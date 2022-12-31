LISTEN: What’s coming up in Sweden in 2023?

Paul did not hold back, putting together questions that tested the recall and background knowledge even of Swedish news veterans like James and Richard.

You can subscribe to the podcast and listen to us fumble after the correct answers by pressing this link here.

But first, see how you manage on your own!

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Can you beat the Sweden in Focus team in our end of year quiz?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>There was the Ukraine invasion, the end of 200 years of Swedish neutrality and an election that brought in a new government. Do you know as much about news in Sweden in 2022 as the Sweden in Focus panel James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange?</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Hurricane force winds were recorded off the coast of Blekinge in southern Sweden when a storm rolled in from Denmark at the end of January. What was the storm called? <br /> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>A Swedish Bishop was defrocked in February after it emerged that he’d been having an extramarital affair for many years. What diocese was he serving in at the time? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Cornelia Jacobs won Melodifestival with her song Hold me Closer, which qualified her to represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest? How many people watched the Melodifestival final according to official statistics? </p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Nyamko Sabuni resigned as Liberal Party leader in April after the party slumped to just 2 percent in the opinion polls and she was replaced by Johan Pehrson. Sabuni had been around for a long time in Swedish politics and was a minister in the centre-right Alliance governments that ruled Sweden from 2006 to 2014. What was her role in the first Fredrik Reinfeldt governments from 2006 to 2010? </p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>In May before Sweden had formally decided to apply for NATO membership, it signed a security deal with the UK and the then British prime minister. Who was that prime minister? </p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Sweden’s Central Bank, the Riksbank, raised interest rates by 50 points to 0.75 percent In June, it was the biggest one day hike in 22 years. The Riksbank is the world’s oldest Central Bank. When was it founded? </p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Swedish American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set a new world record in July, when he cleared the bar at 6.21 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. He’s often referred to by his nickname, what is his nickname?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>A report by the research company Acta Publica, released towards the end of August, showed that 289 candidates for Swedish county municipal and parliamentary elections had at some point expressed racist or neo-Nazi views. Obviously the far-right Sweden Democrats accounted for many of those. Which party had none? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which three parties formed a minority coalition to govern Uppsala from 2022 to 2026? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>The Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for his work sequencing the genome of Neanderthal man. Incredibly, this was his family’s second Nobel Prize, after his father also won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1982. What was his name? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In November, Sweden’s new Justice Minister Gunner Strömmer, said that officials were preparing a new bill to finally scrapped the country’s widely ridiculed ban on spontaneous dancing in bars and restaurants without a permit. My question to you is this since when has Sweden required a licence to dance?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Every year the Swedish Retail Institute unveils its picture for Sweden’s Christmas gift of the year. What was it this year?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What was the gift of the year in 2009? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Congratulations! You have kept up with the news more than anyone could expect! You seem like the kind of person who would <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/membership-discount/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-wpel-link="internal">enjoy a discounted membership offer for The Local</a>. </strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Oh dear! You need a subscription to The Local. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/membership-discount/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-wpel-link="internal">Here’s a discounted membership offer</a>.</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>This was a ridiculously hard quiz, so you clearly keep up with the news in Sweden. You seem like the sort of person who would appreciate <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/membership-discount/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-wpel-link="internal">a discounted membership for The Local</a>.</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Congratulations! You did better than Richard did in the same quiz in the Sweden in Focus podcast and may even have beaten Becky Waterton and James Savage, who each, got only one (or maybe two) questions wrong. You deserve <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/membership-discount/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-wpel-link="internal">a discounted membership to The Local</a>. </h3> </section> <p>

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle