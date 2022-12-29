Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Pressure on Swedish healthcare, snow warnings in Norrland and new Swedish words in 2022. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 29 December 2022 08:52 CET
File photo of snow on the E12 between Umeå and Lycksele. Photo: Erik Abel/TT

Trio of infections putting pressure on Swedish healthcare

Covid-19, influenza and the RS virus have put a strain on many of Sweden’s hospitals over the Christmas holidays and the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

“Now we’re doing everything to prepare for another difficult weekend,” Kent Sandström at Norrlands University Hospital told TT newswire.

At the hospital in Umeå, around 120 patients sought treatment each day of the Christmas holidays, with a clear peak in the late afternoon and evening. Many of these have been infected with either Covid-19, seasonal influenza or the RS virus.

“It’s been a difficult Christmas weekend,” Sandström said, “with many infectious patients and a critical situation regarding hospital beds.”

Sandström did not want to state the precise number of hours patients had been forced to wait, only describing it as “far too long”.

“Patient safety is threatened if patients have to wait too long,” he added.

In Umeå, there doesn’t appear to be any decrease in the number of infectious patients, he said.

“It’s going more in the other direction, unfortunately.”

Swedish vocab: mellandagarna – the days between Christmas and New Year

Large amounts of snow expected on coast of Norrland

Strong winds and up to 30 centimetres of snow are expected to fall on some areas of the Norrland coast over Thursday and Friday.

“It’s a good idea to think carefully before heading out on the roads,” Max Schildt from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT.

An orange warning, indicating a risk of dangerous conditions, has been issued.

Along the coast of Norrland, both yellow and orange warnings have been issued to apply from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

“Ångermanland and the coast of Västerbotten up to Umeå are forecast as having a particuarly large snowfall,” Schildt said. “20-30 centimetres of snow is expected to falll and it could be very windy on top of that. This could also lead to bad visibility and snowdrifts.”

The orange warning in this area means that the weather could have serious consequences for society and could also pose a danger to the public.

Swedish vocab: kraftigt snöfall – serious snowfall

‘Energy war’, ‘Putin prices’ and ‘permacrisis’ among Sweden’s 2022 words of the year

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, new crises are clearly visible in Swedish language magazine Språktidningens list of new words in 2022, such as the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, rising inflation and new climate warnings.

Many of the words on Språktidningen’s yearly list have clear links to these crises.

The invasion of Ukraine has caused an energikrig (energy war), with Putinpriser (Putin prices) on items such as food and fuel. At the same time, researchers are warning of the rise of antidemocratic trends in different parts of the world, with Russia’s autokratisering (autocratisation) and an increasing number of valförnekare (election deniers) in the US.

“Many people are now referring to a permakris (permacrisis), a period of multiple parallell societal crises,” Ola Karlsson, new word editor at Språkrådet, the Language Council of Sweden, said in a statement.

“That’s perhaps the word which sums up the world most clearly at the moment.”

2021 and 2020’s new word lists were both clearly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many hoping for more optimistic words this year, signalling that the virus had gone and that there is hope for the future. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“New words show developments in society,” Anders Svensson, the new word editor at Språktidningen, said in a statement.

“Debates on issues with criminality, exclusion and political extremism also affect language.”

However, there were some positive words on the list for 2022. This was the year many spent partying to epadunk, a genre of music linked to Sweden’s epa-traktorer, and where many sports fans spoke of their dreams that their favourite team would ha dagen (literally: ‘have their day’, or finally be successful).

The full list of new words contains 35 words which were either created or became more common during 2022. These words not only reflect the past year, but also linguistic trends, such as how new words are created and how they are adapted into Swedish.

Swedish vocab: nyordslistan – the list of new words

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New poll shows dissatisfaction with government, snow on the way in southern Sweden, Nyans party splits, and the viral ad guru behind Wham story: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 December 2022 08:22 CET
Six out of ten Swedes now think new government is “doing a poor job” 

A clear majority of voters in Sweden believe that the new Moderate-led government is “doing a poor job” of running the country, a new poll carried out by Demoskop for the Aftonbladet newspaper has found, showing the growing dissatisfaction with its failure to carry through on a string of campaign promises. 

A combined 62 percent of respondents felt that the government was doing quite or very poorly, up 20 percentage points from November when only 42 percent felt the government was doing badly.

The share of voters believing the government was doing “very badly” has increased by 16 percentage points to 37 percent, while the share believing the government was doing “quite badly” had risen by 3 percentage points to 25 percent. 

Only 8 percent of respondents thought that the government was doing a “very good” job (down 7 percentage points) and only 28 percent thought it was doing “quite a good job” (up one percentage point). 

Demoskop carried out 1,808 interviews between December 12th and December 19th. 

Swedish vocab: missnöje – dissatisfaction

Swedish forecaster issues warnings for southern Sweden

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI has warned that heavy snow could cause traffic problems on Wednesday across large parts of central and southern Sweden, including parts of Halland, Västra Götaland, Småland, Jönköping, Kronoberg and Kalmar. 

“We are going to get an area where it is going to start with rain, but then quite quickly change to snow,” Alexandra Ohlsson, a meteorologist with SMHI, told the TT newswire. “It looks like around 5cm-10cm of snow.” 

The snow cover is likely to lead to further traffic problems, after accidents blocked several major roads in Tuesday. 

Swedish vocab: nederbord – downpour

Senior figures leave Sweden’s immigrant party Nyans

Sead Busuladzic, who won a seat on Landskrona’s city council representing the new immigrant party Nyans, has left the party, and another of its three councillors has left the party in Botkyrka. 

“I have left the party. I don’t want to be a part of it,” Busuladzic told TT after Christmas. “A lot of things happened after the election. The party has quite simply been led from the top and that’s why many people have decided to leave it.”

The party won three city council seats in Sweden’s September election, one in Landskrona and two in Botkyrka, a Stockholm suburb. 

At a party congress before Christmas, two out of the three elected politicians left the party, leaving only its leader Mikail Yüksel as one of the councillors in Botkyrka. 

Yüksel told TT that several people in the party had mounted a negative publicity campaign against him. 

Swedish vocab: ett drev – negative publicity campaign 

Viral ad guru behind claimed plan to buy and ban Wham’s Last Christmas
 
Tomas Mazetti, the male half of the “furious couple” who hate Wham’s Last Christmas so much they want to buy and ban it, has been behind a string of stories which have gone around the world over the last decade. 
 
The couple’s campaign to raise enough money to buy the omnipresent Christmas hit and pull it off the airways for ever won enormous coverage over the Christmas period, with the UK’s Daily Star, Sun, and Daily Mail, and the New York Post tabloids all covering it.  
 
As the co-founder of Studio Total and now of the Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery, Mazetti has been responsible for a string of viral stories which have similarly been reported all over the world. 
 
The group carried out “Teddybear Airdrop Minsk 2012”, in which a plane piloted by Mazetti entered Belarusian airspace and dropped 1,000 teddy bears holding cards and banners with protest slogans. 
 
The Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery, meanwhile, developed a magnet powered flying carpet for dogs, as part of a campaign for the Swedish furniture company MiCasa, getting a write up in Wired Magazine.
 
Swedish vocab: marknadsföring – advertising/marketing
 
 
 
