Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Longer school days, food price plateau in sight, Covid patients highest since January 2021, and government offers tax deferral. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 30 December 2022 08:56 CET
Experts predict that food prices could keep going up throughout the first half of 2023. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Pressure on Swedish healthcare, snow warnings in Norrland and new Swedish words in 2022. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 29 December 2022 08:52 CET
