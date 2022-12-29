For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Pressure on Swedish healthcare, snow warnings in Norrland and new Swedish words in 2022. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 29 December 2022 08:52 CET
File photo of snow on the E12 between Umeå and Lycksele. Photo: Erik Abel/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New poll shows dissatisfaction with government, snow on the way in southern Sweden, Nyans party splits, and the viral ad guru behind Wham story: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 December 2022 08:22 CET
