TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New poll shows dissatisfaction with government, snow on the way in southern Sweden, Nyans party splits, and the viral ad guru behind Wham story: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 December 2022 08:22 CET
Nyans' party leader Mikail Yüksel is now the only one of the party's three elected council representatives left in the party. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden's Christmas goat survives, high-profile gang criminal shot dead, slippery roads, and this year's new Swedish words: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 December 2022 07:38 CET
