news quiz?
In this week's Sweden in Focus podcast Paul O'Mahony set the panel a set of 12 fiendish questions on the year's events. Can you beat The Local's team?
Published: 28 December 2022 16:05 CET
Paul did not hold back, putting together questions that tested the recall and background knowledge even of Swedish news veterans like James and Richard.
You can subscribe to the podcast and listen to us fumble after the correct answers by pressing this link here.
But first, see how you manage on your own!
