Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New poll shows dissatisfaction with government, snow on the way in southern Sweden, Nyans party splits, and the viral ad guru behind Wham story: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 December 2022 08:22 CET
Nyans' party leader Mikail Yüksel is now the only one of the party's three elected council representatives left in the party. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Six out of ten Swedes now think new government is “doing a poor job” 

A clear majority of voters in Sweden believe that the new Moderate-led government is “doing a poor job” of running the country, a new poll carried out by Demoskop for the Aftonbladet newspaper has found, showing the growing dissatisfaction with its failure to carry through on a string of campaign promises. 

A combined 62 percent of respondents felt that the government was doing quite or very poorly, up 20 percentage points from November when only 42 percent felt the government was doing badly.

The share of voters believing the government was doing “very badly” has increased by 16 percentage points to 37 percent, while the share believing the government was doing “quite badly” had risen by 3 percentage points to 25 percent. 

Only 8 percent of respondents thought that the government was doing a “very good” job (down 7 percentage points) and only 28 percent thought it was doing “quite a good job” (up one percentage point). 

Demoskop carried out 1,808 interviews between December 12th and December 19th. 

Swedish vocab: missnöje – dissatisfaction

Swedish forecaster issues warnings for southern Sweden

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI has warned that heavy snow could cause traffic problems on Wednesday across large parts of central and southern Sweden, including parts of Halland, Västra Götaland, Småland, Jönköping, Kronoberg and Kalmar. 

“We are going to get an area where it is going to start with rain, but then quite quickly change to snow,” Alexandra Ohlsson, a meteorologist with SMHI, told the TT newswire. “It looks like around 5cm-10cm of snow.” 

The snow cover is likely to lead to further traffic problems, after accidents blocked several major roads in Tuesday. 

Swedish vocab: nederbord – downpour

Senior figures leave Sweden’s immigrant party Nyans

Sead Busuladzic, who won a seat on Landskrona’s city council representing the new immigrant party Nyans, has left the party, and another of its three councillors has left the party in Botkyrka. 

“I have left the party. I don’t want to be a part of it,” Busuladzic told TT after Christmas. “A lot of things happened after the election. The party has quite simply been led from the top and that’s why many people have decided to leave it.”

The party won three city council seats in Sweden’s September election, one in Landskrona and two in Botkyrka, a Stockholm suburb. 

At a party congress before Christmas, two out of the three elected politicians left the party, leaving only its leader Mikail Yüksel as one of the councillors in Botkyrka. 

Yüksel told TT that several people in the party had mounted a negative publicity campaign against him. 

Swedish vocab: ett drev – negative publicity campaign 

Viral ad guru behind claimed plan to buy and ban Wham’s Last Christmas
 
Tomas Mazetti, the male half of the “furious couple” who hate Wham’s Last Christmas so much they want to buy and ban it, has been behind a string of stories which have gone around the world over the last decade. 
 
The couple’s campaign to raise enough money to buy the omnipresent Christmas hit and pull it off the airways for ever won enormous coverage over the Christmas period, with the UK’s Daily Star, Sun, and Daily Mail, and the New York Post tabloids all covering it.  
 
As the co-founder of Studio Total and now of the Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery, Mazetti has been responsible for a string of viral stories which have similarly been reported all over the world. 
 
The group carried out “Teddybear Airdrop Minsk 2012”, in which a plane piloted by Mazetti entered Belarusian airspace and dropped 1,000 teddy bears holding cards and banners with protest slogans. 
 
The Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery, meanwhile, developed a magnet powered flying carpet for dogs, as part of a campaign for the Swedish furniture company MiCasa, getting a write up in Wired Magazine.
 
Swedish vocab: marknadsföring – advertising/marketing
 
 
 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden's Christmas goat survives, high-profile gang criminal shot dead, slippery roads, and this year's new Swedish words: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 27 December 2022 07:38 CET
Sweden’s Christmas goat beats arsonists 

The giant straw Christmas goat in the city of Gävle, which is every year the subject of a battle by the authorities to prevent it being burnt down by arsonists, has survived for the 19th time in its 56-year history. 

The 13-metre high goat, called Gävlebocken, has been temporarily moved this year from Slottstorget, or the castle square, to the Rådhusesplanaden, or town hall esplanade, something goat watchers said could give the authorities an advantage. 

The goat’s own Twitter account announced its victory in a tweet issued on Christmas Day

“I made it. Merry Christmas,” it posted in English. 

Last year the goat was burnt down by a 40-year-old from Kalmar, who was later jailed for six months for aggravated vandalism and forced to pay a fine of 109,000 kronor, a deterrent that may also have increased the odds of the goat’s survival. 

In its 56 years, the goat has been burned down 30 times and damaged in other ways seven times. 

Swedish vocab: skadegörelse – vandalism

Swedish gang member Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit shot dead in Rinkeby

Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit, the 27-year-old gang member suspected of luring the rapper Nils ‘Einár’ Grönberg to the place where he was murdered, has himself been shot dead in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, the Expressen newspaper has reported.

Sachit, a member of the Dödspatrullen or “Death Patrol” gang, last year dropped his anonymity for a filmed interview about gang life with the Expressen newspaper. 

“Let people shoot eachother, don’t disturb them,” he said. “It’s not a Kalle or a Fredrik who dies. It’s the people who themselves have started the problem and carry out all this craziness. Allow us all to eat eachother up, until there are none of us left. That’s the best way.”

Swedish vocab: knas – craziness 

‘Epadunk’, ‘klimatbiljett’ and ‘smygflation’ among 2022’s new Swedish words

The list of the 35 new Swedish words published on Tuesday by the Swedish Language Council has been described as “a list of evils”, by the editor at the Språktidningen language magazine which publishes them every year. 

Many of the words are connected to war, the climate crisis, and out-of-control inflation. 

“Thematically, you could probably describe it as something of a list of evils,” Anders Svensson told TT. “Vocabulary does not develop in a vacuum but in response to changes in society and we think that the new words list should in some way reflect the year gone by, like a chronicle in very short form.” 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides words like kamikazedrönare (“kamikaze drone“), energikrig (“energy war”), and Putinpriser (“Putin prices”), and the climate crisis words like “avkarbonisering (“Decarbonisation”), klimatskadestånd (“compensation for damages from climate change”), and klimatbiljetter (“climate tickets”), which are subsidised tickets designed to make people use public transport more. 

The more lighthearted words include epadunk, literally “A-traktor barrel”, which describes the sort of music which booms from the speakers of A-tractors (known colloquially as EPAs), the cars fitted with tractor engines which can be driven by 15-year-olds in Sweden.

Swedish state forecaster warns of slippery roads on Tuesday

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI is warning of slippery ice or ishalka on the roads in central Sweden, with the E4 motorway between Södertälje and Jönköping, stretches between the coast of Bohuslän north of Gothenburg, and the E18 between Örebro and Stockholm likely to be affected. 

Dalarna meanwhile will see heavy snowfall, with about 15cm of new snow falling on Monday night. 

Swedish vocab: natten mot tisdag – Monday night (literally, “the night towards Tuesday”). 

