ANIMALS
Wild boar thrive while Sweden targets ‘mythical’ wolf
Sweden’s exploding wild boar population has become a threat to humans and dogs, wildlife experts fear. However, the country is gearing up to cull wolves that pose a far smaller risk of attacking anyone - but loom large in the popular imagination.
Published: 29 December 2022 13:30 CET
File photo of a wild boar in Germany. Photo: Michael Probst/AP Photo/TT
ANIMALS
Crown Princess’s favourite chimp dies in Furuviksparken zoo drama
Santino, the painting chimp and favourite of Crown Princess Victoria, died this morning as the Furuviksparken escape drama came to an end and zoo officials admitted mistakes were made.
Published: 17 December 2022 16:19 CET
