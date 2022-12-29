Read news from:
Swedish government offers tax deferral to businesses

High energy prices and high inflation are hitting Sweden's businesses hard. With energy price subsidies for these consumers delayed, the government is now extending existing tax deferral schemes implemented during the pandemic to ease the pressure.

Published: 29 December 2022 14:33 CET
Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch at a press conference on Thursday. Photo: Marko Säävälä/TT

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch announced the scheme at a press conference on Thursday.

“Many, many companies are now struggling with their liquidity,” Svantesson said.

The deferral scheme is similar to that proposed by the previous government in order to ease the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on companies, which was due to run out in February. The government has now proposed extending this scheme, allowing companies to delay their tax payments.

“These proposals will make things easier for many businesses,” Svantesson said.

The tax deferral scheme is not, Busch explained, being introduced as a replacement for the energy price subsidy for businesses which was supposed to be paid out “before Christmas” and which has now been withdrawn temporarily while the government figures out how it can be introduced without breaking EU law.

“No, rather this is a measure we’ve been looking at for a while, which should be seen as a complement,” she said.

According to rough estimates, the government believes that around 12,000 companies will apply for tax deferral, which would mean around 16 billion kronor in tax payments being delayed until a later date.

Företagarna, Sweden’s largest organisation of business owners representing around 60,000 companies across different branches, has welcomed the move, despite also voicing criticism that it’s just pushing these problems further into the future.

“It’s a loan and all loans need to be paid back over time,” Företagarna’s CEO Günther Mårder said.

Företagarna did, however, agree that the scheme will be necessary for some businesses to survive.

“Most companies going under are doing so because of liquidity problems, and this new measure will strengthen liquidity in the short-term,” Mårder said, adding that the measure could “save businesses”.

However, with many businesses already owing back taxes delayed during the pandemic, Mårder believes this could just be adding to the mountain of debt already faced by some companies.

“It means it will be record-breakingly difficult to get over this hump,” he said. “What they’re doing now is pushing problems into the future, and of course, that’s also a solution.”

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise is positive towards the government’s proposal, adding that the many Swedish companies are currently in a difficult situation.

“Since the repayment of bottleneck revenues [energy price subsidies] is delayed, it is good and fair that companies have the opportunity to extend their tax deferrals,” Jonas Frycklund, vice chief finance officer of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise wrote in a statement.

“This will lower the risk of having to let employees go unnecessarily.”

POLITICS

Six out of ten Swedes already think new government is ‘doing a poor job’

A clear majority of voters in Sweden believe that the new Moderate-led government is “doing a poor job” of running the country, a new poll carried out by Demoskop for the Aftonbladet newspaper has found, showing a growing dissatisfaction with its failure to carry through on campaign promises.

Published: 28 December 2022 11:40 CET
A combined 62 percent of respondents felt that the government was doing “quite” or “very” poorly, up 20 percentage points from November, when only 42 percent felt the government was doing badly, the poll found.

The share of voters believing the government was doing “very badly” has increased by 16 percentage points to 37 percent, while the share believing the government was doing “quite badly” had risen by 3 percentage points to 25 percent.

Only 8 percent of respondents thought that the government was doing a “very good” job (down 7 percentage points) and only 28 percent thought it was doing “quite a good job” (up one percentage point).

Demoskop carried out 1,808 interviews between December 12th and December 19th, meaning the figures do not include the impact on public opinion of the announcement on December 22nd that the government’s promised electricity compensation for businesses hit by high power prices would need to be drawn up once again as the government believed it would not pass EU state aid rules. 

In the election, the parties in the government had promised to have a system of high-cost protection against high electricity prices in place for both consumers and businesses in place by November, or at least “before Christmas”. 

At the end of November, the country’s energy and business minister Ebba Busch said that the scheme for consumers would not be paid out until February.

The government is also a scheme developed by the previous Social Democrat government to use the bottle-neck fees collected by Sweden’s grid operator Svenska Kraftnät, rather than put in place the promised system of high cost protection, which would have come out of the government’s budget. 

Election pledges to cut the price of petrol and diesel at the pump have also yet to be fulfilled to anything like the extent promised by the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats during the election campaign. 

The Demoskop poll is only the latest in a succession of disappointing polls for the government, with a poll carried out by Ipsos for Dagens Nyheter published before Christmas putting support for the opposition Social Democrats on 25 percent, the party’s highest poll result since February 2014, with the four opposition parties holding a 53 percent majority.  

