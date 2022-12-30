Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish government proposes longer school days for 6-10 year olds

Children in lågstadiet – the lower stage of school in Sweden for kids aged 6-10 – could have longer school days and more Swedish and maths lessons, if a new proposal by the government is approved.

“Many students, most of all boys, have huge issues with reading and writing today,” Schools Minister Lotta Edholm said.

According to data from the Swedish government, in spring of this year, 18,000 students, or 15 percent of students in year nine, the final year of compulsory schooling in Sweden, did not have high enough grades to move on to gymnasiet, upper secondary education for 16-19 year olds.

In order to improve these figures, the government wants to extend school days at the lågstadiet level, which would affect 6-10 year olds.

“Swedish schoolchildren are at school for a relatively short time, and we can see big problems regarding reading, writing, and mathematics. The foundation for much of this is laid in lågstadiet,” Edholm said.

The government proposes that teaching time be increased with an hour per school day in lågstadiet, which would mean students in the first three years of school would be at school for an extra 20 minutes each day, if this hour was split equally among each year group.

This teaching time would be dedicated to Swedish and maths, without cutting down on any other subject.

“Simply put, it’s more time in school,” Edholm said.

In the government’s budget proposal for 2023, 900 million kronor has been earmarked for this per year, starting in 2025 – the earliest date the government expects that the proposal could be approved.

Swedish vocab: lågstadiet, mellanstadiet, högstadiet – lower school (kids aged 6-10), middle school (kids aged 10-12), high school (kids aged 12-16)

Food prices expected to keep going up

The price of food is predicted to keep increasing in the new year, although experts believe that prices could begin to plateau in the second half of 2023.

Month-by-month, the price of food has increased throughout 2022. In November, inflation stood at 11.5 percent, but food prices had increased by 18.1 percent compared with the same month in 2021.

High prices are to a large degree linked to high electricity and fuel prices, with bottlenecks caused by the pandemic also playing their part.

Unfortunately, experts believe that food prices will continue to rise in 2023.

“We’ve not seen the end of this yet,” Jörgen Kennemar, analyst at Swedbank, told TT. “We know there are a fair amount of long lead-times which mean that some companies maybe haven’t finished putting up prices yet, so these price increases could continue for a while into the new year.”

High electricity prices aren’t suddenly going to stop just because we’re entering a new year, although many experts do believe that the rate at which food prices are increasing will eventually plateau.

“Even if the rate of increase slows down during 2023, we’re still going to see increased prices,” Kennemar said. “In the near future we can’t count on prices falling, with the exception of some individual items.”

Kennemar mentioned that coffee, an item which has increased substantially in price, could be one of these items.

Swedish vocab: prisökningstakten – the rate at which prices increase

Sweden sees highest number of Covid patients since January 2021

New statistics from the National Board of Health and Welfare show that Sweden has not seen this many patients being treated for Covid-19 since the peak of the pandemic in January 2021.

In total, 2,179 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 in Sweden.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 patients seen in Sweden in roughly two years – the highest peak was recorded in January 2021, when 2,972 patients were receiving treatment at the same time.

Despite this, only 48 patients are currently in intensive care, compared with the 557 patients treated in intensive care in April 2020.

Swedish vocab: antal vårdade med covid – number of patients with Covid

Swedish government offers tax deferral to businesses

High energy prices and high inflation are hitting Sweden’s businesses hard. With energy price subsidies for these consumers delayed, the government is now extending existing tax deferral schemes implemented during the pandemic to ease the pressure.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch announced the scheme at a press conference on Thursday.

“Many, many companies are now struggling with their liquidity,” Svantesson said.

The deferral scheme is similar to that proposed by the previous government in order to ease the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on companies, which was due to run out in February. The government has now proposed extending this scheme, allowing companies to delay their tax payments.

“These proposals will make things easier for many businesses,” Svantesson said.

The tax deferral scheme is not, Busch explained, being introduced as a replacement for the energy price subsidy for businesses which was supposed to be paid out “before Christmas” and which has now been withdrawn temporarily while the government figures out how it can be introduced without breaking EU law.

“No, rather this is a measure we’ve been looking at for a while, which should be seen as a complement,” she said.

According to rough estimates, the government believes that around 12,000 companies will apply for tax deferral, which would mean around 16 billion kronor in tax payments being delayed until a later date.

Swedish vocab: att skjuta upp skatt – (to) delay taxes