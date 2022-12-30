Read news from:
Austria
What changes in Sweden in January 2023?

Sweden's EU presidency, royal jubilee, BankID reforms, and new laws affecting workers, drivers, students and personal finances: here's what changes in Sweden in January.

Published: 30 December 2022 13:13 CET
Learner drivers will need to carry ID from January, and anyone caught cheating risks a ban on taking their test for up to two years. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Sweden’s EU Presidency

Sweden are taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from the Czech Republic on January 1st, in a six-month role ending on June 23rd. Sweden’s goals for this role are, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson explained, “keeping the EU together on the issue of Ukraine”, adding that the war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency”.

In January, the entire EU Commission will also visit Sweden, more specifically Jukkasjärvi in Kiruna, northern Sweden, together with the Swedish government and Sweden’s King and Queen.

Swedish King begins 50th Jubilee celebrations

That brings us nicely on to the next event happening in 2023: King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee, which falls on September 15th.

Celebrations will start in January, however, where the King and Queen will hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm on the 27th. All of Sweden’s county leaders will be invited, and they will be allowed to hand pick significant people from their respective counties to “set the tone” (tongivande människor)

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will visit all 21 of Sweden’s counties, where the couple will ride in cortege with a horse-drawn carriage in those counties where this will be possible.

There will also be public events and a photo exhibition which will follow the royals up and down the country, with performances of the new “Carl XVI Gustaf’s Jubilee March”.

BankID reforms

A proposal to create a new state-run alternative to BankID is to be submitted to parliament next year, with a deadline of January 31st, 2023. It’s not clear yet what that proposal will entail, but it’s something to keep an eye on for those in Sweden who don’t qualify for BankID.

New laws coming into place in January

A number of new laws are also coming into place in January, which we’ll outline here.

Older workers

The right to keep working will be extended from 68 years to the day a worker turns 69, and people over the age of 65 will also pay a reduced rate of tax from January.

At the same time, the lowest age for accessing an income-based pension will be raised from 62 to 63 years, with the lowest age for receiving a guarantee pension raised from 65 to 66 years.

Property owners

For those living in a bostadsrätt, a flat or a terraced house in a housing association, new rules will come into place for renovations, which will make it clearer for owners to understand which kind of renovations require permission from the board of the housing association.

Another new law for bostadsrätt owners which is linked to this, is a law allowing bostadsrätt owners who disagree with the board’s decision to appeal to the hyresnämnd, literally ‘rent tribunal’, rather than the current situation which requires an expensive legal process in the general courts.

Illegal renovations without permission from the board could also result in bostadsrätt owners forfeiting the right to live in their property from next year.

For those considering buying a new-build bostadsrätt which has not yet been constructed, the right to better information on the contract and any risks will be strengthened, and a limit will be placed on the predicted time for creation of the legal bostadsrätt, which will be set at three months or less.

Drivers

The old system of reseavdrag, travel deductions for journeys to and from work, will remain, but drivers using this system will receive more money. The deduction for journeys in a private car will increase from 18.5 kronor to 25 kronor per 10km.

Despite the climate bonus for new cars being scrapped, all those who bought or ordered a car before November 8th will be able to receive the bonus. If the car is registered in the road traffic register after January 1st, 2023, the highest possible bonus for pure electric cars will be at most 50,000 kronor, or 10,000 kronor for hybrid cars which release a maximum of 30 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

In 2023, drivers without licences on practice drives must carry ID. Drivers who attempt to cheat on tests at the Swedish Transport Administration, who issue drivers licences, could also be banned from tests for one or two years, from January.

Students

People with student loans will have to pay a slight increase on the interest on their loans from 2023, in order to finance the state’s losses on student loans. They will, however, be compensated for this by being offered the possibility to extend the deadline for repayment.

It will also become more expensive to undertake the högskoleprov, the test required for university study in Sweden, with the registration fee going up from 450 to 550 kronor in 2023.

Students taking this test can also expect security checks, such as metal detector checks, when entering rooms where the test will be taken, in order to combat cheating.

For personal finances

A number of changes which will affect household finances in Sweden will also come into effect in 2023.

