Sweden assumes EU Presidency: Top priorities for the next six months

As the country holding the EU presidency, Sweden's most important task will be keeping the European Union (EU) united. But many issues divide EU countries – such as migration, energy, and new sanctions against Russia.

Published: 31 December 2022 14:29 CET
European Union flag
On January 1st, Sweden will assume the EU Presidency. Photo by ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND / Unsplash

Sweden is taking over the EU Presidency on January 1st. Swedish ministers and civil servants will lead negotiations on upwards of 300 issues during approximately 2,000 meetings, mainly in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Sweden will have the difficult job of finding compromises between the EU countries and building consensus in European institutions.

1. Migration

Migration is an issue that continuously creates tension between EU countries. This may also be the case during the Swedish EU presidency this spring.

The Netherlands and Austria have pushed for an extraordinary summit in February, which will be devoted to migration issues.

“They are now experiencing waves of migration that are getting close to what we saw in 2015. For them, this is an urgent problem, and they are now demanding that Europe act,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said after the last EU summit.

During the Swedish presidency, work will continue on a series of legislative proposals that lay the foundation for a new migration system in the EU. But urgent refugee issues may need to be resolved in the spring.

2. Climate

The large climate package “Fit for 55” previously looked like it would be one of the heaviest things for Sweden to work through.

The package contains several measures aimed at helping the EU to reach the goal of 55 percent lower emissions by 2030.

EU states still need to agree on multiple energy and transport issues, including energy efficiency, energy taxation, renewable energy sources, and new rules for aviation fuel.

3. Restoring natural areas

Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari will have to deal with the sensitive question of restoring natural areas.

Sweden has a number of critical points of view and worries about the consequences of measures to restore forests and land when it comes to everything – from forestry and mining to park planning and military training fields.

4. Concerns about American competitiveness advantage

At the last summit in December, EU leaders spent hours discussing the EU’s deteriorating competitiveness and the US’s large aid package to mitigate the effects of inflation.

The package contains major investments in the green transition, which are certainly welcomed by EU countries, but at the same time, make Europe worry that the subsidies will give American companies a competitive advantage.

As usual, Member States have different views on how to solve competition problems. Some call for state support and move in a protectionist direction; other, more free trade-oriented countries, such as Sweden, are more hesitant about such solutions.

In January, the EU Commission will present an analysis of how to proceed.

5. War

The war in Ukraine will likely leave the most significant mark on the Swedish EU Presidency.

The EU countries may have to agree on new support packages for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

So far, the EU countries have managed to stick together. However, the relationship becomes increasingly strained with each new sanctions package against Russia.

The war against Ukraine has led to energy issues becoming acute in the EU.

Six out of ten Swedes already think new government is ‘doing a poor job’

A clear majority of voters in Sweden believe that the new Moderate-led government is “doing a poor job” of running the country, a new poll carried out by Demoskop for the Aftonbladet newspaper has found, showing a growing dissatisfaction with its failure to carry through on campaign promises.

Published: 28 December 2022 11:40 CET
A combined 62 percent of respondents felt that the government was doing “quite” or “very” poorly, up 20 percentage points from November, when only 42 percent felt the government was doing badly, the poll found.

The share of voters believing the government was doing “very badly” has increased by 16 percentage points to 37 percent, while the share believing the government was doing “quite badly” had risen by 3 percentage points to 25 percent.

Only 8 percent of respondents thought that the government was doing a “very good” job (down 7 percentage points) and only 28 percent thought it was doing “quite a good job” (up one percentage point).

Demoskop carried out 1,808 interviews between December 12th and December 19th, meaning the figures do not include the impact on public opinion of the announcement on December 22nd that the government’s promised electricity compensation for businesses hit by high power prices would need to be drawn up once again as the government believed it would not pass EU state aid rules. 

In the election, the parties in the government had promised to have a system of high-cost protection against high electricity prices in place for both consumers and businesses in place by November, or at least “before Christmas”. 

At the end of November, the country’s energy and business minister Ebba Busch said that the scheme for consumers would not be paid out until February.

The government is also a scheme developed by the previous Social Democrat government to use the bottle-neck fees collected by Sweden’s grid operator Svenska Kraftnät, rather than put in place the promised system of high cost protection, which would have come out of the government’s budget. 

Election pledges to cut the price of petrol and diesel at the pump have also yet to be fulfilled to anything like the extent promised by the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats during the election campaign. 

The Demoskop poll is only the latest in a succession of disappointing polls for the government, with a poll carried out by Ipsos for Dagens Nyheter published before Christmas putting support for the opposition Social Democrats on 25 percent, the party’s highest poll result since February 2014, with the four opposition parties holding a 53 percent majority.  

