One person killed, others injured during Swedish New Year’s Eve celebrations

A man in his 20s died and several others were injured in a shooting in Vällingby, Stockholm at 7pm on New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Eve rockets were fired during the shooting to create confusion, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
Police have confirmed that two more people were shot, but their injuries are minor. No one has yet been arrested.
In other parts of Sweden, people as well as homes and cars were hit by New Year’s Eve rockets.
In Skåne, several people, apartment and cars were fired with rockets. A man was beaten in Burlöv during the evening after telling people to stop shooting rockets.
“We have had some problems with young people setting off fireworks, but nothing serious and we have no injuries. In Trollhättan, there was a bit of a fight after checking a car, which we are now investigating”, Göran Carlbom, on-duty commander of West region police said.
In Stockholm, there were several incidents where fireworks were handled carelessly.
“It is difficult to know what was or wasn’t deliberate, but in the centre of Rissne rockets were fired at the subway and people. The police were also shot at when they arrived at the scene, so we have started a preliminary investigation”, Helena Boström Thomas, press spokesperson at Stockholm Police said.
Rockets were also set off on the subway in Tensta as well as Hjulsta square. In Hallonbergen, two young men are suspected of causing danger to others and violating the law on flammable and explosive goods after firing rockets.
“Central Stockholm, on the other hand, has been relatively calm and it has mainly been about the traffic flow and handling large crowds”, Boström Thomas said.
In the East Police Region, there were no serious incidents during Saturday night.
“There has been a lot of talk about fireworks, but no serious injuries have occurred. There have been a couple of incidents where rockets have been fired at crowds and some people have been taken into custody. In Linköping we received calls about rockets being fired at windows and properties.
“Rockets were also fired at police… a man in his 20s is suspected but not arrested”, Erik Creutz, duty commander at East Police Region said. “You can sum it up as a lot of assault cases but no serious injuries”, Creutz added.
In northern Sweden, it was a calm New Year’s Eve, even though it was not extremely cold.
“It has been relatively good on the whole with a lot of events but not extreme in any way. A bit of fighting, drunk people and young people setting off fireworks, but nothing that stands out”, Björn Pettersson, commander at North Police Region said.
