Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Trio of infections putting pressure on Swedish healthcare

Covid-19, influenza and the RS virus have put a strain on many of Sweden’s hospitals over the Christmas holidays and the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

“Now we’re doing everything to prepare for another difficult weekend,” Kent Sandström at Norrlands University Hospital told TT newswire.

At the hospital in Umeå, around 120 patients sought treatment each day of the Christmas holidays, with a clear peak in the late afternoon and evening. Many of these have been infected with either Covid-19, seasonal influenza or the RS virus.

“It’s been a difficult Christmas weekend,” Sandström said, “with many infectious patients and a critical situation regarding hospital beds.”

Sandström did not want to state the precise number of hours patients had been forced to wait, only describing it as “far too long”.

“Patient safety is threatened if patients have to wait too long,” he added.

In Umeå, there doesn’t appear to be any decrease in the number of infectious patients, he said.

“It’s going more in the other direction, unfortunately.”

Swedish vocab: mellandagarna – the days between Christmas and New Year

Large amounts of snow expected on coast of Norrland

Strong winds and up to 30 centimetres of snow are expected to fall on some areas of the Norrland coast over Thursday and Friday.

“It’s a good idea to think carefully before heading out on the roads,” Max Schildt from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT.

An orange warning, indicating a risk of dangerous conditions, has been issued.

Along the coast of Norrland, both yellow and orange warnings have been issued to apply from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

“Ångermanland and the coast of Västerbotten up to Umeå are forecast as having a particuarly large snowfall,” Schildt said. “20-30 centimetres of snow is expected to falll and it could be very windy on top of that. This could also lead to bad visibility and snowdrifts.”

The orange warning in this area means that the weather could have serious consequences for society and could also pose a danger to the public.

Swedish vocab: kraftigt snöfall – serious snowfall

‘Energy war’, ‘Putin prices’ and ‘permacrisis’ among Sweden’s 2022 words of the year

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, new crises are clearly visible in Swedish language magazine Språktidningens list of new words in 2022, such as the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, rising inflation and new climate warnings.

Many of the words on Språktidningen’s yearly list have clear links to these crises.

The invasion of Ukraine has caused an energikrig (energy war), with Putinpriser (Putin prices) on items such as food and fuel. At the same time, researchers are warning of the rise of antidemocratic trends in different parts of the world, with Russia’s autokratisering (autocratisation) and an increasing number of valförnekare (election deniers) in the US.

“Many people are now referring to a permakris (permacrisis), a period of multiple parallell societal crises,” Ola Karlsson, new word editor at Språkrådet, the Language Council of Sweden, said in a statement.

“That’s perhaps the word which sums up the world most clearly at the moment.”

2021 and 2020’s new word lists were both clearly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many hoping for more optimistic words this year, signalling that the virus had gone and that there is hope for the future. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“New words show developments in society,” Anders Svensson, the new word editor at Språktidningen, said in a statement.

“Debates on issues with criminality, exclusion and political extremism also affect language.”

However, there were some positive words on the list for 2022. This was the year many spent partying to epadunk, a genre of music linked to Sweden’s epa-traktorer, and where many sports fans spoke of their dreams that their favourite team would ha dagen (literally: ‘have their day’, or finally be successful).

The full list of new words contains 35 words which were either created or became more common during 2022. These words not only reflect the past year, but also linguistic trends, such as how new words are created and how they are adapted into Swedish.

Swedish vocab: nyordslistan – the list of new words