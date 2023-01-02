For members
ANIMALS
Sweden’s new cat registry: Here’s what you need to know
From January 2nd, cat owners in Sweden must register their pets with the Swedish Board of Agriculture (Jordbruksverket), in order to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners.
Published: 2 January 2023 16:42 CET
File photo of a cat playing in the snow. Photo: Patrick Pleul/TT
ANIMALS
Wild boar thrive while Sweden targets ‘mythical’ wolf
Sweden’s exploding wild boar population has become a threat to humans and dogs, wildlife experts fear. However, the country is gearing up to cull wolves that pose a far smaller risk of attacking anyone - but loom large in the popular imagination.
Published: 29 December 2022 13:30 CET
