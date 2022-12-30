For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
What changes in Sweden in January 2023?
Sweden's EU presidency, royal jubilee, BankID reforms, and new laws affecting workers, drivers, students and personal finances: here's what changes in Sweden in January.
Published: 30 December 2022 13:13 CET
Learner drivers will need to carry ID from January, and anyone caught cheating risks a ban on taking their test for up to two years. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: What changes in Sweden in January 2023
Taxes are going down on petrol and solar panels, but up on alcohol and tobacco. There will be new laws on espionage and the age of retirement, and Sweden will take over the Council of the European Union. Here’s what’s changing in Sweden this January.
Published: 27 December 2022 15:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments