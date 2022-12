In total, statistics from the National Board of Health and Welfare show that 2,179 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 in Sweden.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 patients seen in Sweden in roughly two years – the highest peak was recorded in January 2021, when 2,972 patients were receiving treatment at the same time.

Despite this, only 48 patients are currently in intensive care, compared with the 557 patients treated in intensive care in April 2020.