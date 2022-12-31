Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: What’s coming up in Sweden in 2023?

In this week's episode we look ahead to next year: Who will take over as Centre Party leader and why does it matter? Will Sweden finally join Nato? What are the country’s goals for the EU presidency? And how will Sweden celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th jubilee?

Published: 31 December 2022 09:27 CET
In the final episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast for 2022, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

What does 2023 hold in store for Sweden? We chat about some of the stories expected to dominate the news agenda next year. Check out our preview article to find out more: 

Happy New Year to all our listeners! 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Can you beat the Sweden in Focus panel in our 2022 news quiz?

In this week's Sweden in Focus podcast Paul O'Mahony set the panel a set of 12 fiendish questions on the year's events. Can you beat The Local's team?

Published: 28 December 2022 16:05 CET
Paul did not hold back, putting together questions that tested the recall and background knowledge even of Swedish news veterans like James and Richard. 

 
You can subscribe to the podcast and listen to us fumble after the correct answers by pressing this link here.
 
 
But first, see how you manage on your own! 
 

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

SHOW COMMENTS