Alcohol tax will be raised, with a can of strong beer going up by around 50 öre, or half a krona, a bottle of wine going up by 1.30 kronor, and a small bottle of spirits increasing by one krona.

Tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products like snus will also increase, putting the price for these products up by around one krona.

On the other hand, TV and radio licence fees will decrease, as income from these fees has been higher than expected over the past few years. In 2023, it should cost no more than 1,300 kronor per person per year.

Some types of benefit which were temporarily raised during the pandemic and were due to go down to previous levels will remain at the higher level under 2023. This includes unemployment insurance and activity support – a type of benefit for people looking for work who are taking part in a programme run by the Unemployment Agency – as well as temporary benefits for families with small children who receive housing benefits.

EXPLAINED: What changes in Sweden in January 2023

Taxes are going down on petrol and solar panels, but up on alcohol and tobacco. There will be new laws on espionage and the age of retirement, and Sweden will take over the Council of the European Union. Here’s what’s changing in Sweden this January.  

Published: 27 December 2022 15:09 CET
EXPLAINED: What changes in Sweden in January 2023

Sweden starts celebrations for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th Jubilee

The celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the ascension of King Carl XVI Gustaf to the throne begin on January 27th, with a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm. All of Sweden’s county leaders will be invited, and they will be allowed to hand pick significant people from their respective counties to “set the tone” (tongivande människor). Read more here

Tax reductions 

From 1 January 2023, the energy tax on petrol and diesel will be temporarily reduced by 80 öre per litre, based on current indexation rules (meaning the actual reduction compared with December 2022 rates will be less than 80 öre per litre). 

The total tax (energy tax and carbon dioxide tax) on low-taxed oil will be reduced by 722 kronor per cubic meter, also calculated based on the tax rates that would have otherwise applied. 

The tax deduction for the installation of green technology, the so-called ‘green deduction’, is strengthened by increasing the subsidy for the installation of solar cells from 15 percent to 20 percent of the billed labour and material costs. The law change will apply to installations that have been paid for after December 31, 2022.

See the changes in tax rates on the website of the Swedish tax agency here

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Sweden in 2023

Tax increases 

From 1 January 2023 the tax on beer and wine will be increased by five percent, the tax on spirits will be increased by one percent and the tax on cigarettes, snus and other tobacco will be increased by three percent.

In line with inflation, the tax on electricity will increase by about nine percent. The tax on flights will also see an increase of about nine percent for the same reason. 

Fossil fuel companies will have to pay a temporary tax amounting to 33 percent on their profits, levied in addition to the ordinary corporation tax of 20.6 percent.

Employees given the right to work until 69 years old

As a result of a parliamentary agreement from December 2017, the age for an employee’s right to remain in employment is gradually being raised. On 1 January 2023, the age will change from 68 years to 69 years. This doesn’t mean you have to work until you’re 69, just that you can. 

Tax will be reduced for people who have reached the age of 66 at the beginning of the year and who continue to work. The tax reduction amounts to just over SEK 1,900 per year, and can amount to a maximum of SEK 6,000 per year.

Sweden will take over the Council of the EU 

Sweden is taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from the Czech Republic on January 1st, in a six-month role ending on June 23rd. Sweden’s goals for this role are, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson explained, “keeping the EU together on the issue of Ukraine,” adding that the war in Ukraine “will affect the entire Swedish presidency.”

You won’t be allowed to disclose Swedish secrets to foreign powers 

As of 1 January 2023, “foreign espionage”, “aggravated foreign espionage” and “disclosure of secret information in the framework of international cooperation” will be considered part of the penal code in Swedish legislation, following amendments to the Freedom of the Press Act and the Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression. This might not seem like it would affect you (assuming you’re not a spy), but it could pose a threat to journalists and whistleblowers. 

BankID reforms

A proposal to create a new state-run alternative to the BankID digital identity system is to be submitted to parliament next year, with a deadline of January 31st, 2023. It’s not clear yet what that proposal will entail, but it’s something to keep an eye on for those in Sweden who don’t qualify for BankID.

New law will push courts to process cases quicker

Sweden’s parliament in November voted through a law which would place demands on courts to make sure that cases are handled rapidly. This law comes into force in January 2023. 

