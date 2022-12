Month-by-month, the price of food has increased throughout 2022. In November, inflation stood at 11.5 percent, but food prices had increased by 18.1 percent compared with the same month in 2021.

High prices are to a large degree linked to high electricity and fuel prices, with bottlenecks caused by the pandemic also playing their part.

Unfortunately, experts believe that food prices will continue to rise in 2023.

“We’ve not seen the end of this yet,” Jörgen Kennemar, analyst at Swedbank, told TT. “We know there are a fair amount of long lead-times which mean that some companies maybe haven’t finished putting up prices yet, so these price increases could continue for a while into the new year.”

High electricity prices aren’t suddenly going to stop just because we’re entering a new year, although many experts do believe that the rate at which food prices are increasing will eventually plateau.

Other factors also have a role, like the price of manure and how crops fare, as well as the strength of the krona. If the Swedish krona keeps getting weaker, imported food will become more expensive.

“Even if the rate of increase slows down during 2023, we’re still going to see increased prices,” Kennemar said. “In the near future we can’t count on prices falling, with the exception of some individual items.”

Kennemar mentioned that coffee, an item which has increased substantially in price, could be one of these items.

Most expensive in the first half of the year

According to a prognosis by market research organisation HUI, food prices will rise by 8.5 percent over the course of 2023 compared with 2022. The largest increase will occur in the first half of the year, the organisation predicts.

“The rate at which prices increase will by noticeably higher in the beginning of 2023,” Joakim Wirén, HUI analyst, said. “We’re expecting two-figure increases for the whole of the first half of the year.”

In the second half of the year, HUI expects the rate of increase to lessen, eventually reaching near-zero.

Since food prices have risen so much this autumn, comparative figures will still be high in a year’s time. Food prices rising by another 18 percent from current levels is unlikely, but neither Wirén nor Kennemar believe that food prices will decrease when compared with this year.

“By the end of 2023, we believe food prices will be 20 percent higher than they were in 2021,” Wirén said.

A slight decrease?

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research (Konjunkturinstitutet, KI) disagrees. In its most recent prognosis, the institute believes that food prices will decrease slightly during 2023.

“Prises should stop rising at the same rate we’ve seen recently,” national economist Erik Glans from KI said. “If we’re lucky, they could also start to drop slightly.”

According to a food price index from the UN, food prices dropped globally to the lowest level since January. According to Bloomberg, the reason for this is lowered wheat and corn prices.

Having said that, the price of goods isn’t the whole picture.

“The price of agricultural goods plays a huge role for prices in supermarkets, but also other production costs like salaries, electricity, transport costs and prices for packaging play a role,” Glans explained.

“We’re going to get higher salaries next year, that will keep prices up. On the other hand, the decrease in price for some goods will go against that. That should mean that we end up with prices on the whole dropping very slightly in 2023.”

Kennemar, the analyst from Swedbank, believes two things need to happen for inflationary pressure on food prices to go down. The first of these is a good harvest in 2023, and the second is that it becomes more difficult for companies to raise prices now that demand from consumers is lessening.

“This could mean that inflation loses momentum,” he said. “And that’s really the point of the tough finance policy we’re seeing at the moment. If the labour market, which has been robust until now, starts to get weaker, that could mean that demand from households drops even further.”