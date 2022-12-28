Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Six out of ten Swedes now think new government is “doing a poor job”

A clear majority of voters in Sweden believe that the new Moderate-led government is “doing a poor job” of running the country, a new poll carried out by Demoskop for the Aftonbladet newspaper has found, showing the growing dissatisfaction with its failure to carry through on a string of campaign promises.

A combined 62 percent of respondents felt that the government was doing quite or very poorly, up 20 percentage points from November when only 42 percent felt the government was doing badly.

The share of voters believing the government was doing “very badly” has increased by 16 percentage points to 37 percent, while the share believing the government was doing “quite badly” had risen by 3 percentage points to 25 percent.

Only 8 percent of respondents thought that the government was doing a “very good” job (down 7 percentage points) and only 28 percent thought it was doing “quite a good job” (up one percentage point).

Demoskop carried out 1,808 interviews between December 12th and December 19th.

Swedish vocab: missnöje – dissatisfaction

Swedish forecaster issues warnings for southern Sweden

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI has warned that heavy snow could cause traffic problems on Wednesday across large parts of central and southern Sweden, including parts of Halland, Västra Götaland, Småland, Jönköping, Kronoberg and Kalmar.

“We are going to get an area where it is going to start with rain, but then quite quickly change to snow,” Alexandra Ohlsson, a meteorologist with SMHI, told the TT newswire. “It looks like around 5cm-10cm of snow.”

The snow cover is likely to lead to further traffic problems, after accidents blocked several major roads in Tuesday.

Swedish vocab: nederbord – downpour

Senior figures leave Sweden’s immigrant party Nyans

Sead Busuladzic, who won a seat on Landskrona’s city council representing the new immigrant party Nyans, has left the party, and another of its three councillors has left the party in Botkyrka.

“I have left the party. I don’t want to be a part of it,” Busuladzic told TT after Christmas. “A lot of things happened after the election. The party has quite simply been led from the top and that’s why many people have decided to leave it.”

The party won three city council seats in Sweden’s September election, one in Landskrona and two in Botkyrka, a Stockholm suburb.

At a party congress before Christmas, two out of the three elected politicians left the party, leaving only its leader Mikail Yüksel as one of the councillors in Botkyrka.

Yüksel told TT that several people in the party had mounted a negative publicity campaign against him.

Swedish vocab: ett drev – negative publicity campaign

Viral ad guru behind claimed plan to buy and ban Wham’s Last Christmas

Tomas Mazetti, the male half of the “furious couple” who hate Wham’s Last Christmas so much they want to buy and ban it, has been behind a string of stories which have gone around the world over the last decade.

As the co-founder of Studio Total and now of the Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery , Mazetti has been responsible for a string of viral stories which have similarly been reported all over the world.

The group carried out “Teddybear Airdrop Minsk 2012”, in which a plane piloted by Mazetti entered Belarusian airspace and dropped 1,000 teddy bears holding cards and banners with protest slogans.

The Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery, meanwhile, developed a magnet powered flying carpet for dogs, as part of a campaign for the Swedish furniture company MiCasa, getting a write up in Wired Magazine.

Swedish vocab: marknadsföring – advertising/marketing